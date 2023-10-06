EU, US seek interim steel deal to avoid return of Trump tariffs - Bloomberg News

A steel coil is unrolled on the line at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union and the U.S. are seeking to announce an interim agreement at an Oct. 20 summit on steel and aluminium trade that would avert the re-imposition of Trump-era tariffs on transatlantic commerce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

White House and European Commission officials are negotiating a provisional political agreement that would cover the two main planks of the Global Arrangement for Sustainable Steel and Aluminum that the EU and U.S. have been negotiating since 2021, which include tackling non-market excess capacity and carbon emissions, the report said citing people familiar with the talks.

