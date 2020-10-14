U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

EU summit to say progress "still not sufficient" for Brexit trade deal

·1 min read

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Brexit will say that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal, according to a draft summit decision seen by Reuters.

The 27 national leaders are due to tell their negotiator, Michel Barnier, to intensify talks with Britain to reach and implement an agreement from Jan. 1, 2021, but will also decide to step up contingency preparations for an abrupt economic split without a deal to avoid tariffs or quotas.

They will also tell Britain it must implement in full its earlier Brexit divorce treaty with the bloc, according to the draft summit decision prepared in advance of the meeting. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons we’re all in the investing game to begin with.So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for.Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred so far in 2020, the three tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Scorpio Tanker (STNG)We’ll start in the ocean-going tanker sector, a major component of the global trade network, transporting the fuel that propels the world’s economy. The industry faces systemic headwinds in the form of unavoidable high costs and low margins, and has been buffeted by low demand and short storage space during the coronavirus crisis.The general difficulties facing the tanker segment have pushed Scorpio’s stock price down 72% this year. Scorpio is a small-cap fuel carrier, operating a fleet of 128 owned tankers supplemented by another 10 chartered vessels. The company’s ships include 21 Handymax and 59 MR tankers, along with numerous LR1 and LR2 vessels. Scorpio’s fleet operates world-wide.While the tanker industry has felt heavy headwinds recently, Scorpio has managed to weather them. The company has a build-in advantage of operating the smallest sized tankers (Handymax) in the global fleet, allowing it access to smaller ports and facilities than competitors dependent on larger vessels. STNG’s 1H20 performance has outperformed its industry, and shown sequential gains in both Q1 and Q2 for revenues and earnings. The second quarter top line came in at $346 million, with $2.40 EPS.Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, analyst Amit Mehrotra writes, “STNG’s financial position should be fine given new liquidity- with $82M expected in the coming weeks/months, mostly from sale and leaseback transactions… having cash to burn is an important consideration when assessing risk, and in this case STNG remains comfortably positioned in our view. From a stock standpoint, while we understand the lackluster performance of shares in the context of current rates and relative risk profile… we see more than enough liquidity levers outside of new equity…”In-line with his view of STNG’s liquidity position, Mehrotra rates the stock a Buy. His $27 price target implies a robust upside of 153% for the coming year. (To watch Mehrotra’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 4 recent Buy reviews. Scorpio Tanker is currently trading at $10.69, and its $28.75 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 168%. (See STNG stock analysis on TipRanks)International Seaways (INSW)Next on our list is another small-cap tanker firm, International Seaways. This company operates a fleet of 39 vessels, ranging from Suezmax and Panamax ships – the largest that can transit their eponymous canals – to the giant VLCC tankers weighing up to 250,000 tons. The company’s fleet also includes the smaller MR and LR1 tankers.INSW has been able to leverage its varied fleet to generate positive revenues and earnings, even in the difficult environment imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The top line in the past two quarters rose from $125 million to $139 million, and EPS grew from $1.49 to $2.39.Despite the generally positive revenues and earnings, however, INSW shares have lost value. The stock peaked for the year in early January, but has since fallen by 48%. Liam Burke, of B. Riley FBR, notes that INSW has seen a 100% year-over-year gain in time charter equivalent revenue, a positive marker that comes as the company has been able to take advantage of the need for floating oil storage. “The company saw continued strength in 2Q20 following a strong 1Q20 on demand for both crude and refined petroleum product floating storage. For the first half of 2020, strong spot rate drove healthy generation net cash from operating activities of $127.7 million, compared to $43.8 million a year ago. In a very volatile spot market, we believe the combination of INSW's opportunistically time chartering vessels and operating a diversified fleet enables the company to capture value in both crude oil and refined products,” Burke opined.Burke sets a $35 price target on International Seaways’ shares, indicating a potential for impressive growth – up to 131% in the next year. This outlook supports his Buy rating. (To watch Burke’s track record, click here)Overall, INSW has 4 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 1 Hold, making its analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The $30.25 average price target suggests the stock has a 99% upside potential from its share price of $15.15. (See INSW stock analysis on TipRanks)FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS)The last stock on our list inhabits a unique business niche, in the world of pawn shops. FirstCash operates a chain of pawn shops in the US and Latin America, with a presence in 24 US states as well as Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia. The company provides financing services to customers with severe cash and credit constraints, using pledges of personal property to secure consumer pawn loans.The general decline in consumer activity – and the concerted government push to provide extended unemployment assistance and special ‘one-time’ stimulus benefits – put a damper on FirstCash’s business in 1H20. The effect was particularly noticeable coming off a high 4Q19. FCFS typically sees more business traffic in the fourth quarter, which encompasses the holiday season. The contrast between a strong Q4 and the difficult ‘corona half’ was marked.In 1H20, FirstCash saw revenues fall to $466 million in Q1 and $412 million Q2. The EPS drop was steeper; earnings slipped 35% from 96 cents in Q1 to 62 cents in Q2. The company’s shares have been falling off, as well. The market swoon of late February inaugurated a period of high volatility for FCFS, which has left the stock down 26% year-to-date.Alonso Garcia, of Credit Suisse, describes the current valuation as “attractive,” however, and adds, “The defensive nature of FCFS’ business model should play out in the quarters to come and deliver a gradual but consistent earnings rebound starting in 4Q20, as consumption patterns should tend to normalize as economies re-open and as demand for pawns pick up once the effect of the strong fiscal stimulus in the US is left behind and the effects of the deteriorated macro backdrop post-pandemic kick in.”Garcia gives FCFS an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $74 price target, implying a 25% upside potential. (To watch Garcia’s track record, click here)All in all, FirstCash has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares of this company are selling for $59.11, and the average price target of $79.38 indicates room for 34% upside growth in the next 12 months. (See FCFS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Morningstar is bullish on these value stocks. For more than a decade, growth stocks have significantly outperformed value stocks. The Morningstar analyst team rates all the stocks in its coverage universe on a scale of one to five stars.

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that's debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. "He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old." Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: "Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company's 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%," says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that's true only "as long as you're truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible."

    Millennials are scoring on most of their top holdings — including some in the S&P 500. But they're taking some massive hits.

    Saudi Arabia and Russia are both suffering from low oil prices and economic crises, and with demand not recovering fast enough we may soon see another oil price war

  • Needham Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential for These 3 Tech Stocks

    Out on Wall Street, who has been leading the charge forward? Tech. After the space’s key players dragged the market lower in September due to overheated valuations, tech is once again at the helm.The rise in tech makes sense. The pandemic helped accelerate a move toward remote work and telecommuting, and this in turn has put a premium on tech products. From the 5G rollout, to improvements in semiconductor chips, to the expansion of IoT and smart device capabilities – tech is everywhere, and it’s growing fast.Bearing this in mind, we turned to Needham, which lands among the top ten on TipRanks’ list of Top Performing Research Firms, for some inspiration. The firm’s analysts highlight three tech stocks that appear especially compelling, noting at least 30% upside potential could be in store for each.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull the details on these three tech picks, to find out what makes them such compelling opportunities.Silicon Motion (SIMO)Bringing extensive experience to the table, Silicon Motion provides high-performance storage solutions widely used in smartphones, PCs, data centers and commercial and industrial applications. Following a bang-up quarter, Needham believes this tech name has a bright future ahead.Writing for the firm, analyst Rajvindra Gill tells clients that based on SIMO’s preannouncement, Q3 sales are set to land 8% above his original forecast, with EPS also beating his estimate by $0.09.What was behind this solid showing? A recovery in client SSDs. In Q2, SIMO's client SSD business, specifically the module maker component, declined as NAND flash makers allocated NAND capacity away from client SSDs to hyperscalers, to support the spike in data consumption on the network. However, the opposite happened in Q3. Along with a pause in hyperscale spending, module customers were allocated additional NAND capacity as NAND pricing declined quarter-over-quarter.To this end, Gill thinks NAND pricing could decline another 5-10% quarter-over-quarter in Q4. He added, “We expect the decline in NAND pricing to further stimulate client SSD adoption in Q4 as this market is quiet price elastic, especially the channel markets.”To a lesser extent, a rebound in China handsets along with a continued ramp of 5G handsets contributed to SIMO’s strong performance, in Gill’s opinion.What’s more, the analyst argues that next-generation gaming consoles and desktop gaming could further boost SSD demand. Gill points out that based on reports from MSI, the board maker for Nvidia GPUs, demand for less expensive SSDs for higher-end gaming desktop computers is on the rise.Expounding on this, Gill stated, “This could be potentially COVID-19 related demand as more people (of all ages) stay home and find more time to play video games. Moreover, we expect SIMO to participate in the next-generation gaming consoles (PS5, Xbox) coming out in the Fall. SIMO is shipping its PCIe SSD controllers into five out seven of the NAND makers sold into the game consoles; we believe two out of five could be SIMO's suppliers.”If that wasn’t enough, even though the penetration rates for laptops remain relatively high at 80-90%, Gill believes attach rates for SSDs in the desktop market could accelerate, driving upside in CY21.Given all of the above, Gill stayed with the bulls. Along with a Buy rating, he keeps a $55 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 30%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, the bulls have it on this one. With 4 Buys and a lone Hold, the word on the Street is that SIMO is a Strong Buy. At $49.60, the average price target implies ~18% upside potential. (See SIMO stock analysis on TipRanks)Domo (DOMO)As a business cloud software specialist, Domo helps its customers integrate data from any source, turn data into live visualizations and extend BI into apps. Based on positive momentum as well as new deals, Needham thinks that now is the time to snap up shares.After the company reported impressive fiscal Q2 2021 results, 5-star analyst Jack Andrews stands squarely with the bulls. Revenue of $51.1 million blew both his and the consensus estimate out of the water. Additionally, subscription revenue, billings and non-GAAP EPS exceeded his expectations.“In our view, Domo appears to be benefiting from tailwinds related to the ongoing pandemic and improved sales execution (i.e. playbooks and an improving partner ecosystem) as it closed a notable amount of large deals within the quarter,” Andrews explained.According to management, demand for digitizing business processes and real-time analytics is accelerating as a result of the pandemic. It’s also seeing more customers allocate IT budgets to modernizing BI and gathering insights from dark data. To this end, DOMO finalized multiple over $100,000 deals in hard-hit industries like fitness and manufacturing. On top of this, it closed a multi-million dollar deal with one of the world's largest retailers that began with the initial use case of creating insights across its analytics stack, but now extends to new use cases such as an application for store restocking.Andrews also points out that momentum from the state-level COVID tracking continues to work in the company’s favor, as the state of Iowa expanded significantly and extended its contract by two years. With the help of a partner, it inked a seven-figure contract to power a public-facing website to track pandemic funding grants in early fiscal Q3 2021.What’s more, Andrews highlights the “encouraging commentary” from management on its path to cash flow breakeven, which should “alleviate any remaining financial concerns.”To sum it all up, Andrews stated, “We believe Domo has created a unique platform levered to the future requirements of enterprise analytics (self-service and scalability) without the exorbitant costs of implementation. As management executes changes in its sales strategy, we believe Domo, which trades at an EV/revenue multiple discount, can close the relative valuation gap to its Big Data software peer group.”In line with his optimistic approach, Andrews reiterated a Buy rating and $61 price target. This target puts the upside potential at 46%. (To watch Andrews’ track record, click here)When it comes to other Wall Street analysts, opinions are split evenly. With 3 Buys and 3 Holds assigned in the last three months, DOMO earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Clocking in at $47.17, the average price target implies 13% upside potential. (See Domo stock analysis on TipRanks)Everspin Technologies (MRAM)Last but not least, we have Everspin Technologies, which develops and manufactures discrete magnetoresistive RAM or magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) products, including Toggle MRAM and Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) product families. While the company has faced headwinds recently, Needham believes that MRAM could be a long-term winner.Firm analyst Rajvindra Gill, who also covers SIMO, is a serious fan. Consistent with the broader industry, data center demand has been moderating, which coupled with COVID-19-related headwinds, resulted in Q3 sales guidance that missed the mark.It should be noted that STT-MRAM is almost completely data center, while Toggle has some data center exposure since Toggle is used in RAID controllers. Additionally, thanks to COVID-19, there has been a surge in data center demand in the first half of 2020, boding well for MRAM. However, by the end of Q2, there was an increase in customer inventory.“While this increase is partially due to supply chain concerns, we believe the main reason is a potential peak and expected slowdown in data center demand... However, we view the data center inventory digestion as a temporary setback, with a recovery expected in Q4,” the analyst commented.Adding to the good news, MRAM thought that COVID-19 would negatively impact its ability to secure new design wins. That said, design wins grew by 16% quarter-over-quarter in Q2, which is over three times higher than the prior-year quarter. Gill mentioned, “We expect growth to re-accelerate as the market recovers.”The company kicked off mass production shipments of 32Mb Toggle MRAM product to a growing set of customers, with it planning to add different package and temperature grades to expand to new customer applications. If that wasn’t enough, the second pivotal design win for MRAM’s 1Gb STT-MRAM product is expected to start production shipments in Q3 “into a persistent memory application for an OEM that sells into data center.”Although gross margins were temporarily soft for Toggle and STT-MRAM due to the work-from-home environment, Gill argues that in the next few quarters, margins for both are likely to recover, driven by manufacturing efficiencies and lower material procurement costs.Everything that MRAM has going for it convinced Gill to maintain his Buy rating. In addition to the call, he left the price target at $10, suggesting 44% upside potential. Looking at the consensus breakdown, it has been quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. As Gill is the only analyst that has published a review recently, MRAM has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See MRAM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Dow Jones futures were in focus late Tuesday after the new Apple iPhone failed to spark a stock market rally. Amazon and Netflix are in or near buy zones.

    Here are 18 tips on how to be smart with your finances as the virus flares up again.

    The company, which is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 21, cut the price to $71,990 from $74,990 in the United States. Earlier this month, Tesla cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans by about 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805). The world's largest carmaker has been trimming prices on various models in its lineup at the same time legacy automakers are trying to make inroads in the electric vehicle market by launching their own electric cars.

    Tiny biotech Vaxart has advanced into its first human tests for its tablet-form Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a Phase 1 clinical trial with up to 48 adult volunteers, and VXRT stock soared.

  • Top Battery Makers Discuss $20 Billion Indonesia EV Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and LG Chem Ltd., two of the world’s top producers of batteries for electric vehicles, have signaled they may join projects that could see $20 billion more invested in supply chains in Indonesia, according to the country’s government.The firms signed separate heads of agreement with Aneka Tambang Tbk last month aimed at manufacturing higher value products for batteries from the state-owned miner’s nickel output, said Septian Hario Seto, deputy for investment coordination and mining at the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investments.It’s a strategy that would involve development of new capacity for metals processing to battery pack assembly, according to Seto. “This is a race on technology,” he said in an interview. “LG Chem and CATL are two front-runners in lithium battery technology.”Indonesia holds almost a quarter of global reserves of nickel, a key metal for electric cars, and is seeking to use that advantage, along with cheap power prices and low-cost manufacturing, to build a domestic battery industry.LG Chem and Aneka Tambang have agreed to explore joint venture options, though the plan is at a very early stage, a spokesperson for the South Korean battery maker said. A full agreement would help provide LG Chem with stable access to nickel, according to the company.China’s CATL, already part of a consortium building a nickel processing plant and other battery supply chain infrastructure in central Sulawesi, declined to comment. Aneka Tambang is examining cooperation with third parties, and studying plans to develop a downstream industry for nickel ores, the firm said.Aneka Tambang rose as much as 18% in Wednesday trading, as of 12:52 pm in Jakarta.Projects worth more than $30 billion have already been announced under Indonesia’s bid to become a hub for production of battery materials, the packs themselves and electric vehicles, including existing commitments from LG Chem and CATL. Additional investments would offer further support to President Joko Widodo’s ambition of developing the country as a key regional center in the industry.Read more: Indonesia Will Trade Nickel Riches for an Electric-Car IndustryFirms including PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium, known as Inalum, and state power producer PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara will collaborate under the Indonesia Battery holding company. That business will produce lithium-ion cells and work with Aneka Tambang and others, Inalum President Director Orias Petrus Moedak said Tuesday.The nation’s lack of existing lithium-ion battery production makes the task of developing an end-to-end EV industry more challenging, while Indonesia ranks behind some neighboring countries on research and development spending, according to Allan Ray Restauro, an analyst with BloombergNEF. More needs to be done to stimulate local demand for electric vehicles, he said in an April report.Existing efforts to lift production of nickel materials for batteries through development of four high pressure acid leaching sites -- plants that’re able to convert Indonesia’s lower quality ores into battery-grade chemicals -- are advancing, Seto said in the interview last week. At least one of the plants could begin production before the end of next year, if environmental approval and waste management plans are completed, he said.(Adds share price in 7th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Look At Workhorse Options Activity Amid USPS Delay, Roth Downgrade

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are down 12.8% Tuesday after a major USPS contract decision was reportedly delayed, prompting a stock downgrade from Roth Capital.Despite the difficult day on Wall Street, one large option trader was making a big bet on a Workhorse rebound.The Workhorse Trades: On Tuesday, Benzinga Pro subscribers received several option alerts related to unusually large Workhorse trades. Here are some of the largest: * At 9:32 a.m., a trader bought 1,381 Workhorse call options with a $20 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $5.536. The trade represented a $764,521 bullish bet. * At 9:50 a.m., a trader bought 870 Workhorse call options with a $20 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $4.50. The trade represented a $391,500 bullish bet. * At 10:28 a.m., a trader bought 1,000 Workhorse put options with a $19 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 near the ask price at $3.901. The trade represented a $390,100 bearish bet. * At 10:31 a.m., a trader sold 996 Workhorse put options with a $19 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 near the bid price at $3.90. The trade represented a $388,440 bullish bet.Related Links: Analyst Predicts 'Initially Negative Reaction' In Auto Stocks If Democrats Sweep ElectionWhy It's Important For Workhorse Investors: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge.In this case, given the relatively large size of the biggest trades on Tuesday, they could certainly be institutional hedges.USPS Contract Delay: The big negative catalyst for Workhorse was a downgrade by Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin. Irwin cut his rating from Buy to Neutral and lowered his price target from $33 to $27.Irwin said he had been in email communication with the USPS regarding Workhorse's bid for an $8.1 billion contract given the origin deadline for the decision was Tuesday."A USPS PR spokesperson indicated it now expects a decision by the end of 2020. We always viewed political optics of an award before the election as essential, and now see increased risk for an award," Irwin wrote in the downgrade note.It seems Tuesday's large Friday call buyers see the stock's near-term sell-off as an overreaction and may even expect some good news on the USPS contract this week. WKHS Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:WKHS", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_ceeb2" } ); Benzinga's Take: With Workhorse shares already up 679% year to date, there is no question the USPS contract is a must-win for the stock if investors want to avoid significant downside. The $764,000 trade has a break-even price of $25.54, suggesting at least 7.8% upside by the end of the week.Latest Ratings for WKHS DateFirmActionFromTo Sep 2020OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform Jul 2020Colliers SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral Apr 2020Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy View More Analyst Ratings for WKHS View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Apple Short Interest Jumps By .3B Ahead Of iPhone Event * Hindenburg On Loop Industries: 'Smoke And Mirrors With No Viable Technology'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video have soared during the coronavirus crisis. But post-pandemic, what's the outlook for Zoom stock as Wall Street looks ahead? Is ZM stock a buy right now ahead of Zoomtopia?

  • Is QQQ Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    QQQ stock is one of the world's most-popular ETFs — as it instantly gives you a piece of companies building the future. Does it belong in your portfolio?

  • S&P Pushes Tesla Debt Rating Closer To Investment Grade

    S&P Global Ratings extended its bullish appraisal of electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), upgrading the company's debt rating from B+ to BB-. The raise puts the electric automaker just two notches from "investment grade" ratings."The stable outlook reflects our view that Tesla's competitive position remains solid and its credit metrics will stay in line with our expectations," S&P stated in a press release.The BB rating is "less vulnerable in the near term but faces major ongoing uncertainties to adverse business, financial and economic conditions." To be considered investment grade, the company must be rated at BBB or higher.The latest upgrade is Tesla's second in three months, as the EV maker went up a notch, from B- to B+ in late July.While the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market remains "a sliver" of total U.S. auto sales, Tesla's BEV market share in the U.S. stood at almost 80% in the first half of 2020, according to the release. S&P's latest forecast projects Tesla deliveries of over 470,000 in 2020 and over 800,000 in 2021 as production for the Model Y increases."This ramp-up in production was significantly faster than its initial Model 3 ramp-up, which took over nine months to reach the same weekly rate," the release stated. "We expect further improvements in efficiency, cost and technology as Tesla builds on lessons learned from prior factories."In July, Tesla announced it will build its newest Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. The 2,000-acre site will be used to build the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi and the Model 3 and Model Y for the eastern half of North America.Among the factors that could lower the rating include problems expanding global manufacturing, lowered demand for EVs, competition from traditional automakers and "draw[ing] customers away from buying Tesla's vehicles," S&P stated.Related stories:Tesla to build newest Gigafactory in TexasSee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * News Analysis: Evidence Mounts That Nikola Badger Is Roadkill * Tesla Contract Gives Boost To Mining Startup Looking To Produce Lithium For Batteries(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ford v GE: Which One Will Get to $10 First?

    There's a race between Ford and General Electric to get to $10 a share and Jim Cramer's picking his favorite. Shares that cross $10, Cramer said, are likely to see their rallies continue. But now, both autos and aerospace are on the mend, causing both stocks to rise.

  • A Dozen Stocks That Will Make Both Growth and Value Investors Happy

    Barron’s looked for stocks with above-average earnings growth and below-average price-to-earnings multiples. The screen came up with a dozen underpriced growth stocks that might be interesting.

  • Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll tops 215,000 as Trump resumes campaign rallies even as doctors warn the test providing his negative results is not suited to that purpose

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 215,000 on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail with a rally in Florida late Monday, at which he again claimed to be “immune” to the virus.

  • Appeals court: Ford committed fraud by selling defective Super Duty trucks

    An F-350 owner who opted out of a class action settlement sues Ford and wins on appeal for a defective 6.0L diesel engine.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Studies, Voyager's Huntington's Disease Study Placed On Hold, Altimmune Vaccine Data

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 12) * 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) * Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) * Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) * Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) * Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) * argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) * Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) * Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: BIO) * Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) * Calliditas Therapeutics Adr Rep 2 Ord Shs (NASDAQ: CALT) * Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) * CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) * Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) * Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) * Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) * Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) * Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) * Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) * Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) * Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) (went public Friday) * Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) * Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) * Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) * Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) * Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) * Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) * Orphazyme A S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) * Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) * Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) * Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) * SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) * Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) * Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) -moved on reports of the company exploring a potential sale and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) expressing interest * Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) * TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ: TGTX) * Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) * Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) * Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) * Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) * Zai Lab Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) * West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) * Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Oct. 12) * Akouos Inc (NASDAQ: AKUS) * Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) * Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) (announced the receipt of a complete response letter for its opioid pain medication) * Aziyo Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: AZYO) (went public Thursday) * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) * Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD)Stocks In Focus Altimmune Reports Positive Preclinical Data For Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham pre-published positive preclinical data for their single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID. The data shows strong activation of all three arms of the adaptive immune system following a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID.The data, from two strains of mice, shows that AdCOVID stimulated strong immune responses including serum neutralizing immunity, T-cell immunity and mucosal immunity, Altimmune said.The company said it anticipates filing an investigational new drug application with the FDA and commencing a Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity trial of AdCOVID in the fourth quarter of 2020.Altimmune shares were trading 11.03% higher at $13.99 premarket Tuesday.Voyager's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Study Placed On Clinical Hold Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) said its investigational new drug application for VY-HTT01 has been placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters.VY-HTT01 is a gene silencing therapy that is being evaluated in Huntington's disease. The company submitted the IND in September.The stock was down 11.06% to $10.69 in after-hours trading.J&J Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Studies Due To Unexplained Illness Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which is among the frontrunners in the race to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, said late Monday it has temporarily paused further dosing in all COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.Following the company's guidelines, the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board as well as its internal clinical and safety physicians.Separately, the pharma giant reported above-consensus third-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.The stock was down 1.28% to $149.90 premarket Tuesday.Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Earnings Kickstarts Pharma Earnings, More IPOs In The Pipeline Roche To Launch High-Volume Antigen Test For Diagnosing Novel Coronavirus Infection Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY) sad it intends to launch a high-volume SARS-CoV-2 antigen test - Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test - as an aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company expects to make available the test for markets accepting the CE Mark at the end of 2020.Roche also said it intends to file for emergency use authorization from the FDA.Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent Aces Late-Stage Pivotal Study In Childhood Ashtma Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) said a pivotal Phase 3 trial of Dupixent met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in children ages 6-11 with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. View more earnings on JNJIn a broad type 2 inflammatory asthma patient population, defined as having elevated eosinophils or elevated fractional exhaled nitric oxide, Dupixent plus the standard of care significantly reduced asthma attacks and improved lung function as early as two weeks after the first dose versus the standard of care alone, the companies said.Safety results from the clinical trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in patients ages 12 and older with moderate-to-severe asthma.The companies said they plan to submit regulatory filings in the U.S. and Europe in the first half of 2021.Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Inventiva's NASH Drug Inventiva ADR Representing Ord Shs (NASDAQ: IVA) said the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to lanifibranor, its lead drug candidate, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.Lanifibranor is believed to be the first drug candidate to be granted this status for the treatment of NASH since January 2015, Inventiva said.The company also said the designation further supports its decision to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in the first half of 2021.The stock was up 7.4% at $14.66 premarket Tuesday.Axovant's Gene Therapy Gets Rare Pediatric Disease Designation Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) said it has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA for AXO-AAV-GM2, a one-time gene therapy delivered directly to the central nervous system that is in development for GM2 gangliosidosis, also known as Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff disease.The stock was up 3.8% to $3.82 in premarket trading Tuesday.Sorrento In-Licenses Stem Cell Therapy Candidate For COVID-19 Treatment Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. to acquire global rights to its adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells for patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome-associated with COVID-19.Personalized Stem Cell's therapy has been cleared for a Phase 1 clinical trial by the FDA.Sorrento said it will assume responsibility for executing the Phase 1 trial, which targets enrolling about 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in California. Pending the results of the Phase 1 trial, Sorrento said it expects to expand into Phase 2 trials in multiple relevant geographies.Sorrento shares were up 2.28% to $11.67 premarket.On The Radar Earnings Johnson & Johnson (Q3 sales at $21.1 billion, up 1.7% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS rose 3.8% to $2.20, vs. consensus estimate of $1.98 per share on revenues of $20.2 billion; raised FY20 guidance above consensus)Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (Tuesday, after the close)Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For October PDUFA Dates See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Moderna, Pfizer Have 2-Month Lead Over Coronavirus Vaccine Competitors: Analyst * October FDA, CDC Meetings On Coronavirus Vaccines Set Stage For Emergency Use Authorization(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.