EU Regulators Approve Bitcoin ETF by French Fund

A French fund management company received the green light from the EU for the creation of a Bitcoin Stock ETF.

Melanion Capital, based out of Paris, France, is now on track to create an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to monitor the price of Bitcoin. This is a major development for a European business, as the proposed Bitcoin ETF meets the stringent European Union rules.

The standard the EU operates by is referred to as the UCITS standard. Formerly known as the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive (UCITS), it sets the criterion for institutional investors.

