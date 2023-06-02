EU Study Says Treat Crypto Assets as Securities as MiCA Signed Into Law

The European Union (EU) has officially signed its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules into law, bringing a comprehensive regulatory framework to the crypto industry. Concurrently, a study commissioned by the EU Parliament suggests that crypto assets should be treated as securities by default. The study proposes that alternative classifications would require exemptions from national competent authorities.

With MiCA now finalized, attention has turned to the next phase of crypto regulation. The EU-commissioned study's proposal to classify crypto assets as securities by default highlights the challenges of regulating the fast-paced crypto space and advocates for a more efficient approach.

This development may provide validation for SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who has faced criticism from the crypto industry for his assertion that most crypto tokens are securities. Additionally, U.S. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has viewed the EU's implementation of MiCA as a potential learning opportunity for the United States. As the regulatory landscape for crypto assets evolves, global authorities are closely observing and deliberating on the best approaches to ensure investor protection and market stability.