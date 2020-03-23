EU parliament moves to email voting during COVID-19 pandemic

The European Parliament will temporarily allow electronic voting by email as MEPs are forced to work remotely during the coronavirus crisis.

A spokeswoman for the parliament confirmed today that an "alternative electronic voting procedure" has been agree for the plenary session that will take place on March 26.

"This voting procedure is temporary and valid until 31 July," she added.

Earlier this month the parliament moved the majority of its staff to teleworking. MEPs have since switch to full remote work as confirmed cases of COVID-19 have continued to step up across Europe. Though how to handle voting remotely has generated some debate in and of itself.

Working in Brussels, without being in Brussels. European Parliament goes digital for #IMCO coordinators, @RenewEurope presidency & #EPbureau meetings. Next week voting remotely. Stay and work safe! pic.twitter.com/0weG9O7vow — Dita Charanzová (@charanzova) March 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

"Based on public health grounds, the President decided to have a temporary derogation to enable the vote to take place by an alternative electronic voting procedure, with adequate safeguards to ensure that Members’ votes are individual, personal and free, in line with the provisions of the Electoral act and the Members’ Statute," the EU parliament spokeswoman said today, when we asked for the latest on its process for voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The current precautionary measures adopted by the European Parliament to contain the spread of COVID-19 don’t affect legislative priorities. Core activities are reduced, but maintained precisely to ensure legislative, budgetary, scrutiny functions," she added.

The spokeswoman confirmed votes will take place via email -- explaining the process as follows: "Members would receive electronically, via email to their official email address, a ballot form, which would be returned, completed, from their email address to the relevant Parliament’s functional mailbox."

"The results of all votes conducted under this temporary derogation would be recorded in the minutes of the sitting concerned," she further noted.

Last week, ahead of the parliament confirming the alternative voting process, German Pirate Party MEP, Patrick Breyer, raised concerns about the security of e-voting -- arguing that what was then just a proposal for MEPs to fill and sign a voting list, scan it and send it via email to the administration risked votes being vulnerable to manipulation and hacking.

"Such a manipulation-prone procedure risks undermining public trust in the integrity of Parliament votes that can have serious consequences," he wrote. "The procedure comes with a risk of manipulation by hackers. Usually MEPs can send emails using several devices, and their staff can access their mailbox, too. Also it is easy to come by a MEP's signature and scan it... This procedure also comes with the risk that personally elected and highly paid MEPs could knowingly allow others to vote on their behalf."

"eVoting via the public Internet is inherently unsafe and prone to hacking, thus risks to erode public trust in European democracy," he added. "I am sure powerful groups such as the Russian intelligence agency have a great interest in manipulating tight votes. eVoting makes manipulation at a large scale possible."

Breyer suggested a number of alternatives -- such as parallel postal voting, to have a paper back-up of MEPs' e-votes; presence voting in EP offices in Member States (though clearly that would require parliamentarians to risk exposing themselves and others to the virus by traveling to offices in person); and a system such as "Video Ident", which he noted is already used in Germany, where the MEP face identify in front of a webcam in a live video stream and then show their voting sheets to the camera.

He also suggested MEPs might not notice manipulations even if voting results were published -- as looks to be the case with the parliament's agreed procedure.

It's not clear whether the parliament is applying a further back-up step -- such as requiring a paper ballot to be mailed in parallel to an email vote. The parliament spokeswoman declined to comment in any detail when we asked. "All measures have been put in place to ensure the vote runs smoothly," she said, adding: "We never comment on security measures."

Story continues