EUNORAU E-MOBILITY Launches Its New Product DEFENDER S

EUNORAU E-MOBILITY Launches Its New Product DEFENDER S
·2 min read

EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA

EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA
EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA
EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA

EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA

EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA
EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA
EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2010, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA has been manufacturing electric bicycles and selling them internationally. With over 130 employees and multiple warehouses and solid supply chains, the brand specializes in producing premium quality eBikes and kits and sells primarily through e-commerce channels and wholesale networks. The brand commits an annual output of 50,000 units including eBike kits, eBikes and other related components. With more than ten years' experience in the eBike industry, EUNORAU has achieved 289 customized project goals and is going to public in the next few years. "Our objective is to change people's way of transportation and contribute our effort on environmental sustainability," CEO Kevin Fang states.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6e05ade-8e96-4e42-9fed-2da207809cfe

To help more people who want a premium quality eBike during Covid-19 period, EUNORAU launched a New Monster Model called DEFENDER S and is going to be debuted on Indiegogo. The DEFENDER S Model is an All-terrain Powerful Fat Tire eBike which uses Dual 750W BAFANG Motors, gives 2000W Peak power and is designed with Dual Suspension Haibike Level Frame & Dual Battery with Max. 1600Wh. The brand offers The Super Early Birds access, which will save up to $800 per order.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1de8cbf8-53a2-443e-af07-e3eabb6813dc

For more information, please check out our official website www.eunorau-eBike.com or sub-website on Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--181670/coming_soon.

Media contact

Company: EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA

Contact: Gigi Moore, Marketing Manager

Contact Person Title:

Telephone: +1 347-940-9404

E-mail: gm@eunorau-eBike.com

Website: https://eunorau-ebike.com/

SOURCE: EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA


