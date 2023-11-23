Eumundi Group Insiders Added AU$1.12m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Steven Shoobridge was the biggest purchase of Eumundi Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Eumundi Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Eumundi Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Eumundi Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Eumundi Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider Steven Shoobridge paid AU$1.1m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Eumundi Group insiders own 66% of the company, worth about AU$35m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Eumundi Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Eumundi Group. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eumundi Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for Eumundi Group (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course Eumundi Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.