Eufy’s 11S Boost IQ, our best affordable robot vacuum, is on massive sale for Prime Day

Rise and shine to a new day of Prime Day deals. Today, July 13, is the final day of Amazon's Prime Day event. Before these big discounts disappear, you won't want to miss out on getting Reviewed's favorite affordable robot vacuum at a total steal of a price (only $129!)

The Eufy 11S is a sleek, powerful vacuum that rivals the performance of iRobot models. Right now you can save $70 on this Eufy robot vacuum–a major deal on an already affordable robot vacuum.

We've thoroughly tested the Eufy 11S here at Reviewed, where we lauded its powerful suction performance. Despite its power, it runs quietly without interrupting conversation or disturbing a movie night. It has a slim profile so it can slide under furniture without getting stuck. Pet owners will be thrilled at its heavy-duty cleaning that will free your floors from fido's fur.

Featuring infrared sensors, this robot vacuum will expertly navigate obstacles so your precious vase won't be knocked over in its wake. Included with the vacuum is a charging base that the vac will return to when the battery gets low. That means it's always ready to clean without any fuss. You can leave the vacuum on Auto-clean or adjust the setting to single-room, or manual to tackle your messiest spaces.

Get $70 off the Eufy 11S at Amazon

