U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,027.38
    -507.73 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

EU Epoxide Resin Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices and Forecast - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·5 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont, Cargill, Kukdo Chemical, Chang Chun Group, Hexion, Olin, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Cardolite, Cytec (Solvay), DIC, Spolchemie, Elantas (Altana), Fibre Glast, Kolon Industries, Leuna Harze, Nama Chemicals, CVC Themosets, Gabriel, Composites Group, 3M, Nagase, JANA, Emerald Materials

NEW YORK, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Epoxide Resins in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Epoxide Resin Market Statistics

Imports

2,571.7 Million USD

Exports

2,949.4 Million USD

Top Importers

Germany, Italy, Netherlands

Top Exporters

Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic

The EU epoxide resin market was estimated at $1.8B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).  REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Epoxide Resin Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of epoxide resins decreased by -0.3% to 589K tonnes, falling for the third consecutive year after two years of growth. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports soared to $2.9B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (289K tonnes) represented the largest exporter of epoxide resins, constituting 49% of total volume. The Netherlands (109K tonnes) ranks second in terms of the total exports with an 18% share, followed by the Czech Republic (9.9%) and Italy (7%). Spain (24K tonnes), Poland (18K tonnes) and Belgium (13K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($1.5B) remains the largest epoxide resin supplier in the European Union, comprising 51% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($454M), with a 15% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with an 8.8% share.

In Germany, epoxide resin exports expanded at an average annual rate of +2.9% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Netherlands (+0.7% per year) and the Czech Republic (+6.0% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The export price in the European Union stood at $5,009 per tonne in 2021, growing by 45% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Belgium ($5,614 per tonne) and Germany ($5,240 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($4,181 per tonne) and the Czech Republic ($4,465 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+3.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Epoxide Resin Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of epoxide resins was finally on the rise to reach 519K tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, epoxide resin imports soared to $2.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated a mild increase from 2007 to 2021: its value decreased at an average annual rate of -0.3%.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (148K tonnes) represented the largest importer of epoxide resins, creating 28% of total purchases. It was distantly followed by Italy (69K tonnes), the Netherlands (64K tonnes), France (41K tonnes), Spain (40K tonnes), Austria (24K tonnes), Poland (24K tonnes) and Belgium (24K tonnes), together comprising a 55% share of total volume. Sweden (12K tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.

In value terms, Germany ($701M) constitutes the largest market for imported epoxide resins in the European Union, comprising 27% of total purchases. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($348M), with a 14% share of total imports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with an 11% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Germany was relatively modest. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+3.9% per year) and the Netherlands (+3.6% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the import price in the European Union amounted to $4,960 per tonne, with an increase of 50% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in France ($5,497 per tonne) and Austria ($5,455 per tonne), while Belgium ($4,337 per tonne) and the Netherlands ($4,356 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+3.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Epoxide resins in primary forms.

Related Links

Epoxide Resin Market

Amino-Resin Market

Polyurethane Market

Isocyanate Market

Phenolic Resin Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees that the social media giant would be scaling back hiring and turning up the heat on its employees.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

    The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms , parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, California. For months now, many economists have been anticipating a sharp downturn in the economy due to aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world to combat record price increases everywhere. The Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has an Original Idea to Get Rid of Employees

    The CEO of social media giant Meta is pessimistic about the economy and is looking for ways to keep his company profitable.

  • JPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseHow Europe Became the Epicenter for T

  • Elon Musk risks losing his electric car crown as Tesla rivals accelerate

    Elon Musk was laughing. Tesla, the entrepreneur’s electric car maker, had just delivered its first ever back-to-back quarterly profits and the ebullient chief executive was delighting in telling Wall Street just how he’d pulled it off.

  • Opana® ER Antitrust Trial Concludes With Jury Verdict in Endo's Favor

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that a federal jury in Chicago, Illinois, has returned a verdict in favor of the Company's subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. (collectively Endo), in an antitrust trial.

  • Exxon signals operating profits could double over the first quarter

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday signaled that skyrocketing margins from fuel and crude sales could generate a record quarterly profit, according to a securities filing. Energy prices have shot up this year with oil selling for more than $105 per barrel and gasoline at about $5 per gallon in the United States. In the first quarter, Exxon posted an $8.8 billion profit, excluding a Russia writedown.

  • Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

    Singapore-based 3AC is one of the highest-profile investors hit by the sharp sell-off in crypto markets and is being liquidated, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Representatives for 3AC filed a petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, according to court documents.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Inks BlockFi Deal, Eyes Distressed Miners Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of crypto exchange FTX US who just signed a deal with BlockFi Inc., said he’s open to exploring acquisitions in the battered crypto-mining industry next. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseHow Europe Became the Epicenter f

  • Meta could be 'bracing for a tornado-like quarter': Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Meta (META) could be bracing for a "tornado-like quarter," says Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives.

  • There may be another shoe to drop after Micron’s big outlook miss

    Micron Technology Inc. delivered an outlook that fell far short of the consensus view, prompting questions about how the memory market will fare in a downturn.

  • Biden administration considers stablecoin regulation outside of banks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger discusses news that the White House is weighing the idea of stablecoin regulation that would extend beyond banks and the EU reaching a landmark deal on crypto regulation.

  • IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

    IBM is up while the tech industry totters

  • GM sees Q2 sales tumble, hurt by part shortages, but there is a bright spot

    General Motors Co. experienced a brutal first half of 2022, seeing year-to-date sales plummet more than 17%, but there was a bright spot. The Detroit automaker (NYSE: GM) has passed Toyota in sales for the first half of 2022. On Friday, General Motors reported nearly 1.1 million sales in the first six months of the year while Toyota reported nearly 1.05 million first-half sales.

  • Germany Risks ‘Imminent’ Recession on Gas Cutoff, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosEuropean economies are facing a major new shock from slowing deliveries of Ru

  • Supply Disruptions Drive Bullish Sentiment In Oil Markets

    Oil markets are suffering from supply disruptions on all fronts as oil demand growth shows no signs of slowing despite high prices

  • GM Says Unfinished Cars to Hurt Quarterly Results

    General Motors said it couldn’t deliver nearly 100,000 vehicles in the second quarter because it lacked computer chips and other parts, underscoring the supply-chain troubles that continue to plague the car business.

  • Exxon says rising oil and gas prices will net it a Q2 windfall profit of at least $2.5 billion

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Friday it expects a boost of at least $2.5 billion to its bottom line in the second quarter from rising prices for oil and gas, with billions more coming from higher margins for gasoline and other energy products.