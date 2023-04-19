U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

EU passenger car sales up 28.8% to over 1 million units in March, ACEA says

Reuters
·1 min read
Electric car models of the Volkswagen Group are parked outside the company's production plant, in Zwickau

(Reuters) - Passenger car registrations in the European Union rose 28.8% in March to more than one million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) reported on Wednesday.

Battery-electric cars made up 13.9% of new registrations in the EU, up 2.5% from the same month last year.

Plug-in hybrids are losing ground in the region, declining from a market share of 8.8% in March 2022 to 7.2% in March 2023, ACEA said in a press release.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel markets performed better than last year, up 18.6% and 11.8%, respectively, from last March, ACEA reported.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Paul Simao)