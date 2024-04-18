EU to Send Ukraine More Patriot Systems as Allies Step Up

Michael Nienaber
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said European Union leaders are planning to send seven additional Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine as Russia escalates missile and drone strikes on the nation’s energy infrastructure and urban centers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaking to reporters after an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, Scholz said Germany will send a third Patriot system to Ukraine and that another six would follow soon from other member states, which he didn’t identify.

“I hope that everyone will complete their opinion-forming process as quickly as possible because time is also of the essence,” Scholz said.

In addition to the Patriot system, Germany will deliver more IRIS-T and Skynex air defense systems to Kyiv with the accompanying ammunition.

Germany has become the biggest supporter in Europe of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale military invasion. Scholz has repeatedly urged fellow EU leaders to step up their support particularly amid delays in aid and weapons deliveries from the US.

Ukraine is struggling to fend off military pressure from Russia in the face of a lack of ammunition and with a $61 billion US aid package stuck in Congress. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been calling for more air defense systems to be sent to Ukraine as Kremlin troops exploit the country’s weakness to step up missile attacks on power stations, electricity grid and residential areas across the country.

Read more: Germany to Give Ukraine Another Patriot Anti-Missile System

“The situation is very, very grave and we have to send them what they ask for, which is ammunition and air defense,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters earlier at the summit on Thursday. “We just can’t afford that Ukraine is losing the war or the whole security situation in Europe is in grave danger.”

Germany has launched an appeal to collect Patriots for Ukraine and other air defense systems, including Samp/Ts, Nasams, Hawks and Iris-Ts.

In a joint letter sent to NATO allies this week and seen by Bloomberg, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that recent Russian attacks on vital energy infrastructure have caused greater destruction than in the winter of 2022. “Given the situation that Ukraine is faced with, they are a matter of great urgency,” they said of the aid.

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also urged Group of Seven ministers to act quickly on air defense to Ukraine, where the power system “will be destroyed” by Russian attacks as the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin entered its third year.

“Western countries, Japan, Canada, the US, Europe, have to take quicker decisions in order to support Ukraine more because we cannot afford Putin’s victory,” Borrell said.

(Updates with more context and comments from the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba (BABA) Aids U.S. Businesses With Logistics Marketplace

    Alibaba (BABA) launches Logistics Marketplace to offer seamless logistics solutions in the United States, boosting its logistics services portfolio.

  • US imposes new curbs on Iran's access to 'low-level' tech after attack on Israel

    The U.S. is further restricting Iran's access to "low-level technology," in response to Iran's April 13 attack on Israel and its military support for Russia, according to a posting Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The U.S. is adding to the list of items that require a license for export or re-export to Iran, including items made abroad with U.S. technology, the posting said. The new restrictions build on the Commerce Department's February 2023 action targeting Iran's involvement in supplying drones to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

  • Netflix ‘Juggernaut’ Faces High Bar After $112 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. investors have big expectations for the streaming giant’s first-quarter results due Thursday, which bulls hope will support a rally back toward record levels for the stock. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe shares have

  • Google consolidates its DeepMind and Research teams amid AI push

    Google will relocate its Responsible AI teams - which focuses on safe AI development - from Research to DeepMind so that they are closer to where AI models are built and scaled, the company said in a blog post. The DeepMind team helped develop Google's most advanced artificial intelligence model, Gemini, which was unveiled late last year and can crunch different forms of information such as video, audio and text. Google then paused its image generation capabilities.

  • US Congress moves ahead on bill to push TikTok's Chinese owner to sell

    An effort to force TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social media app or face a ban in the U.S. was gaining steam in Congress on Thursday, with the House of Representatives setting a vote for Saturday and a key Senate Democrat voicing support for the move. The Republican-controlled House included the measure in a sweeping $95 billion legislative package that would provide aid to allies including Ukraine and Israel, a major step forward in a months-long push in Washington. The new bill, which would give ByteDance a year to sell the short-video app, won the support of U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, whose backing greatly increases the chances of the measure becoming law.

  • The tweak that made the forced divestment of TikTok much more likely

    House Speaker Mike Johnson is making another run at freeing TikTok from Chinese government influence. He made a tweak that appears to have made it more likely the measure reaches President Biden’s desk.

  • Walmart-backed Ibotta shares surge 33% in strong market debut

    (Reuters) -Shares of digital marketing firm Ibotta soared 33% on their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, giving the Walmart-backed company a market valuation of $3.55 billion. Ibotta sold 6.6 million shares at $88 apiece in its initial public offering (IPO), raising $577.3 million. Ibotta's stellar listing follows successful debuts by social media platform Reddit and chip firm Astera Labs.

  • Treasuries Stumble on Mere Mention of Fed Rate Hike by Williams

    (Bloomberg) -- The US bond market’s recovery was cut short by a Federal Reserve official’s mere mention of the possibility of an interest-rate increase.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsIn response to a question during a conference in Washington, New

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

    The Alphabet unit said a small number of protesting employees entered and disrupted work at a few unspecified office locations. "Physically impeding other employees' work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior," the company said in a statement. Google said it had concluded individual investigations, resulting in the termination of 28 employees, and would continue to investigate and take action as needed.