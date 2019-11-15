EU To Extend Clearing Rights as Brexit Negotiations Continue, Commissioner Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Europe’s banks will still be able to use clearinghouses in London if the Brexit negotiations run deep into next year, according to the commissioner for financial stability.

The finance industry has warned of an exodus as early as next month unless the European Union grants an extension. A previous arrangement to allow trading clients in the bloc to clear trades in the U.K., known as equivalence, is due to expire in March.

“Regrettably, the risk to financial stability has not yet been fully removed, because industry has not so far fully prepared for a no-deal Brexit,” said Valdis Dombrovskis in a speech in London. “Therefore, I intend to propose to renew this time-limited equivalence decision beyond that date, to prepare for any eventuality.”

A Commission spokeswoman declined to comment on the length of the proposed extension.

With the state of Brexit still uncertain and the U.K. in the throes of an election campaign, the financial industry is pleading for continuity in several areas of the markets that don’t yet have a Brexit road map. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse for interest-rate swaps is the world’s largest host to such trades, making it a crucial hub for hedging risks.

Contracts worth about 61 trillion pounds ($79 trillion) are held between U.K. and EU institutions, according to Bank of England figures.

To contact the reporter on this story: Silla Brush in London at sbrush@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Marion Dakers, Keith Campbell

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.