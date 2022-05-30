U.S. markets closed

EU Nitrogen Market Report: Production, Exports, Imports, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Messer Group, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Gulf Cryo, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC, NexAir, OCI Nitrogen, CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic, Yara, Matheson, Medical-Technical Gases, Butler Gas Products Co., Universal Industrial Gases, Wright Brothers

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Nitrogen - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Nitrogen Market Statistics

Imports

148.0 Million USD

Exports

143.9 Million USD

Top Importers

Netherlands, Germany, Belgium

Top Exporters

Belgium, Germany, France

The EU nitrogen market was estimated at approx. $2.3B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +1.8% from 2011 to 2021. Germany, the Netherlands and France appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, together comprising 47% of the total market. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Nitrogen Consumption by Country

Nitrogen consumption in the EU was estimated at approx. $21.9B in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of nitrogen consumption in 2021 were the Netherlands, France and Germany, with a combined 49% share of total consumption. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of nitrogen consumption, amongst the leading consuming countries, was attained by France, while nitrogen consumption for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Nitrogen Production

Nitrogen production was approx. 22B cubic meters in 2021. In value terms, production totalled approx. to $2B estimated in export prices.

The countries with the highest volumes of nitrogen production in 2021 were France, the Netherlands and Germany, with a combined 47% share of total production.

From 2011 to 2021, the biggest increases were in the Netherlands, while nitrogen production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Nitrogen Exports

In 2021, exports of nitrogen in the European Union rose slightly to 1.4B cubic meters, surging by 1.8% compared with the previous year's figure. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. In general, exports posted buoyant growth over the last decade.

In value terms, nitrogen exports soared to $144M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.5% from 2011 to 2021.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Belgium (725M cubic meters) represented the largest exporter of nitrogen, generating 51% of total volume. Germany (166M cubic meters) occupied the second position in the ranking, followed by France (128M cubic meters), Austria (82M cubic meters) and Poland (74M cubic meters). All these countries together took approx. 32% share of total exports. The Czech Republic (59M cubic meters) and Italy (25M cubic meters) held a minor share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest nitrogen supplying countries in the European Union were Belgium ($40M), Germany ($21M) and France ($17M), together comprising 54% of total exports. These countries were followed by Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Italy, which together accounted for a further 22%.

Among the main exporting countries, Austria, with a CAGR of +19.1%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the past decade, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The nitrogen export price in the European Union stood at $0.1 per cubic meter in 2021, jumping by 22% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Italy ($0.2 per cubic meter), while Belgium ($0.1 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria (+2.9%), while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

EU Nitrogen Imports

In 2021, imports of nitrogen in the European Union soared to 994M cubic meters, surging by 35% against the previous year. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Over the past decade, imports indicated a mild setback.

In value terms, nitrogen imports soared to $148M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Over the period under review, imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern.

Imports by Country

The Netherlands represented the key importer of nitrogen in the European Union, with the volume of imports reaching 324M cubic meters, which was near 33% of total supplies in 2021. Germany (163M cubic meters) occupied a 16% share of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Belgium (6.5%), Slovakia (5.9%), the Czech Republic (4.7%) and Hungary (4.6%). France (40M cubic meters), Slovenia (32M cubic meters), Luxembourg (31M cubic meters), Greece (23M cubic meters), Denmark (22M cubic meters), Poland (21M cubic meters) and Portugal (18M cubic meters) held a minor share of total imports.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($48M) constitutes the largest market for imported nitrogen in the European Union, comprising 33% of total purchases. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($20M), with a 14% share of total imports. It was followed by Belgium, with a 6.7% share.

In the Netherlands, nitrogen imports increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2011-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Germany (-1.6% per year) and Belgium (-1.3% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the nitrogen import price in the European Union amounted to $0.1 per cubic meter, declining by -2.2% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Portugal ($0.2 per cubic meter), while Poland ($0.1 per cubic meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+8.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Nitrogen

Related Links

Nitrogen Market

Oxygen Market

Argon Market

Hydrogen Market

Rare Gas Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


