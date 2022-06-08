U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

EU Sodium Carbonate Market Report: Consumption, Suppliers, Buyers and Forecast – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·5 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Solvay, Ciner Group, Tata Chemicals, Genesis Alkali, Adana Chem San A.S, Sotraga Belgium N.V, Materion Advanced Materials Group, Mallinckrodt, DPL-US, Hydrite Chemical Co., Jost Chemical Co., Haviland Enterprises, GFS Chemicals, AquaPhoenix Scientific, Reagents, Noah Chemicals, GJ Chemical, Inorganic Ventures, H-O-H Water Technology, AIE Pharmaceuticals, Injectorall Electronics Corp., E & C Chemicals Inc., ProChem

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Sodium Carbonate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Sodium Carbonate Market Statistics

Imports

870.7 Million USD

Exports

703.6 Million USD

Top Importers

Netherlands, Italy, Germany

Top Exporters

Bulgaria, Germany, Spain

The EU sodium carbonate market was estimated at approx. $2.3B in 2021, remaining constant against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Sodium Carbonate Consumption by Country

Sodium carbonate consumption volume in the EU was estimated at approx. 6.2M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were Germany, Spain and France, with a combined 39% share of total consumption. These countries were followed by Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Belgium, Sweden, and Austria. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Sodium Carbonate Production

In 2021, approx. 5.2M tonnes of sodium carbonate were produced in the European Union. The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were Germany, Bulgaria and Spain, together accounting for 56% of total production. France, Poland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 36%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Sodium Carbonate Exports

In 2021, the amount of sodium carbonate exported in the European Union surged to 3.2M tonnes, rising by 27% against the year before. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total exports indicated a mild expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.0%.

In value terms, exports skyrocketed to $704M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated temperate growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.0%.

Exports by Country

Bulgaria (1,171K tonnes) and Germany (785K tonnes) represented roughly 62% of total exports in 2021. Spain (521K tonnes) took a 16% share of total volume, which put it in second place, followed by the Netherlands (8%), France (7.3%) and Belgium (4.8%).

In value terms, Bulgaria ($223M), Germany ($209M) and Spain ($94M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 75% share of total supplies.

Germany, with a CAGR of +8.4%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries from 2007 to 2021. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The export price in the European Union stood at $222 per tonne in 2021, which is down by -3.1% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was France ($296 per tonne), while Spain ($180 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France (+1.7%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Sodium Carbonate Imports

In 2021, the amount of sodium carbonate imported in the European Union soared to 3.9M tonnes, increasing by 19% compared to 2020. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, imports surged to $871M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.4% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Italy (570K tonnes), Spain (555K tonnes), the Netherlands (521K tonnes) and Germany (461K tonnes) represented the main importer of sodium carbonate in the European Union, mixing up 54% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Belgium (282K tonnes), France (279K tonnes), Portugal (221K tonnes), Poland (190K tonnes) and the Czech Republic (188K tonnes), together constituting a 30% share of total imports.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($124M), Italy ($114M) and Germany ($110M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 40% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Spain, France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal and Poland, which together accounted for a further 42%.

Among the main importing countries, Poland, with a CAGR of +19.2%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports from 2007 to 2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The import price in the European Union stood at $224 per tonne in 2021, waning by -2.4% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in the Czech Republic ($265 per tonne) and Germany ($239 per tonne), while Spain ($192 per tonne) and Portugal ($193 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic (+1.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Disodium carbonate.

Related Links

Sodium Carbonate Market

Carbonate and Peroxocarbonate Market 

Potassium Nitrates Market

Sodium Nitrate Market

Caustic Soda Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


