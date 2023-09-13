Is the EU right to force Apple to change the iPhone 15 charging port?

‘It shouldn’t be up to regulators to dictate chosen interface,' says one Telegraph reader - charnsitr/iStock Editorial

Apple has revealed its new iPhone 15 range and there is one striking change – the Lightning charging port is gone and now replaced with a USB-C port – and not everybody is happy about it.

The update comes following a 2022 European Union law which requires all small electronic devices including smartphones, tablets and headphones to use a universal connector. It was introduced in an effort to reduce the number of outdated cables and adapters ending up in landfills, and to make it easier for consumers to charge their devices.

Some experts have expressed concern that if a new improved port technology is created, the EU law will prevent it from being used and stifle product innovation.

In an exclusive poll conducted by The Telegraph, 77pc of more than 2,600 Telegraph readers crowned the USB-C charging cable as the best option for consumers, while 23pc are still fans of their Lightning cables.

While the majority of readers who voted were in favour of the new charging cable being standardised, the comments section told a more divisive story.

‘If you are cheering for overweening EU bureaucracy, you are a turkey voting for Christmas’

Many readers expressed concern that the European Union could be imposing legal restrictions on technological innovation.

Reader Mark West says: “Although I despise Apple’s anti-competitive behaviour, it shouldn’t be up to regulators to dictate chosen interfaces – it will stifle innovation and prevent the next best thing being developed. This is especially true when we’re talking about the technologically backwards and slow moving juggernaut that is the EU.”

Similarly, AJM Reese argues: “If you are cheering for overweening EU bureaucracy, you are a turkey voting for Christmas. Except not as intelligent as a turkey. When someone invents (as they surely will) a better connector than the USB-C, it will automatically be banned by the EU, and this is how they stifle innovation. How many tech companies are there in the EU? None.”

Another reader, K Bowyer shares: “I don’t get why the EU has picked on this except for political reasons. The items concerned are small. Imagine how much more efficient and reusable it would be if different car manufacturers used common parts, which are much bigger and with a bigger environmental cost.”

‘This story epitomises the failure of Brexit’

“This story epitomises the failure of Brexit,” Nigel Harvey begins. He suggests “the UK had no say in this decision, which was taken by the EU member states. And Apple could, in theory, continue selling previous ported versions in the UK. But they won’t. Because it does not make commercial sense. We are now rule takers, not makers.”

Anthony Daly worries what will happen when other nations decide on their own cable rules that conflict with the EU: “So what happens when the USA mandates that all mobile devices must be USB-D complaint and China rules that all mobile devices must be USB-E compliant? That way, madness lies.”

‘It’s very inconvenient having to use different cables for different things’

However, Anthony Daly believes “the EU should pass laws to standardise: laptop chargers, power tool chargers, cordless vacuum chargers, TV power adapters, cordless shaver adapters, cordless toothbrush adapters and adapters for wireless chargers. It’s very inconvenient having to use different cables for different things.”

One reader, Teemu Ilmonen, is happy that the new iPhone will use standardised charging: “This change means that once I update to a new iPhone, I can finally charge my laptop, phone and power bank using the same cord. A lot less hassle when travelling, especially if one cable somehow breaks.”

Apple’s iPhones have been using its proprietary Lightning port since 2012. As it owns the design, it has controversially been charging manufacturers a licensing fee to be allowed to create accessories. The non-standard Lightning port has also reduced choice for iPhone users, who have been unable to use it with a number of more affordable, non-Apple, approved accessories.

'To force Apple to act on the interests of its users is quite an achievement,' says a Telegraph reader - NIC COURY/AFP

‘The change will be a good thing’

Dileep Damle says: “The change will be a good thing. Apple charges too much for the Lightning cable. USB cables work with many other devices.”

“Well done EU!” Proclaims Graham Dench. “To force Apple to act on the interests of its users is quite an achievement. No more proliferation of different connectors can only be a good thing.”

Peter Jones says it’s a “Brilliant move by the EU. USB-C is the standard. Same cable for everything. Large iPads use USB-C already, still want to use USB-A? Buy an adaptor, they’re cheap as chips.”

‘Over time, this saves a ton of waste’

Reader Bilzo Bobby appreciates the environmental benefits of the change: “This may be controversial, but I think this is a great idea from the EU. Over time, this saves a ton of waste.”

‘Beware of cheap-as-chips unbranded electronics bought online’

Whilst a USB-C cable will be included in the box of every iPhone 15, a USB-C power adapter to plug it into is not included, so users will have to pay between £20 extra for the official Apple plug to charge their iPhone.

iPhone 15 pricing

John Young is in disbelief over how much Apple is charging for a USB-C plug adapter: “Stop the world! Is Apple really selling a charger for just £20?”

On the same topic, J Thomas recommends non-Apple made USB-C plug adapters: “If you want an Apple-branded product, you can expect to pay for it. If instead, you want a cable that fully conforms to the USB-C standard and so will do the same job, you can choose to pay far less by shopping at Amazon.”

However, Richard Packer warns of buying low quality USB-C adapters: “Beware of cheap-as-chips unbranded electronics bought online. They may not meet electrical safety standards. Find a reputable brand from a reputable supplier and be prepared to pay a bit more to avoid potential fire risk. Been there and have learned the lesson – buy cheap, buy twice.”

