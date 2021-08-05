U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.46
    +17.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,978.45
    +185.78 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,880.73
    +100.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.02
    +34.70 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    +0.67 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7650
    +0.2970 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,599.66
    +925.12 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.49
    +25.60 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

EU Regulators Approve Bitcoin ETF by French Fund

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Savannah Fortis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BeInCrypto –

A French fund management company received the green light from the EU for the creation of a Bitcoin Stock ETF.

Melanion Capital, based out of Paris, France, is now on track to create an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to monitor the price of Bitcoin. This is a major development for a European business, as the proposed Bitcoin ETF meets the stringent European Union rules. 

The standard the EU operates by is referred to as the UCITS standard. Formerly known as the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (UCITS), it sets the criterion for institutional investors.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Launches In-House Bitcoin Fund for Private Bank Clients

    The mega-bank has started pitching Private Bank clients on a passive bitcoin fund in partnership with NYDIG.

  • What’s Bitcoin? A beginner’s guide to the world’s first cryptocurrency

    A beginner's guide to Bitcoin.

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Sen. Lummis: new crypto amendment 'is going to pass'

    Senator Cynthia Lummis joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the new crypto amendment.

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Amarin (AMRN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Amarin Corporation's conference call to discuss its second-quarter and six-month 2021 financial results and operational updates. Please be aware that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Uber beats estimates, Roku growth slows down, Etsy lowers guidance for Q3

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Uber’s core business posting a loss of $509 million despite beating on the top and bottom lines in Q2, Roku topping estimates as earnings show a slow in growth, and Esty announcing lower Q3 guidance on the heels of beating Q2 expectations.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.