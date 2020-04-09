EU Finance Chiefs Agree on $590 Billion Virus Rescue Package

(Bloomberg) -- European Union finance ministers agreed on a 540 billion-euro ($590 billion) package of measures to combat the economic fallout of the global pandemic.

In an emergency teleconference on Thursday, they approved a plan to stave off what’s expected to be a recession of unprecedented size. The cornerstone of the proposal will be to employ the European Stability Mechanism, the euro area’s bailout fund, to offer credit lines worth as much as 240 billion euros.

The deal will lay to rest some concerns that the bloc was incapable of uniting behind a common strategy when it was most urgently needed. However, it all still needs to be signed off by leaders as early as next week.

Covid-19 has overwhelmed Europe, with the continent suffering more than 65% of the worldwide deaths attributable to the virus. The scale of the damage shines a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of a union that in the past decade has been rattled by the Greek debt crisis, an influx of refugees and then Brexit.

But the coronavirus outbreak -- in the words of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a veteran of many geopolitical fights -- poses the biggest threat to the EU since World War II. It has tested every nation’s commitment to solidarity.

Even as the virus’s reach has been indiscriminately global, most countries have acted alone and in their own interests. In Europe, it has pitted the more frugal countries in the north against Italy and Spain, the worst-affected countries. The disagreements fostered a climate of mistrust and simmering resentment.

The Details

The proposed package includes a joint employment insurance fund worth 100 billion euros, a European Investment Bank instrument intended to supply 200 billion euros of liquidity to companies, as well as credit lines of up to 240 billion euros from the ESM to backstop states as they go on a spending spree to help economies back on their feet.

A meeting earlier in the week ended in failure after the Italians and Dutch couldn’t agree on the conditions attached to the ESM credit lines. There was also a clash on the prospect of setting up a new fund to issue debt jointly backed by all member states.

When an deal was finally struck, the finance ministers gave a round of applause, Luis Rego, a spokesman for the Eurogroup leader Mario Centeno said on Twitter.

