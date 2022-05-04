U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,091.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,122.75
    +35.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.40
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.27
    +2.86 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    -3.19 (-9.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2515
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0410
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,755.92
    +135.72 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.62
    +3.38 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.25
    -17.08 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

EU to remove Sberbank, two other Russian banks from SWIFT

·1 min read
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to remove Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and two other banks from the international SWIFT transaction and messaging system in another blow to the Russian financial system over the war in Ukraine.

"We de-SWIFT Sberbank – by far Russia's largest bank, and two other major banks. By that, we hit banks that are systemically critical to the Russian financial system and Putin's ability to wage destruction," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told European Parliament.

"This will solidify the complete isolation of the Russian financial sector from the global system," she said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

Recommended Stories

  • VW Sees Better Chip Supplies in Second Half, Boosting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, offsetting months of curtailments.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Stud

  • C8 Corvette Crashes, Catches On Fire In Downtown Kansas City

    Not the place to be driving like this….

  • Maersk made final shipment to Russia this week

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk made its last cargo shipment to a Russian port this week and took impairment losses and writedowns of $718 because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Danish firm said on Wednesday. Maersk, which has decided to withdraw completely from Russia, carried out its last cargo operation in a Russian port on Monday, but still has 20,000 containers stranded in Russia. Maersk said in March it would sell all its assets in Russia, including its 30.75% stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments, whose shareholders include Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and Russian businessman Sergey Shiskarev.

  • Dow Jones Falls Ahead Of Fed Meeting; 7 Key Earnings Movers

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Tuesday ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting. Mosaic and Pfizer were among seven key earnings movers.

  • HSBC launches $1 billion planned share buyback

    LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has kicked off its planned $1 billion share buyback on Wednesday, as it seeks to redeploy excess capital and reward shareholders. The London-listed global lender has appointed Merrill Lynch International to conduct the process, which could see as many as 2 billion HSBC ordinary shares cancelled in a move that should lead to a boost in average earnings per share. Merrill Lynch will make trading decisions in relation to the buyback independently of HSBC and will purchase shares 'on exchange', the bank said.

  • Ukrainian prosecutor says Russia uses rape as a war tactic, calls Putin a war criminal

    Ukraine's prosecutor general accused Russia on Tuesday of using rape as a tactic of war and described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "the main war criminal of the 21st century". Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations that its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the accusations and has dismissed previous suggestions that Putin is a war criminal.

  • EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

    STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia's top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow's isolation. The plan, if agreed by EU governments, would mark a watershed for the world's largest trading bloc, which is dependent on Russian energy and must find alternative supplies. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Feb. 24, the renewed Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and the horrific images of slaughter in Ukrainian towns have overcome reluctance to deliver the toughest sanctions so far.

  • Putin tells Macron West could use its influence to stop "atrocities" in Ukraine - agencies

    Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation on Tuesday and urged the West to put pressure on Kyiv to halt "atrocities", Russian news agencies said. Putin told Macron that the West could help end "war crimes (and) massive shelling of towns and settlements in Donbas", leading to civilian casualties.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • ‘I can’t afford to pay the loan because I’m on a fixed income.’ I’m a 57-year-old widow with $67K in student loan debt. Can you help me get rid of it?

    My student loan is sitting at $67,000. Let’s try to help you with your student loan by outlining forgiveness options — including some specific to military spouses that could provide you with financial compensation. As a teacher, you may be eligible for Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

  • Head of Luhansk OVA: Situation will start to change in two weeks

    KATERYNA TISHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 3 MAY, 2022, 18:09 The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai predicts that in two weeks the situation at the front will begin to change for the better for Ukraine.

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • Germany Considers Shipping Rapid-Fire Howitzers to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz is considering sending seven rapid-fire artillery systems to Ukraine in another step to shore up the country’s efforts to fend off Ru

  • Ukrainian Military Says It Is Striking Russian-Held Positions Near Izyum

    Drone footage released by the Ukrainian military on May 3 shows explosions and smoldering vehicles, which it said was the aftermath of artillery attacks on Russian positions near frontlines close to Izyum.While Russian forces have been unable to capture the city of Kharkiv, they have punched south and east. Russian forces control Izyum, and have fought to expand control in nearby Donbas and Luhansk Oblasts. Frontlines in the area are close to Izyum, in Kharkiv Oblast, and Rubizhne, in Luhansk Oblast, according to a May 2 assessment published by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.This video, published by the Ukrainian military on May 3, shows the aftermath of what it said were artillery attacks on Russian positions. Storyful confirmed that the drone footage was taken above the town of Oleksandrivka, located just inside Donetsk Oblast, roughly 15 miles (24.1 km) from Izyum. The exact date of filming has not been confirmed. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

  • New EU sanctions to hit Russian oil, target more banks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union will slap new sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, targeting Moscow's oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday. "We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Josep Borrell, head of the foreign policy unit at the EU's executive European Commission, said in a tweet.

  • Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 10 weeks into the war and with its troops making only marginal gains in Ukraine’s east, Russia is focused on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000

  • Drone Video Shows Destroyed Military Vehicles South of Izyum

    The Ukrainian military released drone footage on May 2 showing what it said was the aftermath of strikes on Russian forces in the town of Sulyhivka, south of Izyum, in Kharkiv Oblast.Ukrainian authorities have reported fighting in the area in recent days. According to a May 1 analysis released by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, Russia is attempting to punch through Ukrainian lines, moving southeast towards Russian forces in the Luhansk region.This video, released on Monday, shows a number of military vehicles in flames in Sulyhivka, located roughly 10 miles (16 km) south of Russian-controlled Izyum. The Ukrainian military said that it had hit “heavy equipment” in the village after Russia massed forces in the area in preparation for further operations. Storyful has not confirmed the exact date of filming. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

  • As Feinstein Declines, Democrats Struggle to Manage an Open Secret

    WASHINGTON — She was once pressed to run for governor of California by President Bill Clinton. She was considered as a running mate to former Vice President Walter Mondale. And after the bitter 2008 Democratic primary, it was in her living room that former Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton met to make peace. These days, however, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing Democratic power broker who has served in the Senate for 30 years, is far from the towering presence she once was on the Ame

  • Former Fed Vice Chair Quarles Says U.S. Is Likely to Suffer Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy will probably fall into a recession as the Federal Reserve combats multidecade-high inflation, Randal Quarles, the Fed’s former vice chair for supervision, said.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff

  • India Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Less Than $70 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income