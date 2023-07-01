EU leaders agree to 'de-risk' the bloc's trade dealings with China

Leaders of the European Union's member nations have agreed to pursue the trade bloc's "de-risking" strategy in its dealings with China, and reduce critical dependencies in its supply chains.

At a summit in Brussels on Friday, the 27 EU leaders stated that it was important to "seek to ensure a level playing field, so that the trade and economic relationship is balanced, reciprocal and mutually beneficial between China and the European Union".

But the statement also emphasised that the union "does not intend to decouple or to turn inward".

Ahead of the summit, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that de-risking would first require assessing how dependent the EU is on China and in what sectors, then cutting back that exposure so that - in case of geopolitical tensions - Europe is not left "high and dry".

He said that the EU was trying to "move in lockstep" after previous experiences, "taking the lessons that we've learned rather painfully on our previous high energy dependence on Russia".

Irish Taoiseach Leo Eric Varadkar added that "China is not an enemy", but that it was important for Europe "to be less naive" about its dependencies on Beijing.

The decision to de-risk was initiated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an address in March, just before her trip to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Last week, von der Leyen unveiled a prospective road map on de-risking. Diplomats from France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands were among those expressing concern about how the plan might undercut individual countries' national security authority and seeking to dilute its conditions.

After Friday's summit, Charles Michel, the European Council president, said the leaders had held a powerful debate on China and "very quickly" agreed on China policy, demonstrating the bloc's unity.

The discussion on China took two hours during the two-day gathering of EU leaders. Internal disputes and the bloc's relations with other countries dominated, a stark difference from how the United States prioritises China. With its own tensions with Beijing soaring, Washington has been pushing its European allies to harden their stance toward China.

"We see China more and more as a systemic rival, but we have our own EU approach to China, compared to our transatlantic partners who have a strong view there," Estonian Prime Minister Kajas Kallas said before the summit.

At the summit, however, EU leaders shared the US view concerning Beijing's alliance with Moscow. Their statement urged China "to press Russia to stop its war of aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine".

China's decision not to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine has proved a sore point in its fraught relations with the EU over the past year.

Moreover, by playing down an attempted uprising against Russian military leaders by the Wagner paramilitary group last weekend, Beijing has deepened wariness about its alliance with Moscow among certain nations in the bloc, some EU officials said.

EU leaders also flagged Taiwan as a divisive issue affecting its China policy.

"The European Council opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," the leaders' statement read.

"It reconfirms the EU's consistent 'One China policy'."

The EU leaders also raised concerns regarding forced labour and the treatment of members of ethnic minorities in China's autonomous regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.

They welcomed the EU-China human rights dialogue that resumed in February, though human rights organisations have condemned it as meaningless.

"When a government is committing crimes against humanity, 'softening the tone' should not be an option for the EU," Philippe Dam, Human Rights Watch's EU director for advocacy, said.

"The plight of millions of Uygurs, Tibetans, Hongkongers, human rights defenders and civil society across China deserve more than inconsequential statements from EU governments," Dam said.

"EU leaders should instead commit to take concrete action to address Beijing's atrocity crimes, pursue accountability, and confront the systemic threat the Chinese government poses to the global human rights order," he said.

