U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,198.00
    -1,435.77 (-6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

EU unveils tougher industry Code to combat disinformation

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

The European Commission has just taken the wraps off a beefed up industry Code of Practice for tackling online disinformation across the EU.

Signatories to the Code -- who include tech giants like Google, Meta, TikTok and Amazon-owned Twitch but also smaller players like Clubhouse and Vimeo, among a number of other industry, adtech and civil society entities -- have agreed to a series of commitments and to undertake specific measures to address concerns linked to this type of potentially harmful (but non typically illegal) online content.

The 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation, which applies from now but allows for a six-month implementation period, is being billed as a strengthened replacement for the 2018 self-regulatory regime it supersedes -- bringing in "stronger and more granular commitments and measures" (44 commitments vs 21 previously; and 128 new measures), which the Commission says build on the operational lessons learnt in the past years.

In recent years the coronavirus pandemic has stepped up EU lawmakers' concerns about the harms linked to online disinformation.

Russia's war in Ukraine has further sharpened attention on the issue as the bloc has adopted tough measures against Kremlin propaganda channels -- going so far as to ban the state-affiliated media outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik earlier this year.

A review of the 2018 code which was presented in fall 2020 concluded that the self-regulatory regime was failing to deliver enough transparency or accountability from the platforms and advertisers signed up to it. The Commission went on to announced that it was preparing a rebooted Code in May 2021 -- although it's taken months longer than it had hoped to agree the details.

The new Code, which the Commission presented today, has roughly doubled the number of signatories (34 vs 16). These are not just tech giants like Google or Facebook's parent Meta but comprise a far broader mix of players, including industry associations (such as DOT Europe) and online adverting entities (like IAB Europe), as well as fact checkers and civil society groups.

Although there are also some notable gaps, too. Apple, for instance, isn't (yet) signed up. Nor is Amazon (in its marketplace guise). The messaging platform Telegram is another no show for now. But WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, as well as Instagram, are signed up via parent entity Meta, which is an expansion on its involvement vs the 2018 Code (that Facebook only applied to its eponymous platform).

The new Code will also remain open to sign ups -- and the Commission is hoping the list keeps growing. "The more the better," confirmed commissioner Vera Jourová, speaking at today's press conference.

This broader base of signatories was involved in drawing up the new Code's expanded and more granular measures -- so the Commission is hopeful this rebooted approach sets up the mechanism to be more comprehensive in tackling online disinformation; and therefore more successful at addressing the smorgasbord of threats posed by a type of online content that can cause harm by spreading lies and eroding trust.

As we reported in 2018, when the original Code was unveiled, the EU's first attempt at responding to the threat of disinformation looked far too broad-brush to have a meaningful impact on a fast-scaling problem and the Commission has -- eventually -- agreed and revised the approach, with cross-industry participation.

"We believe that the fight against disinformation has to have this parameter of a 'bottom up approach'," noted Jourová. "This Code is the product of the signatories at the end."

The main focus areas for the EU's new disinformation Code are: Demonetization (i.e. putting pressure on the ad industry to avoid ads being served alongside disinformation to reduce the financial incentive to general fake nonsense); transparency around political ads (albeit the Commission's proposal here, which was presented last November and is still pending legislation, looks weak); reducing manipulative behavior (including agreeing to measures to tackle fake accounts and bot driven amplification, and address other risks like deepfakes); protecting users (such as with more and better tools to identify and report disinformation; and through requirements that platforms surface quality information to squeeze info-gaps that may otherwise be filled with disinformation); ensuring pan-EU fact-checking coverage; and facilitating data access for researchers to support independent study of the disinformation problem.

There will also be a new transparency center set up to support the implementation and monitor operation of the Code; and a permanent task force which the Commission said will be focused on ensuring the Code adapts to changing disinformation threats by making suggestions for improvements and new requirements.

Jourová described disinformation as a growing problems in the EU -- which is why she said the bloc needs to take tougher measures to ensure democratic processes are protected.

"This is a big step forward because thanks to the new Code we have created an environment of collaboration with constant monitoring with potential adjustment in the wake of new threats and new evidence," she argued, adding: "The Code is a key instrument for creating a safer and health environment in the entire European Union."

She also suggested the new Code would finally deliver meaningful data for measuring platforms' performance across all EU countries and languages -- which has been a major gap in earlier reporting rounds.

While it's still not mandatory for any companies to sign up to the Code, the EU is linking being on board with the disinformation-fighting measures to the incoming Digital Services Act (DSA) regulation -- saying its aim is for the Code of Practice to become a "mitigation measure" and a "Code of Conduct" (so, yes, keen policymakers will note it's envisaged as being both a Code of Practice and a Code of Conduct) that's "recognised under the co-regulatory framework of the DSA".

That's important because it gives the industry Code teeth -- since the DSA bakes in a regime of major penalties (of up to 6% of global annual turnover) for infringements, providing an incentive for companies to align with the Code's measures as part of their broader EU digital regulation compliance strategy.

Under Article 27 of the DSA proposal lists adherence to Codes of Conduct as a valid mitigation measure for systemic risks -- which disinformation would be classified as, so -- basically -- the Commission's expectation is that the Code of Practice will become a central plank of DSA compliance for platforms.

"Today also marks a clear departure from self-regulation only. For the big platforms [the Code] will be enforced through the Digital Services Act," noted Jourová.

There may, however, be a question-mark over how much this linking of the Code to compliance with the DSA will be an effective means of encouraging compliance for smaller entities. Such as (smaller) adtech entities -- which may still play an outsized role in the distribution of disinformation by providing tools for targeting (and therefore amplifying the spread of disinformation) as well as providing the conduits for creators of disinformation to monetize their nonsense -- but may not be classified as so-called VLOPs (very large online platforms) under the DSA, meaning they would not have the same requirements to address systemic risks like disinformation.

Here the Commission appears to be relying on reputational pressure being brought to bear on non-VLOP signatories via an ongoing implementation reporting and monitoring structure that's based on KPIs it's attached to the Code's measures (with both qualitative and quantitive reporting elements) -- with those that have signed up being required to report on their application of the Code every six months (for VLOPs) or annually for smaller entities.

Signatories will be required to report how they have implemented the Code's measures and commitments and provide data to back up their reporting. The first batch of these reports will be due in early January.

The Commission implemented a similar reporting structure related to COVID-19 disinformation -- which led to a series of pressers in which tech giants were chided by EU commissioners that they 'must do better'. So whether a similar reporting structure attached to the beefed up Code will deliver meaningful process changes from the adtech industry remains to be seen.

A more effective tool against online disinformation in the ad targeting sphere might be a full ban on tracking-based ad targeting -- which relies upon data-mining and profiling individuals to serve behavioral advertising that's tailored to their particular interests and views -- and which, in the context of disinformation, can allow for malicious marketing messages to be tailored to individuals who may be most vulnerable to those fakes/lies which may therefore amplify the impact and spread of disinformation as a tool for manipulation.

It's worth noting that the incoming DSA includes a ban on the use of minors' data for targeted advertising; and a ban on the use of sensitive data for ad targeting -- so the EU is taking steps to limit how tracking-based advertised can be used as a tool for manipulation.

In addition -- earlier this year -- a key ad industry framework, the IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework tool, was found in breach of existing European Union data protection laws, so current 'mass surveillance'-based adtech practices are operating under a legal cloud in the EU.

At today's press conference, the Commission also emphasized that the Code is not its only tool nor strategy to combat disinformation -- which can also of course happen offline, via traditional media channels or, indeed, spew from the mouth of elected politicians... leading to conspiracy-fuelled violence.

Asked about these wider concerns, commissioners highlighted ongoing work by the EU's executive on a European Media Freedom Act which they said will focus on addressing related issues, like transparency of media ownership and ensuring Europe's press remains free from foreign or government influence.

Media literacy and education for children, to help kids learn critical thinking around information, is another focus for the EU, they said, as is stepping up communications to fill gaps that malicious conspiracy theories may be seeking to exploit.

As for lying politicians, Jourová said she hoped for a return to higher moral standards of conduct for elected officials, suggesting: "We used to live in maybe better times when obvious lying was clearly disqualifying behavior for the politician. Maybe we should come back to that."

Europe seals a deal on tighter rules for digital services

Behavioral ad industry gets hard reform deadline after IAB’s TCF found to breach Europe’s GDPR

Recommended Stories

  • Big Tech must deal with disinformation or face fines, says EU

    Tighter EU rules will demand firms such as Google and Meta tackle disinformation on their platforms.

  • EU's stricter disinformation guidelines get support from Google, Meta and Twitter

    The EU has published tougher disinformation guidelines, and tech heavyweights like Google, Meta and Twitter have agreed to participate.

  • Australia tells Solomons security needs should be met by Pacific region, not China

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited a riot-hit community in the Solomon Islands on Friday to highlight the capabilities of Australian police, amid regional concern over the Pacific nation's security pact with China. Wong held "constructive" talks with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, she said, during the first visit to Honiara by an official of Australia's new government.

  • HKEX considers opening offices in US and Europe to court global listings

    The CEO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), Nicolas Aguzin, says the two new offices being mooted in the US and Europe would promote HKEX as a fundraising centre for international companies and a gateway for international investors to access the mainland China market. Speaking with Post business editor Eugene Tang and chief business reporter Enoch Yiu, Aguzin said the move would ensure the HKEX would be closer to firms and investors in North America and Europe, as part of a drive to…

  • Zelenskyy and Johnson cheered on Kyiv walkabout

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday went on a walkabout through Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (June 17)

  • Head of US Marines Pacific to bolster defense in south Japan

    The head of the U.S. Marine Corps in the Pacific said Friday that his forces are committed to defending southwestern Japanese islands as the allies try to bolster their defenses amid growing threats from China and Russia. Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder said at the beginning of talks with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi that the U.S. Marine presence is focused on the so-called first island chain in the western Pacific — the string of islands stretching from Japan's East China Sea islands through the Philippines that has traditionally defined a boundary of China's sphere of influence, which Beijing now appears to be pushing eastward.

  • At least 2,000 cows killed in Kansas heat wave

    Extreme temperatures struck southwest Kansas last weekend — paired with humid conditions and low winds. Cattle deaths from heat are not uncommon but generally many times lower, experts said.

  • Covid doesn't stop Anthony Fauci from taking on Rand Paul – again

    The two engaged in their usual heated debate at a Senate HELP Committee hearing on Thursday.

  • Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

    As punishing floods tore through Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana communities, the state's governor was nowhere to be seen. In the immediate aftermath, the state issued a disaster declaration attributed to the Republican governor, but for some reason it carried the lieutenant governor’s signature. It wasn’t until Wednesday — more than 48 hours after the flood hit the state — that Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office acknowledged he was out of the country, though it wouldn’t say exactly where he was, citing unspecified security concerns.

  • Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White House faces staff shake up

    The White House has faced a slew of departures recently, with several top officials announcing at once they are moving on after 18 months in the administration during a time when President Biden’s job approval rating continues to sink amid consistently poor marks politically. While 18 months in is typical for staff turnover in the…

  • Senators back $45 billion boost in defense spending for FY23

    Lawmakers say the extra money will counter rising inflation and replenish stocks of munitions sent to Ukraine.

  • State Supreme Court punts on Illinois FOID Act ruling for 2nd time

    High Court again sends case back to circuit court to await appeal

  • Texas man asked law for help after not paying for almost 2 pounds of meth, sheriff says

    “Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said.

  • Otero County certifies 2022 election after threats of prosecution from State of New Mexico

    The Otero County Commission, per the New Mexico Secretary of State, presented no evidence as to why the primary election should be questioned.

  • UK wants to replace cookie pop-ups with browser-based opt-outs

    The U.K. government has published its final response to a data 'reform' consultation it kicked off last year, laying out how it intends to diverge from EU-based data protection rules. At first pass, it looks like it has stepped away from some of the more extreme 'reforms' it had been tossing around -- such as removing the right for human review of automated/AI decisions; which the consultation admits was opposed by the "vast majority" of respondents (ergo, the government writes that it "recognises the importance of appropriate safeguards, and will not pursue this proposal"; although it says it's still considering how to amend Article 22 of the U.K. GDPR -- so watch that space). There's plenty more incoming from the U.K. government on the digital policy front too -- such as the sprawling Online Safety Bill, which is currently making its way through parliament, and is set to dramatically ramp up compliance demands for all sorts of businesses.

  • GOP Congressman Deletes Unbelievably Dumb Post About CNN

    Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call; Drew Angerer/GettyApparently lacking a fundamental understanding of how television works, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday confidently blared on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN to broadcast its Jan. 6 committee hearings coverage from the floor of the Capitol.“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings,” Steube wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set whe

  • Mike Pence Could Have (And Should Have) Invoked the 25th Amendment on Jan. 6

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWith the Jan. 6 hearings underway, we’re getting new details on what unfolded behind the scenes during those crucial hours when the Capitol was under attack by a mob of Trump supporters. One of the lesser-noticed revelations of these hearings would have been, in any other context, a historic bombshell.“Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and

  • Eastern Arizona police chief, Congressman call for state and federal agencies to investigate Frontier Communications

    Multiple officials call for state and federal agencies to investigate an outage that left some Arizona communities without the ability to call 911 for days. It all started when a fiber cable was damaged.

  • Ex-Trump adviser Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe

    Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro was ordered to stand trial in November on criminal contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Muslim protesters say Indian authorities destroying homes as retaliation

    The "demolitions can't be retaliatory," India's top court cautioned a state government, but it declined to halt the controversial practice for now.