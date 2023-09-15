EU Ends Ukraine Crop Import Ban, Heightening Trade Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is ending a ban on Ukrainian crop imports in five of its eastern countries in a move that risks a return to unilateral restrictions by member states.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bloc will allow the measure — which applies to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia — to expire as scheduled on Friday, it said in a news release, adding that the market distortions have disappeared. The limited ban was established after several EU nations slapped restrictions on Ukrainian produce earlier in the year, as farmers complained a supply glut was lowering local prices.

Ukraine has agreed to introduce legal steps, such as an export licensing system, within 30 days to avoid grain surges, the EU said. The bloc also said it would monitor the market.

“The European Commission will refrain from imposing any restrictions as long as the effective measures by Ukraine are in place and fully working,” the release said.

While expiration of the ban may improve relations between Brussels and Kyiv, it’s likely to cause friction between Ukraine and its western neighbors as Russia’s war in the country drags on. Poland has pledged to extend its own ban if the EU let the measure lapse — a step Ukraine has warned would trigger a complaint at the World Trade Organization.

“The EU’s decision is a bitter-sweet gift for us,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at an election campaign event in Elk, in northern Poland. “I would prefer that they extended the ban, but they didn’t do it. Now we will extend it ourselves despite lack of their agreement.”

Morawiecki, who is running for re-election, added, “We will do it because it’s in the interest of a Polish farmer.”

Story continues

Russia’s exit in July from a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea has created additional pressure. Agriculture is a vital component of Ukraine’s economy, and its farmers are now looking to clear harvests. Much of Ukraine’s crop exports are currently shipped via the Danube River, and it also relies on rail and truck routes into the EU.

--With assistance from Maciej Martewicz.

(Updates with Polish prime minister starting in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.