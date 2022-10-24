EU (European Union) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act and its Impact on Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course (November 8, 2022)

Company Logo

The "EU (European Union) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act and its Impact on Medical Device Manufacturers Training Course"



Many companies take part in the global 'race to AI' by continuously broadening the role of AI in their product portfolio. However, the rules of the game appear to be changing. The increased visibility of the technology's risks has led to calls for regulators to look beyond the benefits, and also secure appropriate legislation to ensure AI that is 'trustworthy'- legal, ethical, and robust. During this session, we will discuss the main players, trends, and challenges in the 'race' to AI regulation and how companies can move forward with an advantage.



Benefits in Attending

Get up to speed with the proposed regulation

Understand the impact on machine learning medical devices

Gain an insight into this rapidly changing environment

Develop a competitive advantage

Who Should Attend:

Global Regulatory Senior Managers

Team Lead in Global Medical Device Management

Principal Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Regulatory Affairs Managers

Safety Scientists

Scientific Support Specialists

Software Engineers

Head of Product

Device Technical Lead

IT Quality Advisers

Key Topics Covered:

Welcome and introduction

Geopolitical considerations of AI legislation

Introduction to the proposed European AI Act

Impact of the proposed AI Act on medical device manufacturers

International overview of legislation affecting machine learning medical devices

Standardisation on AI and related data

Future perspectives

Q & A

