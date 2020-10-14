U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,487.01
    -24.92 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,515.50
    -164.31 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,744.92
    -118.97 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,628.45
    -8.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.90
    +0.70 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.80
    +10.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7110
    -0.0160 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    +0.0081 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.1120
    -0.3590 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    11,348.39
    +291.38 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    233.38
    -9.30 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,935.06
    -34.65 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,626.73
    +24.95 (+0.11%)
     

EU sanctions target top officials close to Putin - EU diplomat

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russians facing European Union sanctions over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny include the head of Russia's domestic spy agency and the first deputy chief of staff in the presidential administration, an EU diplomat said.

The list also included the head of the presidential administration's domestic policy directorate, two deputy ministers of defense and President Vladimir Putin's envoy to the Siberian Federal District, the EU diplomat added.

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was also listed under the EU's libya sanction regime, the diplomat said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Latest Stories

  • My parents died from COVID-19. They died without a will — but wrote in emails that they wanted me to inherit their home

    ‘There are four daughters. I paid the house off for my parents seven years ago and have paid the taxes each year since then.’

  • VW’s Traton Unit Sets Deadline for Navistar to Accept Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s heavy-truck division set a deadline for Navistar International Corp. to accept its takeover bid, ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. manufacturer to decide on a $3.6 billion deal.VW’s Traton SE unit said in a statement that its offer expires at 6 p.m. Central European Time on Friday. The company lifted its bid for the remaining portion of Navistar stock it doesn’t already own to $43 a share on Sept. 10 from an initial $35-a-share offer in January.The current price “represents our best and final offer,” Traton said in a letter to Navistar’s board of directors. “We still believe that this price of $43 per share reflects an extremely attractive premium to Navistar shareholders.”Navistar shares plunged as much as 21% to $35 on Wednesday in New York.A successful acquisition of Navistar would be a major step toward Traton’s goal to challenge sector leaders Daimler AG and Volvo AB on a global scale. Traton so far has no direct access to the North American market, the industry’s largest source of profits, and relies heavily on sales in Europe and Latin America.‘Last Chance’Navistar has little presence outside North America and is less profitable than peers like Paccar Inc. It suffered from an ill-fated engine strategy in the past and had been embroiled in accounting irregularities.“The deal makes sense for both Traton and Navistar, considering their respective position and strategic ambition,” said Roman Mathyssek, a Munich-based consultant at Arthur D. Little GmbH. “The offer from Traton might be the last chance for Navistar to become part of a large global manufacturer.”Carl Icahn is Navistar’s largest shareholder with a 16.8% stake, followed by VW with a 16.7% holding. Its third-largest shareholder is MHR Fund Management, the hedge fund founded by Mark Rachesky.VW purchased its initial stake in Navistar in 2017 to establish a bridgehead in North America, where global rivals generate a large chunk of their sales. The Lisle, Illinois-based company builds International trucks, IC buses, defense vehicles and diesel engines.VW folded its truck operations into Traton and sold a 10% stake in an initial public offering last year. The group comprises Swedish heavy-truck specialist Scania, Germany’s MAN and a smaller business in Brazil that makes commercial vehicles for emerging markets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire investor: Tesla will return 5x from here, but here’s another company with just as much upside

    Billionaire investor Ron Baron has been pumping Tesla for years now, and who can really argue with him at this point?

  • Nio's stock jumps toward a record after J.P. Morgan nearly triples its price target

    Shares of Nio Inc. shot up 9.8% toward a record high in premarket trading Wednesday, after a bullish call on the China-based electric vehicle maker from J.P. Morgan. The stock was on track to open above the Oct. 12 record close of $21.85, and above the all-time intraday high of $22.59 reached on Sept. 30. J.P. Morgan said it now rates Nio at overweight, reportedly an upgrade from the previous rating of neutral, while the stock price target was nearly tripled to $40 from $14. That would make J.P. Morgan's analyst the most bullish of the 15 analysts surveyed by FactSet. The new target is 85% above Tuesday's closing price of $21.62. The stock has skyrocketed more than fivefold (up 437.8%) year to date through Tuesday, while shares of rival Tesla Inc. have soared 433.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.7%.

  • Raymond James Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels

    Election day is just around the corner, and Wall Street is placing its bet on a Democratic sweep. Following the Presidential debate on September 29, the chance of a Biden victory has been increasing in the market.Since September 30, the S&P 500 has moved 5.5% higher. That said, the rotation into cyclicals and small-caps has been much more pronounced, with the Russell 2000 surging 8.5% over the same period.Weighing in for Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCour argues the shift into cyclicals and small-caps “provides some evidence of how the market will rotate in the case of a Democratic sweep, with the logic being stronger fiscal support, steeper yield curve and faster cyclical recovery.”McCour points out that “in the background is remarkably sustainable economic data, and the likely positive impact to EPS.” According to the strategist, Atlanta Fed GDPNow, a model used to estimate real GDP, has increased materially since July, with the firm’s analysts continuing to skew towards raising 2020 EPS estimates nearly every week since May. He noted, “Every sector of the S&P 500 has seen 2020 EPS expectations increase since mid-August (which is not normal). It should be a good Q3 earnings season, and earnings still matter.”Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could skyrocket over 100% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)Focused on addressing unmet needs in rare hemostasis and complement-mediated disorders, Catalyst Biosciences hopes to improve the lives of patients from all over the world. Based on the progress of its development pipeline, Raymond James believes its $4.80 share price could reflect the ideal entry point.After the company provided an update on the recent progress made by both of its lead assets gearing up for Phase 3, MarzAA and DalcA, firm analyst David Novak points out that his bullish thesis is very much intact. MarzAA is a next-generation SQ FVIIa designed as a potential treatment for hemophilia A or B with inhibitors, and DalcA is an SQ FIX designed for hemophilia B.“With two Phase 3-ready assets addressing a significant market opportunity and shares currently trading at an enterprise value of ~$2 million, CBIO remains substantially undervalued in our view. We believe the company is well-positioned for a significant market re-rating over the next 12 months,” Novak commented.Highlighting its poster presentations at the International Society for Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Virtual Congress, Novak believes the data supports the selected dosing regimen for MarzAA in the upcoming Phase 3 CRIMSON-1 trial. On top of this, strong safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2b trial of DalcA was presented at the World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit.To this end, Novak sees several potential catalysts on the horizon. The enrollment of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial of MarzAA in hemophilia A or B with inhibitors is slated for 2H20, but this is subject to COVID-related delays. What’s more, MarzAA will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with FVII deficiency, Glanzmann Thrombastenia and those using Hemlibra, with this trial set to kick off in late 2020.Adding to the good news, the announcement of a FIX gene therapy candidate and the unveiling of a systemic complement inhibitor development candidate, which could both come in late 2020, stand to drive additional upside, in Novak’s opinion.To this end, Novak rates CBIO an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $20 price target. Investors could be pocketing a massive gain of 317%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Novak’s track record, click here)Other analysts don’t beg to differ. With 3 Buy ratings and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that CBIO is a Strong Buy. At $19.33, the average price target implies 303% upside potential from current levels. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks)Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)With the goal of creating life-changing therapies for patients with liver diseases, Mirum Pharmaceuticals believes its approach can address the underlying causes. Ahead of a key filing, Raymond James likes what it has been seeing.Writing for the firm, 5-star analyst Steven Seedhouse points out that his optimism is driven by MIRM’s new plan to submit an MAA application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for maralixibat (MRX), its minimally absorbed and orally administered investigational therapy that could potentially be used in several indications, in PFIC2 in Q4 2020.While this filing would come before the ongoing MARCH Phase 3 study wraps up, Seedhouse points out that this move is in line with discussions it has already had with the EMA. According to the analyst, based on statistical analyses conducted by NAPPED that compared Phase 2 data (including long-term transplant-free survival data) to natural history data, the EMA is on board with MIRM’s strategy to file for full approval.“Thus, we have increased confidence MRX will be approved in PFIC2, which we estimate could occur by Q1 2022 (up from our estimate of 2H22),” Seedhouse mentioned. Contributing to his bullish stance, MRX already has a very large safety database as it has been evaluated in several studies across multiple indications (NASH, ALGS and PFIC).Additionally, the Phase 2 INDIGO study demonstrated a statistically significant pruritus improvement (ItchRO scale) in the overall PFIC2 population, as well as strong and sustained improvements in serum bile acid (sBA) level, ItchRO score, height z-score and PedsQL (quality of life metric) for 6 responder patients that all had a form of the disease characterized by non-truncating bile salt export pump (BSEP) protein. Approximately half of all PFIC patients fall into this category.Looking at data on five-year outcomes with MRX, transplant-free survival was established in seven non-truncating PFIC2 patients who achieved sBA control. If that wasn’t enough, no clinical events were witnessed and 2 out of 7 patients came off of the transplant waiting list.Seedhouse added, “This data is further supported by natural history data from the NAPPED consortium, which shows 100% 15-year native liver survival in biliary diversion patients with sBA levels controlled to below 102µmol/L.”Everything that MIRM has going for it convinced Seedhouse to put a Strong Buy rating on the stock. He assigned a $48 price target, suggesting 140% upside potential. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: MIRM is a Strong Buy. Given the $49.50 average price target, shares could soar 150% in the next year. (See MIRM stock analysis on TipRanks)PolyPid (PYPD)Last but not least we have PolyPid, which develops locally administered therapies to improve surgical outcomes. Given the strength of its PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology, which is a platform that is anchored in the surgical site to provide controlled and continuous delivery of medications, Raymond James thinks that it's time to get in on the action.The company only IPO’d in June, and it has already impressed firm analyst Elliot Wilbur. Looking at its D-PLEX100 product, it was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the prevention of post abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs) in August. Fast Track Designation gives PYPD an advantage in that it increases the frequency of communication with the FDA. Additionally, it enables a rolling submission of the NDA, which allows the company to submit parts of the application as they are completed, expediting the review process.“Although earlier approval is not guaranteed with the Fast Track Designation, the additional resources available to the company and the FDA recognition that D-PLEX100 has potential to address the unmet medical needs of the SSI market should be viewed as positives,” Wilbur stated.In July, PYPD enrolled the first patient in its randomized SHIELD I (Surgical site Hospital acquired Infection prEvention with Local D-plex) trial, the first of two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating D-PLEX100 in post-abdominal surgery (soft tissue) SSIs. The primary endpoint is prevention of deep or superficial surgical site infection, as determined by a blinded review committee within 30 days post abdominal surgery.Wilbur expects the application of D-PLEX100 locally to the wound site combined with its extended release through thousands of bilayers of polymers and lipids to yield increased efficacy and safety over the current standard of care (SoC), which usually involves an antibiotic IV before an incision.It should be noted that SHIELD I remains on track to enroll 600-900 patients across 60 centers globally, starting with centers in Israel and Europe before continuing to the U.S. “Management sees minimal anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic for this trial, and robust top line data (expected in late 2021) coupled with the benefits from the Fast Track Designation may be enough to obtain early approval for the drug,” Wilbur commented.As SHIELD II is set to initiate in late 2020, with it serving as the second potential confirmatory Phase 3 trial, Wilbur sees an exciting opportunity on the table.It should come as no surprise, then, that Wilbur sides with the bulls. In addition to an Outperform rating, he, the price target is left at $23, indicating 128% upside potential. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? Other analysts echo Wilbur’s sentiment. PYPD’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells. With an average price target of $25.50, the upside potential comes in at 153%. (See PYPD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Buy the worst? Here are 5 destroyed stocks for this bottom-fishing strategy

    "You shouldn't necessarily overlook 'bad' stocks. Of course, do your due diligence. And definitely don't invest all your eggs there. But conversely, don't ignore picks just because someone tells you to."

  • Dow Jones Falls 175 Points Amid Coronavirus Stimulus Stalemate; Netflix Breaks Out, While Tesla Rival Nio Soars 22% On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased early gains Wednesday. Tesla rival Nio soared 19%, while Tesla is approaching a new buy point.

  • Retirees Share Secrets to Financial Security

    You don't necessarily need a lot of money to set up a financially secure retirement. Thinking about your interests can help you set aside funds to cover retirement activities. If you're married, "Take the time to agree on what you want retirement to look like," says Mike Smith, who retired at age 63 and currently lives in Windermere, Florida.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • Stocks Drop After Mnuchin Remarks on Stimulus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that getting a stimulus deal done before the Nov. 3 election will be difficult.Traders also parsed mixed results from some of the largest U.S, banks. Wells Fargo & Co. slumped on a 56% plunge in profit, while Bank of America Corp. slid amid an increase in trading revenue that was just a fraction of its competitors’ gains. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. outperformed after posting a surge in fixed-income revenue that pushed earnings per share to a record. Netflix Inc. rallied as some firms boosted their targets for the shares.While there’s been progress on certain issues, Mnuchin said stimulus talks are still far apart on others. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a “productive” talk about potential stimulus with the Treasury Secretary this morning, according to her spokesman, who added they will will speak again Thursday.“It’s important we get something done, but it’s not fatal for the economy if we don’t get something right way, it just means things will be slower,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services. “We’re in a little bit of a digestion, it’s early on earnings. We just have a short-term tug of war as markets brace to get a better picture of the earnings story.”Read: Credit Liquidity Risk Is Rising Thanks to the Boom in Bond ETFsHere are some key events coming up:Morgan Stanley’s earnings are scheduled for Thursday.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline of Thursday to thrash out the outline of a European Union trade deal.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde leads off the virtual annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. Through Oct. 18.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 12:04 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.The euro advanced 0.1% to $1.1755.The British pound increased 0.7% to $1.303.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.72%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.58%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.221%.CommoditiesThe Bloomberg Commodity Index advanced 0.2%.West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.5% to $40.82 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.9% to $1,907.55 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Value Stocks With Morningstar 'Buy' Ratings

    Morningstar is bullish on these value stocks. For more than a decade, growth stocks have significantly outperformed value stocks. The Morningstar analyst team rates all the stocks in its coverage universe on a scale of one to five stars.

  • Covid Report: Moderna Gets Key Ruling In Europe; Vaxart Tablet Passes 'Hamster Challenge'

    Moderna advanced its Covld-19 vaccine approval process in Europe with a key ruling by regulators; Vaxart posted good results in hamsters for its pill vaccine; MRNA stock, VXRT stock rose.

  • Nio Stock Tops Buy Point As Wall Street Looks To These Catalysts

    Nio boasts several near-term catalysts, and the Chinese EV maker is poised to take a big slice of the market that Tesla dominates, a Wall Street firm said.

  • What could a Biden presidency look like for your small business? Let's look at his top 6 proposals.

    Biden’s policy proposals for small businesses place particular emphasis on “access to capital.”

  • Appeals court: Ford committed fraud by selling defective Super Duty trucks

    An F-350 owner who opted out of a class action settlement sues Ford and wins on appeal for a defective 6.0L diesel engine.

  • Suze Orman's money do's and don'ts for today's crisis economy

    Here are 18 tips on how to be smart with your finances as the virus flares up again.

  • Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

    Saudi Arabia and Russia are both suffering from low oil prices and economic crises, and with demand not recovering fast enough we may soon see another oil price war

  • Financial Planning Considerations Under Joe Biden’s Proposed Tax Plan

    With the U.S. presidential election only a few weeks away, it’s timely to evaluate the details of Joe Biden’s tax plan, the potential implications and some strategies that might be worth considering. The post Financial Planning Considerations Under Joe Biden’s Proposed Tax Plan appeared first on Worth.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons we’re all in the investing game to begin with.So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for.Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred so far in 2020, the three tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Scorpio Tanker (STNG)We’ll start in the ocean-going tanker sector, a major component of the global trade network, transporting the fuel that propels the world’s economy. The industry faces systemic headwinds in the form of unavoidable high costs and low margins, and has been buffeted by low demand and short storage space during the coronavirus crisis.The general difficulties facing the tanker segment have pushed Scorpio’s stock price down 72% this year. Scorpio is a small-cap fuel carrier, operating a fleet of 128 owned tankers supplemented by another 10 chartered vessels. The company’s ships include 21 Handymax and 59 MR tankers, along with numerous LR1 and LR2 vessels. Scorpio’s fleet operates world-wide.While the tanker industry has felt heavy headwinds recently, Scorpio has managed to weather them. The company has a build-in advantage of operating the smallest sized tankers (Handymax) in the global fleet, allowing it access to smaller ports and facilities than competitors dependent on larger vessels. STNG’s 1H20 performance has outperformed its industry, and shown sequential gains in both Q1 and Q2 for revenues and earnings. The second quarter top line came in at $346 million, with $2.40 EPS.Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, analyst Amit Mehrotra writes, “STNG’s financial position should be fine given new liquidity- with $82M expected in the coming weeks/months, mostly from sale and leaseback transactions… having cash to burn is an important consideration when assessing risk, and in this case STNG remains comfortably positioned in our view. From a stock standpoint, while we understand the lackluster performance of shares in the context of current rates and relative risk profile… we see more than enough liquidity levers outside of new equity…”In-line with his view of STNG’s liquidity position, Mehrotra rates the stock a Buy. His $27 price target implies a robust upside of 153% for the coming year. (To watch Mehrotra’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 4 recent Buy reviews. Scorpio Tanker is currently trading at $10.69, and its $28.75 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 168%. (See STNG stock analysis on TipRanks)International Seaways (INSW)Next on our list is another small-cap tanker firm, International Seaways. This company operates a fleet of 39 vessels, ranging from Suezmax and Panamax ships – the largest that can transit their eponymous canals – to the giant VLCC tankers weighing up to 250,000 tons. The company’s fleet also includes the smaller MR and LR1 tankers.INSW has been able to leverage its varied fleet to generate positive revenues and earnings, even in the difficult environment imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The top line in the past two quarters rose from $125 million to $139 million, and EPS grew from $1.49 to $2.39.Despite the generally positive revenues and earnings, however, INSW shares have lost value. The stock peaked for the year in early January, but has since fallen by 48%. Liam Burke, of B. Riley FBR, notes that INSW has seen a 100% year-over-year gain in time charter equivalent revenue, a positive marker that comes as the company has been able to take advantage of the need for floating oil storage. “The company saw continued strength in 2Q20 following a strong 1Q20 on demand for both crude and refined petroleum product floating storage. For the first half of 2020, strong spot rate drove healthy generation net cash from operating activities of $127.7 million, compared to $43.8 million a year ago. In a very volatile spot market, we believe the combination of INSW's opportunistically time chartering vessels and operating a diversified fleet enables the company to capture value in both crude oil and refined products,” Burke opined.Burke sets a $35 price target on International Seaways’ shares, indicating a potential for impressive growth – up to 131% in the next year. This outlook supports his Buy rating. (To watch Burke’s track record, click here)Overall, INSW has 4 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 1 Hold, making its analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The $30.25 average price target suggests the stock has a 99% upside potential from its share price of $15.15. (See INSW stock analysis on TipRanks)FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS)The last stock on our list inhabits a unique business niche, in the world of pawn shops. FirstCash operates a chain of pawn shops in the US and Latin America, with a presence in 24 US states as well as Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia. The company provides financing services to customers with severe cash and credit constraints, using pledges of personal property to secure consumer pawn loans.The general decline in consumer activity – and the concerted government push to provide extended unemployment assistance and special ‘one-time’ stimulus benefits – put a damper on FirstCash’s business in 1H20. The effect was particularly noticeable coming off a high 4Q19. FCFS typically sees more business traffic in the fourth quarter, which encompasses the holiday season. The contrast between a strong Q4 and the difficult ‘corona half’ was marked.In 1H20, FirstCash saw revenues fall to $466 million in Q1 and $412 million Q2. The EPS drop was steeper; earnings slipped 35% from 96 cents in Q1 to 62 cents in Q2. The company’s shares have been falling off, as well. The market swoon of late February inaugurated a period of high volatility for FCFS, which has left the stock down 26% year-to-date.Alonso Garcia, of Credit Suisse, describes the current valuation as “attractive,” however, and adds, “The defensive nature of FCFS’ business model should play out in the quarters to come and deliver a gradual but consistent earnings rebound starting in 4Q20, as consumption patterns should tend to normalize as economies re-open and as demand for pawns pick up once the effect of the strong fiscal stimulus in the US is left behind and the effects of the deteriorated macro backdrop post-pandemic kick in.”Garcia gives FCFS an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $74 price target, implying a 25% upside potential. (To watch Garcia’s track record, click here)All in all, FirstCash has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares of this company are selling for $59.11, and the average price target of $79.38 indicates room for 34% upside growth in the next 12 months. (See FCFS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll tops 215,000 as Trump resumes campaign rallies even as doctors warn the test providing his negative results is not suited to that purpose

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 215,000 on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail with a rally in Florida late Monday, at which he again claimed to be “immune” to the virus.