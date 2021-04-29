U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab: sources

Mathieu Rosemain, Michel Rose and Foo Yun Chee
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas

By Mathieu Rosemain, Michel Rose and Foo Yun Chee

PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said.

The plan, which is at a very preliminary stage, may include a pan-European scheme known as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), which allows EU governments to pump in funding under easier state aid rules, and companies to work together on the entire project, the sources said.

It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton.

The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday. He will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of TSMC Europe.

Diplomats and Taiwanese officials say TSMC is not interested in building a plant in the EU.

However, several EU officials winced at the idea of foreign-funded megafab.

"Politicians like shiny things and sometimes tend to sacrifice long-term industrial policies for short-term announcements," a senior French official said.

"If we step on the toes of European players, then I'm not sure our sovereignty will gain anything from it," the source added.

Three EU Commission officials said they weren't happy with a strategy relying on non-EU companies to build factories and that partnerships between EU companies and foreign peers may work better.

There's also a big question mark over the capacity of the European internal market, which lacks a big smartphone industry, and whether it could absorb the additional output, the French official said.

Such disagreements cast a light on the struggles experienced by the European executive body in defining an industrial strategy for its semiconductor industry, which is dwarfed by its Asian competitors and doesn't have a champion with the financial firepower necessary to build a new plant.

They also underline the suspicion with which Breton, a French national and former chief executive of IT firm Atos, is met within the European Union, another official told Reuters. Talks of a strategic autonomy unnerve supporters of a free market, who see him as a protectionist, the source said.

Officials say talks are ongoing and there are no final decisions. Breton and EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager will present the Commission's updated industrial strategy, with the main focus on semiconductors on May 5.

"To be leaders not followers, EU industry requires urgent, ambitious action on digital technologies such as semiconductors, cloud, quantum, space connectivity & batteries," the EU commissioner tweeted around 1330 GMT on Thursday following a meeting in Berlin with German Finance Minister Peter Altmaier.

STMicro and NXP declined to comment. Breton's office, Infineon and ASML didn't immediately reply to a request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Mathieu Rosemain and Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Tapei, Douglas Busvine in Berlin and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

    (Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc., the owner of cable channels such as HGTV, TLC and Animal Planet, tumbled after reporting streaming subscribers and advertising sales that disappointed investors.Discovery launched Discovery+ on Jan. 4, betting that unscripted shows about romance, food and home improvement would stand out in a crowded market for streaming services. Total subscribers to all of the company’s streaming outlets stand at 15 million, Discovery said Wednesday, having crossed 13 million at the end of the first quarter.That’s up from 5.2 million in December, before the U.S. launch of Discovery+, and about 12 million in February. But investors hoped for more, conditioned to torrid growth from the likes of Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.Discovery doesn’t disclose subscribers specifically for Discovery+ but has said they’re the majority of the company’s direct-to-consumer customers. The company has smaller streaming services targeting areas such as golf and cooking.Elsewhere, Discovery’s U.S. advertising sales fell 4% in the first quarter, with the company citing lower ratings “and to a lesser extent secular declines in the pay-TV ecosystem and lower inventory.”Discovery shares fell as much as 8.8% to $35.56 in New York trading Wednesday. The stock remains up about 55% for the past year despite wild fluctuations: It rose sharply at the start of 2021, then shed nearly half its market value after the investment firm Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its equity positions.Geetha Ranganathan, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, cited “very weak advertising and Discovery+ sub growth slowing” as driving the stock declines Wednesday.Taking a rosier view, Wells Fargo analysts led by Steven Cahall said in a note that Discovery’s 15 million in total streaming subscribers are close to the firm’s estimate of 16 million for the second quarter. “We’d say the sub performance is in line to ahead of expectations,” they wrote.Earnings of 21 cents a share missed analysts’ consensus expectation of 63 cents. Revenue of $2.79 billion was about in line with Wall Street’s estimates of $2.78 billion.(Updates with shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record levels on Thursday after stellar earnings from Apple and Facebook powered a rally in tech stocks, while upbeat economic data supported bets of a swifter economic recovery. Apple Inc gained 1.0% after posting sales and profits ahead of Wall Street estimates, led by much stronger-than-expected iPhone and Mac sales. Facebook Inc jumped 6.6% to hit an all-time high on beating analysts' expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic, along with higher ad prices.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $65 a barrel in New York for the first time in more than six weeks as signs of strengthening demand in key markets offset concerns about a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries, especially India.New York City aims to fully reopen July 1, while U.K. road fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Austrian refiner OMV AG is expecting to boost runs later in the year and Repsol SA reported a “slight recovery” in demand. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.Broader markets climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve strengthened its assessment on the U.S. economy and reaffirmed aggressive policy support.There has been a chorus of bullish voices on the outlook for crude this week, including a prediction from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that oil demand will post a record jump over the next six months as vaccination rates accelerate. OPEC+ also raised its estimates for growth this year, but the alliance cautioned a worsening virus situation in India, Japan and Brazil could derail the recovery.India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing. Rystad Energy reduced its demand estimates for the nation and forecast a 1.4 million barrel-a-day surplus in global inventories next month due to the impact.“Demand will be zooming back in the U.S. as the economy opens up further,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities strategist at SEB AB. “There will be weakness in India. But it is highly visible for OPEC+ and they can react at next meeting if necessary.”The short-term risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. The nearest portion of the Brent futures curve has also weakened.The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. Some U.S. producers are also restoring dividends as they rebound from the pandemic-driven crash.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

    If you own one or more traditional IRAs and turned or will turn age 72 this year, you’re now exposed to the dreaded federal income tax IRA required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. The same RMD rules also apply to simplified employee pension (SEP) accounts and SIMPLE-IRAs. As you might suspect, the reason behind the RMD rules is to force folks who would otherwise leave their traditional IRA balances untouched to start taking withdrawals and paying the resulting federal income tax hit.

  • Shock and Tears: Behind Vanguard’s Retreat From China Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. staff who dialed into a video call from their desks on the 40th floor of the Shanghai World Financial Center last month were expecting a morale-boosting speech from regional head Scott Conking on how the U.S. fund giant would tackle the Chinese market after years of preparation.Instead, Conking said the $7 trillion money manager was abandoning its push for a mutual fund license. The firm would rely on an advisory venture with Ant Group Co. to maintain a presence in China, Conking said via video from the same Shanghai office, where he was visiting for the first time.The 30-odd employees were in shock. More than 10 staff were let go right after Conking finished speaking, according to people familiar with the matter. One employee burst into tears, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Yet behind the seemingly hasty retreat were years of scrutiny by Vanguard’s top management on whether its low-cost model works in China, the people said. The conclusion, at least for now, appears to be no, and serves as a cautionary tale for other global asset managers eyeing China’s $13 trillion wealth market.A representative for Vanguard declined to comment.While there had been some signs of Vanguard’s shrinking ambitions in Asia last year, the firm was still expected to apply for a fund license in China, seen as crucial for growth in the burgeoning wealth market. Vanguard, like other foreign players, was given the green light to apply last April, removing the need for a local partner.For some former Vanguard executives, the sky was once the limit for China. Former Asia head Charles Lin saw potential to increase assets to about $5 trillion given the pace of wealth accumulation in the world’s second-biggest economy.“We’re in this for a hundred years, not five years,” Jim Norris, then head of Vanguard’s international business, said in a May 2018 interview. “And we feel very confident that over time we’ll be able to get to that scale” to make money.The enthusiasm for China began to wane under Tim Buckley, who took over as chief executive officer in 2018, according to the people. Under Buckley’s direction, the new finance chief started quarterly profit appraisals of each business line and region, marking a pronounced shift from his predecessor Bill McNabb.Despite the massive potential in China, Vanguard didn’t apply for a fund license right away. The company raised more eyebrows in August when it announced plans to close operations in Hong Kong and Tokyo, affecting 70 jobs. At the time, Vanguard said that “current industry dynamics” don’t support its low-cost model, while citing the “considerable opportunity” in China.The U.S. firm pulled back further in October by returning about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China. It also lost a mandate to run $590 million in Taiwan due to weak performance.Cost ConcernsEven as China’s economy began to pull out of the pandemic last year, Vanguard’s concerns about costs, distribution, staffing and regulations were mounting, the people said.It took the firm more than a year to find a strong candidate for a chief compliance officer, a requirement for the license, the people said. The job offer was rescinded about a month before Conking’s announcement, they said.Regulations were also an issue. While China has opened the door for foreign licenses, it’s tightened requirements, particularly for global players. The regulator asked Fidelity Investments and Neuberger Berman in November to pledge liquidity support for the licenses they were seeking. That raised concerns about additional capital costs for Vanguard, the people said. A year after the opening, only BlackRock Inc. has obtained a fund license.According to a November report by China International Capital Corp., foreign-controlled or wholly-owned asset managers may grab as much as 15% of the market from local rivals over the next decade. Yet they need to overcome barriers including a lack of distribution channels, along with the Chinese firms’ first-mover advantages, the report found.Break EvenForeign asset managers need at least 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) in assets to turn a profit, CICC analysts led by Yao Zeyu estimated. Vanguard would need more, given its rock-bottom fees that have driven its growth in North America.Still, Lin’s team estimated its wholly-owned mutual fund business could reach 100 billion yuan in assets within five to seven years, enabling it to break even, the people said. The scenario assumed the firm would sell active and passive funds, bolstered by the joint venture with Jack Ma’s Ant, set up in 2019.Vanguard may have realized that “it won’t help much” even if it launched its own funds in China given the costs and its lack of competitive advantage, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan.Decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market, they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages. Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.Without a license in China, Vanguard will rely on its joint venture with Ant, which has doubled its client base in just two months. Assets under management jumped 60% from the end of last year to 6.9 billion yuan as of Feb. 28, a person familiar has said. That puts the business on track to reach an estimated 10 billion yuan break-even point well ahead of its five-year target, the people said.While Ant’s 1 billion Alipay users hold huge potential, its recent launch of an open advisory platform to other fund managers may dilute resources for the Vanguard venture, BI’s Chan said.”It’s easy to make an application, but committing all the resources to make things work is much more difficult,” he said. “Having a beautiful plan is one thing. Execution is another.”(Updates with break-even estimates of mutual fund business in 17th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

