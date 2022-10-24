EU (European Union) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act and its Impact on Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course (November 8, 2022)
Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act and its Impact on Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Many companies take part in the global 'race to AI' by continuously broadening the role of AI in their product portfolio. However, the rules of the game appear to be changing. The increased visibility of the technology's risks has led to calls for regulators to look beyond the benefits, and also secure appropriate legislation to ensure AI that is 'trustworthy'- legal, ethical, and robust. During this session, we will discuss the main players, trends, and challenges in the 'race' to AI regulation and how companies can move forward with an advantage.
Benefits in Attending
Get up to speed with the proposed regulation
Understand the impact on machine learning medical devices
Gain an insight into this rapidly changing environment
Develop a competitive advantage
Who Should Attend:
Global Regulatory Senior Managers
Team Lead in Global Medical Device Management
Principal Regulatory Affairs Specialist
Regulatory Affairs Managers
Safety Scientists
Scientific Support Specialists
Software Engineers
Head of Product
Device Technical Lead
IT Quality Advisers
Key Topics Covered:
Welcome and introduction
Geopolitical considerations of AI legislation
Introduction to the proposed European AI Act
Impact of the proposed AI Act on medical device manufacturers
International overview of legislation affecting machine learning medical devices
Standardisation on AI and related data
Future perspectives
Q & A
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8svgk
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900