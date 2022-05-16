U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.50
    -28.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,949.00
    -171.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,275.00
    -107.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.80
    -14.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.22
    -1.27 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9720
    -0.2130 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,446.64
    -479.21 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.65
    -21.45 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.71
    -31.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

The EU must look to Virtual Power Plants to help avoid electricity grid collapse

·2 min read

BRUSSELS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As EU and national governments rightfully drive a shift to electrification, urgent policy measures are needed to reduce the resulting pressure on electricity grids. One solution is for policy, including the EU's REPowerEU action plan on May 18, to support the creation of Virtual Power Plants fuelled by massive amounts of untapped energy in homes across Europe.

To phase out Europe's dependence on fossil fuels from Russia by 2030, the European Commission has proposed rolling out 30 million heat pumps in houses across Europe by the end of 2030. The shift to heat pumps will make electricity demand skyrocket. An analysis by Knauf Energy Solutions for Germany alone shows that matching the annual levels of electricity needed will require renewable sources to deliver 2,167 TWh per year: almost five times more than the current electricity supply.

To safeguard electricity grids, EU and government policy must help to create virtual power plants from new alternative sources of energy. Today 97% of homes leak energy. Smartly renovated homes could be transformed from passive assets at the edge of our energy system to active contributors to energy security. If 400,000 homes were renovated, this would save the need for a 1 GigaWatt power station at a fraction of the cost. In effect, energy efficiency can become a "virtual fuel" and linked together, homes will become "Virtual Power Plants".

However, renovation policy "as usual" will not deliver. Despite new breakthrough technologies for smart retrofits, current policies are not tackling the market failure that dominates smart renovations. The market fails because it neither meters nor rewards the energy saved through renovations. Instead, it rewards the number of windows replaced or the number of lofts insulated. The resulting energy efficiency is fictitious and has led to a market where no one can be sure that they are getting what they pay for. The EU's annual renovation rate is stuck at 0,3% when it should be at 3%.

"There's an unmissable opportunity for Europe to show a new vision for sourcing energy. Governments can now choose to invest in low carbon renovated homes creating Virtual Energy Infrastructure – that is metered energy savings removed from the energy system through the deployment of energy efficiency infrastructure – rather thanREAD FURTHER: https://www.knaufenergy.com/news

About Knauf Energy Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-eu-must-look-to-virtual-power-plants-to-help-avoid-electricity-grid-collapse-301547139.html

SOURCE Knauf Energy Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Is Suncor Going the Wrong Way With Its Latest Bold Decision?

    Canadian oil sands giant Suncor is shifting gears on the clean energy side of things. Is that good or bad?

  • Is conservation worthwhile? Outdoors education, experiences make it evident that it is

    As human populations grow and available places for habitat preservation diminish, successful conservation measures are required.

  • Lithium Valley: A look at the major players near the Salton Sea seeking billions in funding

    Three companies are honing technologies to extract the valuable mineral from a huge underground reserve, while seeking permits and financing.

  • 'Worst Day Yet': Flooding Submerges Farms and Roads in South Manitoba

    Heavy rainfall began causing major flooding in the Red River Valley in Manitoba on Thursday, May 12, and continued into the weekend.On May 11, NASA’s Earth Observatory said the Red River Valley, which runs through Manitoba, North Dakota, and Minnesota, was experienced its worst flooding in a decade following “an extreme spring blizzard, multiple rainstorms, and melting winter ice” that was causing the Red River of the North and its tributaries to swell.This footage taken Harley Siemens on Friday shows waters submerging roads and agricultural land in the community of Rosenort, just west of the Red River in south-central Manitoba..Siemens posted the video on Twitter where he said it was “the worst day yet of #flood22”, with high wind gusts creating “massive waves” and the water rising “almost 1 foot”.Canada’s Hydrologic Forecast Center issued a flood warning for southeastern Manitoba and said the region could receive up to two inches of rain by Saturday, May 14, with higher amounts possible in the western and southeast regions. Credit: Harley Siemens via Storyful

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Will Power Your Portfolio for Decades

    Decarbonization is a marathon, not a sprint. It will take decades for the global economy to switch power sources from fossil fuels to lower-carbon alternatives like renewable energy. Because of that, companies focused on investing in clean energy can deliver powerful growth for years to come.

  • This Florida black bear got pizza. This one got none. Watch as they visit family home

    One black bear went out for pizza. One black bear got none.

  • Sneaky lions in Zambia are moving across areas thought uninhabitable for them

    Where has this Zambian lion been? Paula White, CC BY-NDZambia, a country in southeast Africa, has approximately 1,200 lions, one of the largest lion populations on the continent. More than 40% of the U-shaped country is protected land, with over 120,000 square miles of national parks, sanctuaries and game management areas for lions to roam. Zambia’s lion populations benefit from lots of protected lands. Curry et al., PLOS ONE 2019, CC BY-ND Zambian lions are split into two subpopulations, with o

  • Jeanette Gibson outdoors column: The murder of crows

    Back in the early 2000s, finding dead crows in Illinois became a common event

  • Xcel Energy completes Amarillo Center Port Project

    Xcel Energy has completed work on the new Center Port Substation at Northeast 24th Avenue near Whitaker Road.

  • This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

    The vessel goes by the name of Domus, which means “house” in ancient Latin.

  • What about my koi pond? A wealthy L.A. enclave copes with water restrictions

    In the land of multimillion-dollar homes, the question of water conservation plays out differently than in the neighborhoods where the rest of us live.

  • 'Energy heroes': New documentary highlights efforts to bring clean energy to Somerset

    A new documentary highlights the successful fight to bring offshore wind energy to Somerset.

  • US oil refineries spewing cancer-causing benzene into communities, report finds

    Analysis shows alarming level of benzene at fence-line of facilities in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana and US Virgin Islands An oil refinery on Galveston Bay in Texas City, Texas. Photograph: Robert Sullivan/AFP/Getty Images A dozen US oil refineries last year exceeded the federal limit on average benzene emissions. Among the 12 refineries that emitted above the maximum level for benzene, five were in Texas, four in Louisiana, and one each in Pennsylvania, Indiana and the US Virgin Isla

  • Possible world record fish caught in Southeast Georgia

    When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch.

  • Wastewater is an asset – it contains nutrients, energy and precious metals, and scientists are learning how to recover them

    Aeration tanks at the Oaks wastewater treatment plant in New Providence, Penn. Montgomery County Planning Commission, CC BY-SAMost people think as little as possible about the wastewater that is produced daily from their showers, bathtubs, sinks, dishwashers and toilets. But with the right techniques, it can become a valuable resource. On average, every Americans uses about 60 gallons of water per day for purposes that include flushing toilets, showering and doing laundry. This figure can easily

  • Nissan mulling third auto plant in US to meet electric vehicle demand

    The third plant would not just be an added assembly line but a totally new facility, although it may be built as an extension of an existing plant.

  • New Zealand to help pay for cleaner cars to reduce emissions

    New Zealand's government said Monday it will help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Some environmental questions have no easy answers | ECOVIEWS

    Most questions about the environment are straightforward, such as "What kind of frog is this?" Other questions require a more nuanced response.

  • Deutsche Bank not financing controversial African oil pipeline, source says

    Deutsche Bank is not financing a pipeline in Africa that environmental campaigners have said will displace thousands of families and disrupt nature reserves, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. Germany's largest lender has come under pressure to clarify its stance on the financing of the planned $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which would stretch more than 1,400 kilometres from Uganda to Tanzania. Deutsche has so far not commented on the project despite the pressure increasing ahead of the bank's annual general meeting on Thursday.