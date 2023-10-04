U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

EU wholesale CBDC plans to publish within weeks, France central bank governor says

Zoltan Vardai
·1 min read

European Union central banks will publish plans for a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming weeks, François Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of France’s central bank, said at a Tuesday event in Paris.

Fast Facts

  • Galhau said CBDC experiments will be rolled out next year, including trials with real transactions.

  • He added that a permissioned network using smart contracts would enable banks to continue governing the money supply in the economy, which central bankers say is important for managing inflation and maintaining financial stability.

  • A wholesale CBDC is primarily used by financial institutions for interbank settlements rather than every day transactions that are enabled by a retail CBDC.

  • The development comes three months after the EU published two proposals, including one for the digital euro, the European Central Bank’s CBDC.

  • Villeroy de Galhau said that the central bank will be exploring blockchain and alternative protocols for settlement, besides the bank’s own Distributed Ledger for Securities Settlement System (DL3S), which is a permissioned blockchain designed for settlement via CBDC.

