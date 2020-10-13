U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

EU unity on Brexit strong, working for a fair deal, Barnier says

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The European Union's unity on Brexit is strong and the bloc will continue to work in the coming days and weeks for a fair deal on its future relationship with the United Kingdom, the EU's chief negotiator said on Tuesday.

"Strong EU unity confirmed ahead of European Council," Michel Barnier tweeted after briefing European Affairs ministers in Luxembourg. "The EU will continue to work for a fair deal in the coming days and weeks." (Reporting by Marine Strauss and John Chalmers)

  • Millennials Lose Their Shirts On These 3 Collapsing Stocks

    Millennials are scoring on most of their top holdings — including some in the S&P 500. But they're taking some massive hits.

  • JPMorgan posts earnings beat during Q3; coronavirus credit losses smaller than expected

    JPMorgan kicks of third-quarter earnings season for the big banks.

  • Option Trader Makes $1.4M Bet On Apple Ahead Of iPhone Event

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market in the past year, gaining 107.9% ahead of a highly anticipated 5G iPhone launch.On Monday, a flurry of large Apple option trades were mixed ahead of Tuesday's iPhone 12 event, but one trader made a $1.4 million bet Apple stock is headed higher this week.The Trades: On Monday, Benzinga Pro subscribers received more than 100 option alerts related to unusually large trades of Apple options. Here are a handful of the biggest: * At 10:04 a.m., a trader bought 316 Apple put options with a $150 strike price expiring on Jan. 15, 2021 near the ask price at $30.501. The trade represented a $963,831 bearish bet. * At 10:29 a.m., a trader bought 520 Apple call options with a $120 strike price expiring on March 19, 2021 near the ask price at $14.50. The trade represented a $754,000 bullish bet. * At 10:47 a.m., a trader bought 1,535 Apple call options with a $113.80 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $9.60. The trade represented a more than $1.4 million bullish bet. * At 11:06 a.m., a trader bought 500 Apple put options with a $120 strike price expiring in Sept. 2021 at the ask price of $17.351. The trade represented a $867,550 bearish bet.The largest trade of the morning was bullish in nature, but two of the four largest were bearish. That ratio reflects the very mixed nature of Apple option traders ahead of Tuesday's big event, with unusually large trades pouring in seemingly on a minute-by-minute basis.See Also: Apple Kicks Off iPhone 5G Supercycle On Tuesday: Here's What To ExpectWhy It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Apple trades and the fact there were so many large trades make it likely that at least some of the trades were institutions hedging against large positions in Apple stock.Uncertain Outlook: In the near-term, the fate of Apple's share price may be determined much less by the specs of the iPhone 12 and much more on whether or not expectations for Apple's first 5G-compatible phone have gotten so high that there's no way for the device to live up to the hype.Long-term Apple investors have more than doubled their money in the past year in anticipation of the iPhone 12, so a great deal of success is already priced into the stock. At the same time, analysts are still expecting big things from the iPhone 12, and many are projecting a large portion of Apple's massive global iPhone user base will upgrade within the next year.Even if the iPhone 12 is a tremendous long-term success, short-term traders could see Tuesday's unveiling as a sell-the-news event in which traders cash out at least some of their big gains over the past year. After all, Apple's market cap now sits at $2.14 trillion after another big 5% gain on Monday, and additional near-term valuation upside may be limited no matter how awesome the iPhone 12 is. AAPL Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:AAPL", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_f6c1a" } ); Benzinga's Take: The mixed nature of the Apple option trading on Monday suggests there is no clear consensus on where the stock is headed in the near-term following Tuesday's event. The $1.4 million call purchase has a break-even price of $123.40 suggesting any additional upside for the stock between now and Friday is pure profit for the trader.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Apple Analyst Says App Store Revenue Growth Decelerated Last Quarter * Citron's Andrew Left Supports SPAC Trend, But Nikola 'Didn't Pass The Smell Test'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Arrival of Seized Iranian Fuel in New Jersey Spurs Legal Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- A cargo of Iranian gasoline that was seized by the U.S. has arrived in New Jersey, escalating a legal battle over who is its rightful owner.The Maersk Messina is moored at Carteret, New Jersey, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. It is the second of two Iranian gasoline cargoes brought to the U.S. after being confiscated earlier this year for breaching U.S. sanctions while en route to Venezuela. Last month, the Maersk Progress discharged 557,712 barrels of Iranian gasoline in New York, according to U.S. Customs data.Four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline were intercepted this summer in an unprecedented move by the Trump administration, which has sanctioned Venezuela’s oil industry in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The shipowners relinquished the cargoes and transferred them onto other tankers that brought them to the U.S. The capture of 1.16 million barrels of petroleum was praised by the Department of Justice as the “largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.”The Trump administration must prove its case for forfeiture before the oil can be sold. The U.S. complaint alleging the cargoes are assets of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- a designated foreign terrorist organization -- is disputed by the cargoes’ owners. Mobin International Limited, Oman Fuel Trading Ltd and Sohar Fuel Trading LLC FZ have filed a motion for dismissal. Erich Ferrari, an attorney representing the owners of the gasoline cargoes, declined to comment.The Department of Justice, which was listed as a consignee to the cargo discharged at the end of September, declined to comment when asked about the arrival of the tankers.Iran first supplied gasoline to fuel-starved Venezuela in May when the first of five ships arrived. The subsequent U.S. confiscation of cargoes failed to prevent Iran from sending more fuel to the embattled South American nation, which faces chronic shortages amid crippling sanctions. Three more Iranian vessels delivering gasoline arrived in Venezuela at the end of September.To date, Venezuela has received about 2.37 million barrels of gasoline from Iran.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Dozen Stocks That Will Make Both Growth and Value Investors Happy

    Barron’s looked for stocks with above-average earnings growth and below-average price-to-earnings multiples. The screen came up with a dozen underpriced growth stocks that might be interesting.

  • Stocks are going to ‘crack pretty hard,’ and here’s what one billionaire says investors should do to prepare

    DoubleLine Capital's billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach shared his bearish thoughts on the stock market in a recent Real Vision interview.

  • Jim Cramer Talks Monday's Rally, Apple's Move And More

    Jim Cramer on Monday's edition of CNBC's "Mad Money" discussed his thoughts on today's strong rally along with several specific stocks.Cramer believes the rally was based on hope and hype, not facts, and suggests investors should be cautious.The S&P 500 closed up 1.6% at 3,534.22, its highest level since early September.On Apple: Cramer says Wedbush calling Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) a "supercycle" has been a jinx in the past. He believes Apple's significant 6.3% rally might end up disappointing tomorrow after the iPhone event or in the near team.On Amazon: Cramer believes amid the pandemic, Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day should make it obvious the company will perform well. On Cars: Cramer likes Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), but would not buy into it the two companies until they start trading above the $10 level.On Retail: Cramer likes L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) because of its strong same-store sales led by Bath and Body Works along with potentially spinning off the Victoria Secret line of business. Cramer also notes the LAG stocks, which include L Brands, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS), "all have room to grow."See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Why Kevin O'Leary Is Bullish On Zoom Video * Why These Social Media Stocks Are Trading Higher Today(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • J&J's stock falls though third-quarter earnings beat expectations

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday though the health care giant beat expectations for the quarter. It had net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.7 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $2.20, against a FactSet consensus of $1.98. The company had $21.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, up from $20.7 billion in the same period a year ago, against a FactSet consensus of $20.2 billion. The growth was driven primarily by J&J's pharmaceuticals business, which reported $11.4 billion in revenue for the third quarter, up from $10.8 billion in the same quarter last year. Its medical device business, which has been negatively impacted by delayed or canceled medical procedures and surgeries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, had $6.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, down from $6.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago. J&J raised its sales outlook for the year to $81.2 billion to $82.0 billion, with adjusted EPS of $7.95 to $8.05. It had previously said its 2020 adjusted EPS would be in the range of $7.75 to $7.95. Stat News on Monday reported that J&J had paused its late-stage study with 60,000 participants for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate over an unexplained illness in one of the 60,000 participants. J&J's stock is up 4.1% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.4%.

  • Morgan Stanley: 2 Stocks That Could Climb Over 40%

    Since President Trump was released from the hospital, following his bout with the coronavirus, the headlines have turned towards the possibility of a new economic stimulus package. On both sides of the aisle, there’s a perception that the public needs this – support for unemployment benefits, support for small businesses, more cash injected into the system – as a new wave of COVID cases starts ramping up.The stumbling block is partisan politics. House Democrats put together a $2.2 trillion proposal, but it was loaded down with the traditional Congressional pork: plenty of funds for majority party pet projects, that would not likely get funded otherwise. Trump, with support from Congressional Republicans, refused to accept it. The Democrats refused to back down. Both sides are now refusing to negotiate. The media wisdom is, this is a political defeat for the President in the run-up to the election.But, however the political optics work out, the economy may survive without this life support, according to equity strategist Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley.“I don't think we need stimulus in the next 30 days for the economy to stay afloat. There is no risk of a double dip recession in the next 30 days if we don't get the stimulus done,” Wilson wrote.In the longer run, Wilson is optimistic that a stimulus package will happen. He notes that it is in the interests of both political parties to pass it, and adds, “We still think stimulus is coming. It is now just a timing question before or after the election. Our best guess is probably after the election.”Following Wilson’s lead, Morgan Stanley analysts are pounding the table on two stocks that look especially compelling. According to these analysts, each name is poised to surge at least 40% over the 12 months ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have to say about them.Ferrari NV (RACE)We’ll start in the fast lane, with Ferrari. The famous performance and luxury car company has performed well this year, recovering quickly from the mid-winter corona-inspired market crash. The recovery in RACE shares underlines the fact that Ferrari’s well-heeled customer base is largely immune to downturns in consumer spending.Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley’s expert in the automotive industry, sees Ferrari in a solid position as the year-end checkered flag approaches.“We believe the 5 new 2020 models plus the 2 to be released in 2021 (1 yet to be announced) mean Ferrari is poised for an extreamly strong 2021 from the point of view of overall: portfolio diversification, mix and higher ASPs, which together with strong economies of scale, can lead investors to expect strong incremental margins. We forecast EBITDA margins to rise from 32% in 2020 to 36% in 2021 (34% in 2019)," Jonas wrote. To this end, Jonas rates the stock as Overweight (i.e. Buy), supported by those comments, and his $265 price target suggests a one-year upside of 44%. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)Overall, Ferrari stock has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 11 reviews breaking down to 9 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $184.48, and their $210.03 average price target suggests they have a 14% upside potential for the year ahead. (See RACE stock analysis on TipRanks)Delta Airlines, Inc. (DAL)Next up is Delta Airlines, one of the major players in the global airlines industry. With its headquarters and primary hub in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta boasts a market cap of almost $21 billion – and that’s after accounting for the stock’s net loss of 44% since the end of February.The airline industry has been pummeled by the trade and travel restrictions put in place to combat coronavirus, in addition to the slow demand due to the economic crisis. DAL reported just $1.47 billion in revenue for Q2, down 82% sequentially, and the EPS loss was deep, at $4.43. The company has been taking steps to maintain liquidity, including issuing senior secured notes for upwards of $1.5 billion and drawing on a $3 billion credit facility.Morgan Stanley’s Ravi Shanker focuses on the airline industry, and describes recent conditions as a “long and tough quarter.” However, the analyst the analyst views DAL's risk-reward as compelling at current levels"We expect a beat for DAL this quarter, but don't believe that results (outside of cash burn) are likely to matter... We expect investors to focus on forward commentary more than current results," Shanker noted. “DAL has some of the strongest customer satisfaction numbers among the other Legacy peers, while also commanding a higher PRASM, making it our preferred Legacy carrier. With ample liquidity we see limited liquidity risk here."In line with his view of Delta as fundamentally sound, Shanker rates the stock Overweight (i.e Buy). He sets a price target of $54, indicating confidence in an impressive upside of 65% for the coming year. (To watch Shanker’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus view for DAL is a Moderate Buy, based on 11 reviews, including 7 Buys and 4 Holds. The average target of $39.50 suggests a one-year upside of 20% from the current share price of $32.73. (See DAL stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla cuts prices of Model S variant in United States, China

    The company, which is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 21, cut the price to $71,990 from $74,990 in the United States. Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record, yet shares fell as some analysts doubted if Tesla could hit its ambitious year-end target.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How Apple's 5G Roll-Out Will Shake Up Market

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Why 'better-than-expected' might not be good enough for stocks this earnings season: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

  • Walt Disney announces reorganization to focus on streaming

    Disney is going all-in on streaming media. On Monday, the company announced a massive reorganization of its media and entertainment business that will focus on developing productions that will debut on its streaming and broadcast services. Its major reorganization comes just days after activist investor Dan Loeb, a major investor in the company through his Third Point Capital hedge fund, called on Disney to cancel its dividend and redirect more investments into streaming.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could See Outsized Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    Lines drawn in the sand in Washington D.C. are holding the next stimulus package hostage, but what does this mean for Wall Street? Despite the stalemate on Capitol Hill, the S&P 500 has rallied 9.5% from a recent low on September 23 on the back of strong economic data.Against this backdrop, investors and economists are starting to wonder if the better-than-expected recent economic data suggests that earlier stimulus packages will be enough to support the economy as we move towards a post-COVID world.Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus points out that “for all the elevation of uncertainty that has come to pass since the start of September,” the U.S. and international markets have been “on the mend and even rallying much to the consternation of bears, skeptics, the perennially nervous and even some denizens of the DC Beltway.” What’s more, as stocks have moved higher, so has the 10-year bond yield.So, what has worked “magic” on the markets? Stoltzfus highlights a “mixed bag of factors” including Q3 earnings season which kicks off this week with the big banks, economic data that has countered recent economic slowing, interest rates that remain near historical lows, as well as “a sense that the outcome of the election will not likely result in an extended period of uncertainty.” Stoltzfus also believes the markets view COVID-19 as more of a detour from “the broader forces at work propelling stocks in the U.S. equity market.”With this in mind, Oppenheimer analysts have locked in on what they argue are exciting opportunities. These are names that won’t break the bank, and boast colossal growth prospects for the twelve months ahead, namely penny stocks.These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are tricky, so some due diligence is necessary. Using TipRank’s database, we got all of the details, to see why they are so compelling even with the risk involved.    Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)First up we have Outlook Therapeutics, which is focused on developing and commercializing Lytenava, a complex monoclonal antibody, for various ophthalmic indications. Following a recent data readout, Oppenheimer thinks its $0.77 share price presents an attractive entry point.OTLK released top-line data from the NORSE-1 study of Lytenava versus Genentech and Roche’s Lucentis in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that can cause vision loss. In the group receiving OTLK’s therapy, 2 out of 25 (8%) patients reached the primary endpoint (gain of at least 15 letters on best visual acuity assessment), and the group receiving Lucentis had 5 out of 23 (22%) achieve the primary endpoint.Weighing in on this result for Oppenheimer, analyst Leland Gershell points out that even though this was a pivotal trial, it was really more of a clinical experience study to generate use data. In addition, while more Lucentis patients reached the primary endpoint, the analyst mentions that the comparator arm included about twice as many treatment-naïve and/or worse baseline vision patients, which favored Lucentis.The company stated that over 15 letter improvements at month 11 were “equivocal among treatment naïve subjects,” and trended better for Lytenava among those with baseline visual acuity of less than 67 letters, versus 44% on Lucentis.Gershell added, “We believe the results support Lytenava's prospects in the ongoing U.S. NORSE-2 trial in wet AMD, which is well-powered to show efficacy superiority to Lucentis.” Along with the sufficient sample size for statistical powering, NORSE-2 will stratify according to certain baseline characteristics, exclude patients with better than 20/50 vision and enroll only treatment-naïve patients. As Lytenava is positioned to play a meaningful role in the multi-billion dollar retinal disease market, a licensing agreement or partnership isn’t out of the question, in Gershell’s opinion. To this end, he recommends investors snap up shares before the NORSE-2 readout.Given all of the above, Gershell rates OTLK an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with an $8 price target. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 947%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, OLTK has a Strong Buy consensus rating. With the average price target clocking in at $6.33, the upside potential lands at 729%. (See OLTK stock analysis on TipRanks)Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)As one of the top regenerative medicine companies, Organogenesis Holdings focuses on empowering healing through the development of products for the wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. With the price per share landing at $3.85, Oppenheimer says now is the time to pull the trigger.Firm analyst Steven Lichtman counts himself as a fan. Even though sales declined 29% year-over-year in April, trends began to improve in May as healthcare facilities started to reopen. By June, over 90% of ORGO customer accounts were open and all were accepting new patients.As a result, Q2 2020 sales of $69 million blew expectations out of the water. Additionally, despite COVID-related headwinds, management reinstated its original 2020 sales guidance of $273-$277 million, which would reflect a 5-6% year-over-year gain.Going forward, Lichtman cites Affinity, the company's fresh amniotic membrane for wound care and surgical, as a key point of strength. Following the transition to a new contract manufacturer and subsequent re-launch in 1H20, the analyst sees a strong tailwind.On top of this, the ramp of NuShield, a dehydrated placental allograft, and NovaChor, the first fresh chorion membrane, could drive significant upside. Lichtman added, “Management also highlighted the benefits of its product breadth as customers are increasingly looking to reduce the number of vendors they use.”ORGO believes that its product mix could drive margin expansion. “ORGO's amniotic portfolio is a significant contributor given it is a high margin product, and a major growth component for the company. Consolidation of several facilities is also expected to drive ~300 basis point margin improvement,” Litchman said.It should be noted that since the pass-through reimbursement reinstatement in Q4 2018, ORGO has been taking steps to drive PuraPly (its medical device designed for acute and chronic wound management across a wide variety of wound types) beyond pass-through. These efforts include increasing physician office penetration, enhancing clinical data, the addition of PuraPly products and line extensions and launching smaller sizes priced under the bundle. Calling these efforts “near-term offsets,” Lichtman thinks they represent “potential upsides to expectations.”Everything that ORGO has going for it convinced Lichtman to rate the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) alongside a $9 price target. This figure suggests 134% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Lichtman’s track record, click here)All in all, other analysts echo Lichtman’s sentiment. 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $8.67, the upside potential comes in at 126%. (See ORGO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

    Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company canceled its remaining Port Miami and Port Canaveral cruises following the CDC's decision to extend its no-sail order and said November operations will not be feasible.Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia.Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon.Carnival shares traded down 2.30% to $15.32 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Why Carnival Cruise's Stock Is Trading Higher Today * Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Move On 3 Dow Giants; Apple, Amazon Keep Driving Stock Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures moved on Disney streaming, JPMorgan earnings and J&J coronavirus vaccine news. But Apple and Amazon keep lifting the stock market rally.

  • Don't Forget These Year-End Retirement Planning Tax Breaks

    You never returned a gift to Santa Claus. You wouldn't give one back to Uncle Sam, especially if it's a tax break that helps your retirement planning.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Are Flying. So Are Producers’ Stocks

    Natural-gas futures have nearly doubled since June, a remarkable turnaround for a commodity that has mostly been regarded as oil’s less popular sibling.

  • Xilinx Acquisition Could Further Cement AMD’s Status as a Chip Powerhouse

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been breathing down rivals Intel and Nvidia’s neck for a while, and it looks as if the traditionally smaller chipmaker is not about to back off any time soon.AMD is reportedly in advanced talks for a $30 billion takeover of semiconductor peer Xilinx (XLNX). Apparently, barring any kinks in the process, an agreement could be sealed even as early as this week.Xilinx makes field programmable gate array (FPGA) chips, which it pioneered back in the 1980s. With over $3 billion in annual sales, the company leads the flexible chips’ market.These are used in several segments across the semiconductor industry, including cloud computing, 5G network infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann believes the deal makes sense for AMD. The 5-star analyst argues “given Xilinx shares have been relatively distressed” over the past 18 months, the “valuation is actually quite reasonable.”Considering the industry’s pivot over the last two years toward AI centered tech, alongside Nvidia’s recent Mellanox acquisition and anticipated takeover of UK-based chip designer Arm, Mosesmann believes the move is one which keeps AMD competitive in a changing landscape.“AMD's move is strategic and at the same time necessary to counter data center dynamics that a strong CPU and GPU portfolio is not alone enough to stay in the game longer term. Xilinx brings exposure, relationships, and secular power for AMD in networking, acceleration (great inferencing positioning) and storage growth vectors, edge strength, and, importantly, diversification into 5G, industrial, and automotive segments that we see adding as much as 50% $TAM for the company,” Mosesmann opined. Accordingly, Mosesmann’s rating on AMD stays a Buy, while the $120 price target stays put, too. Upside from current levels is a healthy 42%. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 12 Buys, 13 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. With an average price target of $84.04, the Street anticipates shares to stay range-bound for now. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Wealth Management Companies You Can Trust, According To Their Clients

    When you pick a wealth manager, you want one who'll treat you fairly and honestly. These wealth management companies earned top trust ratings in a survey