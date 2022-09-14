U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.25
    +16.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,196.00
    +93.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,083.25
    +46.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.90
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.79
    -0.52 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.60
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.71
    +2.84 (+11.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0058 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9410
    -1.7040 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,242.53
    -2,028.05 (-9.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.37
    -41.32 (-7.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.53
    -51.33 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

EU will propose windfall levies on energy firms, von der Leyen says

·1 min read
European Commission President Von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address, in Strasbourg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will propose measures to cap revenues from low-cost electricity generators and force fossil fuel firms to share the profits they make from soaring energy prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefitting from war and on the back of our consumers. In these times, profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it most," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen said the bloc was also discussing energy price caps, and working to establish a "more representative benchmark" price for gas than the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF).

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Marine Strauss)

Recommended Stories

  • Fears of Delays to Energy-Support Package Vex UK Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- UK businesses have still not been given details, figures or the timings of the government’s proposed energy support package, raising fears that it won’t be ready in time to be implemented in October.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing

  • Germany Sells Full Stake in Lufthansa at $760 Million Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany raised 760 million euros ($760 million) from the sale of the state’s full stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, unwinding all of the holding it took to keep the flagship carrier afloat during Covid-19 lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Ho

  • The stock market’s worst day since June 2020 shows ‘the Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

    Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance knows what Tuesday's inflation print means for the Fed: “Not only are they going to end up causing a recession, but it is going to be a bad one."

  • Biden May Buy Oil Just Below $80; Democrats Stymied Trump at $24

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil dips below $80 a barrel, just two years after Democrats blocked former President Donald Trump from filling the reserve at a fraction of that price.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counte

  • UK inflation unexpectedly falls to 9.9% in August as fuel prices ease

    Inflation remained near a 40-year high as food prices rose at the fastest pace since 2008, mounting pressure on households amid the cost of living crisis.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Queen’s death: The three countries not invited to her funeral

    The state funeral is set to be one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.

  • UK Inflation Rate Slips From 40-Year High With Drop in Petrol Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s inflation eased from its highest rate in four decades after petrol declined, leaving the pace of price increases uncomfortably high for the Bank of England.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful Rese

  • Nomura calls for 100 bps Fed hike in September as speculation rises

    Traders have been ramping up their 100 basis point bets all day, since the U.S. Labor Department early Tuesday released a hotter-than-expected U.S. August Consumer Price Index report that looked destined to cement an aggressive stance by the Fed. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy decision at the close of its two-day meeting next week, on Sept. 20-21.

  • Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

    Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries. Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50. The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

  • Analysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?

    Several dozen Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. WHAT ARE ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN FIGHTING OVER? Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet countries in the south Caucasus, have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which until 2020 was populated and fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

  • Unit designed to protect Moscow from NATO attack suffered heavy casualties, U.K. says

    A unit designed to defend Moscow from attack in the event of a war with NATO suffered heavy casualties at the hands of Ukraine, according to the U.K.

  • Trudeau announces inflation relief measures for low-income Canadians

    Economists say it will likely add pressure to core inflation, and "aggravate" the Bank of Canada's monetary policy efforts.

  • Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies into false sense of security

    A Florida prosecutor said responses from various allies of former President Trump to reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had issued dozens of subpoenas in its Jan. 6 probe show Attorney General Merrick Garland’s prosecutorial strategy has given Trump allies “a false sense of security.” “The fact that [Stephen] Bannon and other MAGA leaders…

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Promises ‘Seamless’ Market Access for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union’s executive, pledged in her annual state of the union address to work to guarantee “seamless” access for Ukraine to the bloc’s massive single market to help its economy recover from the war. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Cou

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Mariupol residents attack "policemen" attempting to destroy symbol of resistance against Russians Mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:46 In occupied Mariupol, unknown individuals blew up police collaborators who were trying to erase from the wall the symbol of the city's resistance [against Russia - ed.

  • China’s ponzi-like property market is eroding faith in the state

    Its meltdown could scarcely come at a worse time for Xi Jinping

  • Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

    Biden wants to make several major changes to Social Security. Here's the Social Security change Biden wants that's most likely to happen. Biden campaigned on a promise to "put Social Security on a path to long-run solvency."