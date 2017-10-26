EU top court says bridge card game is no sport

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top court now has a ruling on something that vexes sports fans and card players alike: is a game like bridge a sport? It says it's not.

The European Court of Justice announced in Thursday's ruling that "bridge, which is characterized by a physical element that appears to be negligible, is not covered by the concept of 'sport,'" when it comes to paying taxes.

The English Bridge Union wanted a tax exemption linked to sports for entrance fees to tournaments, which the British authorities refused, claiming a sport must have a significant element of physical activity.

Limiting itself to value-added tax exemptions, the court said in a statement that sports should be "characterized by a not negligible physical element."