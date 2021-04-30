U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,185.42
    -26.05 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,859.84
    -200.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,008.32
    -74.23 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.95
    -19.51 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.70
    -1.31 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0093 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6240
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0121 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2720
    +0.3480 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,579.14
    +3,515.13 (+6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,334.33
    +49.23 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

The EU's proposed AI laws would regulate robot surgeons but not the military

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·7 min read

While US lawmakers muddle through yet another congressional hearing on the dangers posed by algorithmic bias in social media, the European Commission (basically the executive branch of the EU) has unveiled a sweeping regulatory framework that, if adopted, could have global implications for the future of AI development.

This isn’t the Commission’s first attempt at guiding the growth and evolution of this emerging technology. After extensive meetings with advocate groups and other stakeholders, the EC released both the first European Strategy on AI and Coordinated Plan on AI in 2018. Those were followed in 2019 by the Guidelines for Trustworthy AI, then again in 2020 by the Commission’s White Paper on AI and Report on the safety and liability implications of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things and robotics. Just as with its ambitious General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) plan in 2018, the Commission is seeking to establish a basic level of public trust in the technology based on strident user and data privacy protections as well as those against its potential misuse.

European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference on artificial intelligence (AI) following the weekly meeting of the EU Commission in Brussels on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference on artificial intelligence (AI) following the weekly meeting of the EU Commission in Brussels on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

”Artificial intelligence should not be an end in itself, but a tool that has to serve people with the ultimate aim of increasing human well-being. Rules for artificial intelligence available in the Union market or otherwise affecting Union citizens should thus put people at the centre (be human-centric), so that they can trust that the technology is used in a way that is safe and compliant with the law, including the respect of fundamental rights,” the Commission included in its draft regulations. “At the same time, such rules for artificial intelligence should be balanced, proportionate and not unnecessarily constrain or hinder technological development. This is of particular importance because, although artificial intelligence is already present in many aspects of people’s daily lives, it is not possible to anticipate all possible uses or applications thereof that may happen in the future.”

Indeed, artificial intelligence systems are already ubiquitous in our lives — from the recommendation algorithms that help us decide what to watch on Netflix and who to follow on Twitter to the digital assistants in our phones and the driver assist systems that watch the road for us (or don’t) when we drive.

“The European Commission once again has stepped out in a bold fashion to address emerging technology, just like they had done with data privacy through the GDPR,” Dr. Brandie Nonnecke, Director of the CITRIS Policy Lab at UC Berkeley, told Engadget. “The proposed regulation is quite interesting in that it is attacking the problem from a risk-based approach,” similar to that used in Canada’s proposed AI regulatory framework.

These new rules would divide the EU’s AI development efforts into a four-tier system — minimal risk, limited risk, high risk, and banned outright — based on their potential harms to the public good. “The risk framework they work within is really around risk to society, whereas whenever you hear risk talked about [in the US], it's pretty much risk in the context of like, ‘what's my liability, what's my exposure,’” Dr. Jennifer King, Privacy and Data Policy Fellow at the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, told Engadget. “And somehow if that encompasses human rights as part of that risk, then it gets folded in but to the extent that that can be externalized, it's not included.”

Flat out banned uses of the technology will include any applications that manipulate human behavior to circumvent users' free will — specifically those that exploit the vulnerabilities of a specific group of persons due to their age, physical or mental disability — as well as ‘real-time’ biometric identification systems and those that allow for ‘social scoring' by governments, according to the 108-page proposal. This is a direct nod to China’s Social Credit System and given that these regulations would still theoretically govern technologies that impact EU citizens whether or not those folks were physically within EU borders, could lead to some interesting international incidents in the near future. “There's a lot of work to move forward on operationalizing the guidance,” King noted.

Pictures shows three robotic surgical arms at work in a worldwide operating theatre during a presentation for the media at the Leipzig Heart Center February 22. One of the arms holds a miniature camera, the other two hold standard surgical instruments. The surgeon watches a monitor with an image of the heart and manipulates the robotic arms with two handles. The software translates large natural movements into precise micro-movements in the surgical instruments.
Pictures shows three robotic surgical arms at work in a worldwide operating theatre during a presentation for the media at the Leipzig Heart Center February 22. One of the arms holds a miniature camera, the other two hold standard surgical instruments. The surgeon watches a monitor with an image of the heart and manipulates the robotic arms with two handles. The software translates large natural movements into precise micro-movements in the surgical instruments.

High-risk applications, on the other hand, are defined as any products where the AI is “intended to be used as a safety component of a product” or the AI is the safety component itself (think, the collision avoidance feature on your car.) Additionally, AI applications destined for any of eight specific markets including critical infrastructure, education, legal/judicial matters and employee hiring are considered part of the high-risk category. These can come to market but are subject to stringent regulatory requirements before it goes on sale such as requiring the AI developer to maintain compliance with the EU regs throughout the entire lifecycle of the product, ensure strict privacy guarantees, and perpetually maintain a human in the control loop. Sorry, that means no fully autonomous robosurgeons for the foreseeable future.

“The read I got from that was the Europeans seem to be envisioning oversight — I don't know if it's an overreach to say from cradle to grave,” King said. “But that there seems to be the sense that there needs to be ongoing monitoring and evaluation, especially hybrid systems.” Part of that oversight is the EU’s push for AI regulatory sandboxes which will enable developers to create and test high-risk systems in real world conditions but without the real world consequences.

“These measures are intended to prevent the sort of chilling effect that was seen as a result of the GDPR, which led to a 17 percent increase in market concentration after it was introduced,” Jason Pilkington recently argued for Truth on the Market. “But it’s unclear that they would accomplish this goal.“ The EU also plans to establish a European Artificial Intelligence Board to oversee compliance efforts.

Nonnecke also points out that many of the areas addressed by these high-risk rules are the same that academic researchers and journalists have been examining for years. “I think that really emphasizes the importance of empirical research and investigative journalism to enable our lawmakers to better understand what the risks of these AI systems are and also what the benefits of these systems are,” she said. One area these regulations will explicitly not apply to are AIs built specifically for military operations so bring on the killbots!

STANDALONE PHOTO The barrel and sight equipment on top of a Titan Strike unmanned ground vehicle, equipped with a .50 Caliber machine gun, moves and secures ground on Salisbury Plain during exercise Autonomous Warrior 18, where military personnel, government departments and industry partners are taking part in Exercise Autonomous Warrior, working with NATO allies in a groundbreaking exercise to understand how the military can exploit technology in robotic and autonomous situations. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)
STANDALONE PHOTO The barrel and sight equipment on top of a Titan Strike unmanned ground vehicle, equipped with a .50 Caliber machine gun, moves and secures ground on Salisbury Plain during exercise Autonomous Warrior 18, where military personnel, government departments and industry partners are taking part in Exercise Autonomous Warrior, working with NATO allies in a groundbreaking exercise to understand how the military can exploit technology in robotic and autonomous situations. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Limited risk applications include things like chatbots on service websites or featuring deepfake content. In these cases, the AI maker simply has to inform users up front that they’ll be interacting with a machine rather than another person or even a dog. And for minimal risk products, like the AI in video games and really the vast majority of applications the EC expects to see, the regulations don’t require any special restrictions or added requirements that would need to be completed before going to market.

And should any company or developer dare to ignore these regs, they’ll find out that running afoul of them comes with a hefty fine — one that can be measured in percentages of GDP. Specifically, fines for noncompliance can range up to 30 million euros or 4 percent of the entity’s global annual revenue, whichever is greater.

“It’s important for us at a European level to pass a very strong message and set the standards in terms of how far these technologies should be allowed to go,” Dragos Tudorache, European Parliament member and head of the committee on artificial intelligence, told Bloomberg in a recent interview. “Putting a regulatory framework around them is a must and it’s good that the European Commission takes this direction.”

Whether the rest of the world will follow Brussell’s lead in this remains to be seen. With the way the regulations currently define what an AI is — and it does so in very broad terms — we can likely expect to see this legislation to impact nearly every aspect of the global market and every sector of the global economy, not just in the digital realm. Of course these regulations will have to pass through a rigorous (often contentious) parliamentary process that could take years to complete before it is enacted.

And as for America’s chances of enacting similar regulations of its own, well. “I think we'll see something proposed at the federal level, yeah,” Nonnecke said. “Do I think that it'll be passed? Those are two different things.”

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok’s new CEO is an executive from its parent company

    TikTok announced today Shouzi Chew, the current chief financial officer of parent company ByteDance, will take over leading the firm.

  • The EU's Apple antitrust investigation is moving forward

    The EU has opened a formal probe into how Apple runs the App Store.

  • Teenage Engineering's Capcom videopaks blend your music with classic games

    Music makers with the OP-Z synth can use the new Capcom videopaks to add retro gaming scenes to their music.

  • Rhythm shooter 'BPM: Bullets Per Minute' heads to Xbox and PlayStation this year

    Stylish rhythm shooter BPM: Bullets Per Minute is heading to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

  • This week's best deals: 40 percent off Amazon's Echo Dot and more

    This week's best tech deals include $20 off Amazon's Echo Dot, up to $200 off Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones, and $40 off Star Wars Instant Pots.

  • 'Fall Guys' is delayed indefinitely on Switch and Xbox

    You'll have to wait until after the summer to play on those consoles, but cross-play is on the way.

  • London City is the first major airport to control air traffic via a digital tower

    London City Airport has become the first major international airport to launch a remote air traffic control system.

  • Watch the trailer for the final season of Netflix's 'Castlevania'

    Netflix has released a two-and-a-half minute trailer to give you a glimpse of what you can expect from the final season of Castlevania.

  • 'Returnal' captures the beauty (and frustration) of failure

    Returnal is an excellent PS5 shooter, but it's also unforgivingly difficult.

  • Stratolaunch completes second flight of world's largest plane

    Stratolaunch hascompleted the second test flight of its carrier vehicle, which is currently known for being the world's largest aircraft by wingspan.

  • YouTube is testing SoundCloud-like timestamped comments

    YouTube has started testing a new feature that gives you a quick way to view comments "timed to the exact moment you're watching in a video."

  • What China’s Blockchain Services Network Means for the World

    While China invests heavily in blockchain technology, President Biden failed to mention the topic in his recent State of the Union.

  • BAFTA on Noel Clarke: ‘We Did Not Know About Any Allegations Relating to Noel Clarke’ Prior to Award Announcement

    BAFTA has said it was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke before naming him as the recipient of its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in March. The org also claims it was in an “invidious” situation, and that it would have been “improper” to scrap the award based on […]

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • India Cruised Road to Recovery Just Before New Virus Wave Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereEconomic activity in India picked up speed last month, signaling it was well on the road to recovery before a new wave of coronavirus infections derailed progress.The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits moved a notch higher for the first time in six months in March, based on the three-month weighted average numbers of eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News.While last month’s score -- helped by faster exports and improved liquidity -- cements a solid showing in the January to March quarter, fresh activity curbs amid the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in India merit a real-time reading of the economy using other indicators.A basket of of high-frequency, alternative and market indicators pointed to a sharp slump in services activity in the week to April 25, Abhishek Gupta, India economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a note Wednesday.Here are the details of the animal-spirits dashboard:Business ActivityActivity in India’s dominant services sector moderated in March after expanding the previous month at its quickest pace in a year. The IHS Markit India Services PMI eased to 54.6 from 55.3, with a reading above 50 signaling growth. A similar survey for the manufacturing sector also showed expansion moderating.ExportsExports grew more than 60% from a year ago, engineering goods, with gems and jewelery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and chemicals leading shipments. Merchandise imports too staged a smart rebound in March, growing by 53.7% from a year ago on the back of an uptick in domestic economic activity.Consumer ActivityPassenger vehicle sales more than doubled from a year ago, rising to 291,000 units in March, according to SIAM data. Two-wheeler sales were at 1.5 million units, compared with 867,000 last year.That optimism was, however, was tempered by slowing demand for loans. Bank credit grew 5.6% in March from a year earlier, dropping from 6.6% in February, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions improved a bit, with the banking system in surplus, despite advance tax outflows in the second half of March.Industrial ActivityIndustrial production contracted 3.6% in February from a year earlier, reflecting a slowdown across most sectors. The only bright spot was consumer durable goods, which recorded surprisingly strong growth, helped by a lower base.Output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40% of the industrial production index, also shrank 4.6% in February from a year ago, with a drop in cement output leading the charge. Both data are published with a one-month lag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Forbes pursues SPAC talks amid new takeover interest - sources

    Business news and information publisher Forbes Media LLC is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as it attracts new acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Forbes' owner is also fielding offers from bidders including investment vehicle Borderless Services Inc, which has bid $700 million, and from a consortium led by tech investor Michael Moe, the sources said. Both of these bids would result in Forbes remaining a privately held company.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • Hollywood Super-Agent Emanuel Cashes In With Endeavor Group IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ari Emanuel, the brash Hollywood power player immortalized by Jeremy Piven in the HBO series “Entourage,” has finally secured his coveted role for his #1 client: himself.The part he landed: The ultra-wealthy head of a publicly traded company. Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entertainment and talent firm he co-founded, rose 5% in its first day of trading Thursday and were up another 5.3% to $26.53 at 11:12 a.m. in New York. It’s been a positive start for the pandemic-battered enterprise whose previous attempt at going public flopped.“We’re unique. There’s nobody else that sits in all the places we sit,” Emanuel, 60, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake. “Nobody compares to us.”That bravado is characteristic of the Illinois native and brother to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who’s steered the company’s shift from talent agency to multipronged entertainment empire over the past quarter century. After earning a reputation as a hot-tempered and ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charlize Theron, he’s applied those tactics more recently to corporate dealmaking.Fiery YangHe’s matched in ambition, if not manner, by his fellow co-founder Patrick Whitesell, 56, a comparatively soft-spoken Iowa native often described as the yin to Emanuel’s fiery yang. Whitesell briefly became a tabloid fixture in 2019 when his now ex-wife Lauren Sanchez was revealed to be the girlfriend of then-married Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest person.Once an upstart agency, Endeavor signaled its appetite for growth in 2009 when it swallowed up much larger rival, William Morris, followed by sports and fashion-focused IMG Worldwide five years later. But it was their acquisition of a controlling stake in mixed-martial arts promoter UFC in 2016 that transformed the Beverly Hills, California-based company into an entity that both represented and owned entertainment content.It’s that latter piece of the business that’s enabled Emanuel and Whitesell to climb their way into the ranks of titans. While the most successful agents can rake in millions in earnings from their cut of clients’ salaries, it can’t compare to the potential billions to be made from equity stakes in the public markets.Emanuel and Whitesell together control shares valued at almost $840 million, according to Endeavor’s prospectus. About two-thirds are owned by management holding companies, whose other shareholders include current and former senior executives and employees of Endeavor. Emanuel and Whitesell control the holding companies, though their exact stake isn’t disclosed in the filing. They stand to receive millions more in shares if the stock hits certain benchmarks.Marked TurnaroundThe pair also received $165 million each in 2017 when the company bought back shares from the executives.Other winners from the offering include private equity firm Silver Lake, the company’s biggest shareholder, and KKR & Co. A raft of prominent early investors also participated in a concurrent private placement, including Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and Fertitta Capital.It’s a marked turnaround from a year-and-a-half ago when Endeavor’s planned IPO was yanked hours before trading was set to begin. A softening in the market for new listings amid the WeWork debacle forced the decision, dealing another blow to Endeavor and Emanuel, who earlier that year returned a $400 million investment to Saudi Arabia in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.“We have a perfect mix in the company in relation to ownership and representation,” Emanuel said. “Covid has given us a huge opportunity on the M&A side. We think we are a better company public, right now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, according to a joint statement Thursday from the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities watchdog and the forex overseer.Shares in Tencent, Meituan and JD fell between 1% and 3% early Friday in Hong Kong. Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTake“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”Analysts Cautious After Beijing Summons Tech Titans: Street WrapIt’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Read more: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age“Good days have gone,” wrote Shujin Chen, an analyst with Jefferies. “We reiterate that China has shifted from encouraging personal consumption lending to curbing rapid increases in residential leverage.”The changes will likely hit profits and growth on several fronts, the analyst wrote. They’ll have to set up holding companies, which will require more capital; their payment and shopping apps will have to cut links with other financial products; and fintech firms will find it more difficult to get listed, including overseas and secondary listings.“Regulators will keep close communication with platforms and check on their rectification progress at an appropriate time,” the watchdog agencies said in their statement. “Those failing to rectify as requested or defying rules will face severe punishment.”Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with share action from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Risk Committee Head Exits After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG risk committee head Andreas Gottschling is stepping down from his role after prominent investors indicated they’ll vote to oust him following the $5.5 billion hit from the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management.Gottschling is standing down ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, according to a statement from the company. Shareholder advisory firms including Glass Lewis had urged the bank’s investors to vote against re-electing him for another yearly term.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, forcing it to raise about $2 billion of fresh funds from investors to shore up its balance sheet. The debacle wiped out a year of profit and left investors nursing heavy losses and questioning the bank’s controls after a string of hits and writedowns.Gottschling is the first supervisory board member to leave because of the Archegos and Greensill Capital debacles. Senior executives including investment banking head Brian Chin, Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and the co-heads of the prime brokerage unit have stepped down, though Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has remained in place.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote to investors earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputational damage. It cited performance and experience concerns when advising investors to vote against Gottschling.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure after the Archegos hit spectacularly capped a run of miscues for the bank. The blowup came just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma.In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and further board members.Institutional Shareholder Services, another investor adviser, had highlighted the re-election of Gottschling for shareholder attention due to concerns around risk management, but stopped short of saying he should leave.Gottschling’s exit is unusual in the rarefied world of Swiss banking. Last year, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner stuck to his seat despite calls from Harris Associates and Silchester International Investors for him to step down early after a corporate espionage scandal damaged the bank’s reputation.(Adds earlier ISS, shareholder comments from seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.