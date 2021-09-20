U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.50
    -68.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    -617.00 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,109.50
    -216.50 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.70
    -47.60 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -1.57 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.95
    +7.26 (+38.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5310
    -0.3640 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,634.61
    -3,733.55 (-7.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.81
    -142.72 (-11.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,843.02
    -120.62 (-1.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute later on Monday

·1 min read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will discuss later on Monday Australia's scrapping of a submarine order with France, a spokesperson for the European Commission said.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York, the spokesperson told reporters in Brussels, responding to questions on possible repercussions for EU trade talks with Australia.

"We are analysing the impact of the AUKUS announcement and what this impact would be on this schedule," another Commission spokesperson said, referring to the planned next round of negotiations with Australia scheduled in October. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Recommended Stories

  • After delay, Lebanese lawmakers convene to approve Cabinet

    Lebanese lawmakers convened Monday to confirm the country’s new government following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the parliament session. It took some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. Lebanese have been suffering electricity blackouts and severe shortages in fuel, diesel and medicine for months, threatening to shut down hospitals, bakeries and schools.

  • Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

    German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. That vote is critical because it determines the percentage of seats each party wins.

  • Conservatives target vulnerable Dems with midterm ads on $3.5T social-spending package

    Conservative groups are unveiling huge ad-buys going after vulnerable House Democrats over tax increases and other revenue measures in their party's massive infrastructure spending bill, Axios has learned.Why it matters: President Biden and Democrats have an immense amount of political capital riding on a $3.5 trillion bill facing razor-thin margins in both chambers. Conservatives are running ads targeting the House members who leaders will need to pass the measure.Get market news worthy of your

  • Man who inspired 'Hotel Rwanda' convicted of terror charges

    A court in Rwanda says the man who inspired “Hotel Rwanda,” Paul Rusesabagina, has been found guilty of terror-related offenses. Rusesabagina boycotted Monday’s announcement after declaring he didn’t expect justice in a trial he called a “sham.” The ruling comes more than a year after Rusesabagina disappeared during a visit to Dubai, United Arab Emiratets, and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs, accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change.

  • Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina convicted on terror charges

    A Rwandan court finds Paul Rusesabagina guilty of supporting a terrorist group.

  • Crunch time for Congress with Biden's agenda, and debt limit, on the line

    The U.S. Congress returns to session on Monday facing a massive agenda and a tight time crunch, with President Joe Biden's Democrats hoping to pass sweeping domestic programs, fund the government, approve an infrastructure bill and raise the debt ceiling in a matter of weeks. They face several deadlines, including a scheduled Sept. 27 vote on a $1 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill and the Oct. 1 date when the federal government will run out of money to fund many of its operations if Congress doesn't act. The Democrats, who control Congress by the narrowest of margins, also want to maneuver a $3.5 trillion spending package - including proposals for childcare, education, housing and green energy - past a Republican roadblock.

  • Trump. Biden. It’s All the Same for Haitians Getting Booted From Texas

    Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via GettyThe Trump administration called them “aliens.” The Biden administration calls them “irregular migrants.”But for the crush of thousands of Haitian migrants at a crossing along the Rio Grande, changes in presidential administration and bureaucratic rhetoric have still left policies for those seeking safe haven at the U.S.-Mexico border unchanged: cramped and dangerous encampments at border crossing sites; perfunctory processing of asylum claims; and, almost invariabl

  • Senior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill

    Senior Democrats said on Sunday that they will likely need to scale back President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending bill while passage of the linked bipartisan infrastructure bill may slip past a Sept. 27 deadline. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also may delay sending the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure after House passage to the White House for Biden's signature until the larger spending bill passes, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth told "Fox News Sunday" - a move aimed to ensure that moderate Democrats support the bill.

  • France's Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

    French President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the United States over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said Sunday. The phone call is at the request of Biden, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first in France over news of the deal. What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66 billion between France and Australia to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

  • German election front-runner faces questioning over searches

    Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in Germany's upcoming election, faced questions from lawmakers on Monday over an investigation of a unit of the country's customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points ahead of Sunday's election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz's reaction to assail the candidate.

  • Yellen warns U.S. would be "permanently weaker" if debt limit not raised

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Sunday that the U.S. could face a fresh financial crisis if Congress failed to raise or suspend the country's debt ceiling.Why it matters: The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt, but some Republican lawmakers have threatened to vote against raising the debt ceiling, arguing that it would only promote more government spending.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Communists, observers report violations in Russian election

    The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions. The United Russia party, which is diligently loyal to President Vladimir Putin appears certain to retain dominance in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, but some projections suggest it could lose its current two-thirds majority, which is enough to change the constitution.

  • Paul Rusesabagina: 'Hotel Rwanda' hero and accused terrorist

    The mild-mannered hero of "Hotel Rwanda" credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide, Paul Rusesabagina evolved into Kigali's sharpest-tongued critic before being tried for terrorism.

  • 'Alarm bell': U.N. chief, UK PM convene leaders on climate change

    With less than six weeks to go before world leaders convene for a major climate summit in Glasgow, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a roundtable of world leaders on Monday to address major gaps on emissions targets and climate finance. The closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the annual high-level week of the U.N. General Assembly will include leaders from a few dozen countries representing industrialized nations, emerging economies and vulnerable developing countries, said Selwin Hart, assistant secretary-general and special adviser to Guterres on climate action.

  • UN to world leaders: To curtail warming, you must do more

    Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. For the second time in four days, this time out of U.N. headquarters in New York, leaders will hear pleas to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases and give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. “I'm not desperate, but I'm tremendously worried,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in a weekend interview.

  • France, Australia agree submarine row won't stop trade deal

    French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal. France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed last week a new tripartite alliance including Australia and Britain that would allow Australia to amass a fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to provide 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia.

  • Power Crunch May Deter New Aluminum Supply Just as It’s Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging energy costs are adding to pressure on global aluminum supply at a time when demand for the metal used in everything from cars to beer cans has already driven prices to a 13-year high.Just weeks ago, it looked like aluminum’s blistering rally might spark a worldwide rush to reopen mothballed smelters. However, the industry is massively energy intensive. The spike in global electricity and coal prices will make restarts increasingly difficult and some producers may also soo

  • Endangered South African penguins killed by swarm of bees near Cape Town

    More than 60 protected birds were found on the beach with multiple bee-stings but no other injuries.

  • France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row, sources say

    France has cancelled a meeting between Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart planned for this week after Australia scrapped a submarine order with Paris in favour of a deal with Washington and London, two sources familiar with the matter said. Parly personally took the decision to drop the bilateral meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the sources said.

  • Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says

    Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said on Sunday, as officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended for a broad swath of Americans. U.S. health regulators already have begun to consider a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.