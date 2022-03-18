U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.75
    +21.08 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.51
    +4.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,799.62
    +184.83 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.09
    +4.07 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.96
    +0.98 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.40
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.52 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1510
    -0.0410 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.14
    +410.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.03
    +24.16 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.92
    +20.58 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

EUNORAU Launches Their Latest Model D6—A Smart Electric Bike for Urban Commuters

EUNORAU
·2 min read
EUNORAU
EUNORAU

Image#1

EUNORAU starts new campaign on Indiegogo
EUNORAU starts new campaign on Indiegogo

Image#2

EUNORAU D6
EUNORAU D6

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUNORAU launches another campaign to introduce their latest model- the D6. The D6 is an electric bike for urban commuters with a slick appearance and a built-in battery that can be taken out to be charged to 100% in 3–5 hours. Although the 36V 10Ah battery is hidden, the power it contains can take customers on a 35–50-mile journey at 20 miles per hour. The D6 is not only smaller than regular bikes but also is equipped with an LCD display and a remote sync APP, where riders can sync information like calorie burned, trip records, social networking. D6 is the most intelligent bike to ride.

With over 10 years of experience within the electric mobility sector, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA has been manufacturing and selling premium quality e-bikes at fair prices for customers around the world. From the beginning, the founders had a goal to respond to modern-day society’s ever-changing living standards, while offering consumers alternative modes of transportation that would be cheaper than cars and healthier than public transport (especially during the pandemic). “Our objective is to change people’s way of transportation, and contribute to sustainability,” said Kevin Fang, the CEO of the company.

Today, EUNORAU’s vision has flourished with 130 + dedicated employees, multiple warehouses, stellar supply chains, and an output of over 50,000 units per year. Their products are sold primarily via online channels, or wholesalers, including a variety of electric bikes; fat tires, cargos, e-bike kits, bike components, and more.

For more information, please check out their official website www.eunorau-ebike.com or sub-website on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/eunorau-d6/x/25737932#/.

About EUNORAU:
Eunorau produces and delivers aﬀordable, high-quality, and durable electric bikes and e-bike accessories. Customers can adapt their existing bikes, or choose one of our special-designed models. One of our most popular models is the electric fat tire bike. Suitable for just about any terrain and landscape- our fat tire e-bikes are customer favorites because it is extremely sturdy, reliable, and provide a smooth ride.

All of EUNORAU's electric bikes are designed to serve both comfort and practical usability. Our step-through e-bike gives riders a more upright riding position, making it easy to mount and dismount. The design of our mid-drive e-bike provides greater performance because it drives crank, and increases torque. We also oﬀer an e-bike that folds into a compact form-especially convenient for city commuters.

Media Contact:
Name: Vera Zhuang (Marketing Manager)
Email: vera@hbmka.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a92fa76e-b280-47df-a402-4be43ad6a1f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/795edcae-f4c6-4e5d-b88f-62518fa1be84


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.

  • Delta Might Buy Boeing 737 MAX Jets. That Would Be a Big Win for Boeing.

    Reuters reported that Delta Air Lines is considering an order of 100 737 MAX jets from the commercial aerospace giant.

  • How a jetpack design helped create a flying motorbike

    The developers of a powerful mini aircraft hope it will be used by the armed forces.

  • Audi unveils new EV aims with the A6 Avant e-tron

    Amid the war in Ukraine, Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) Audi Group detailed its path forward at its annual media event (held virtually this year) — as best it could given the ongoing conflict.

  • Japan's Bridgestone reports ransomware attack at U.S. subsidiary

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese tyre manufacture Bridgestone Corp on Friday said its U.S. subsidiary had been hit by a ransomware attack, just weeks after suppliers of automaker Toyota Motor Corp reported similar attacks. Bridgestone said third-party unauthorised access was made at Bridgestone Americas on Feb. 27, prompting it to shut down the computer network and production at its factories in North and Middle America for about a week. An investigation later determined the incident to be a ransomware attack, the company said, but declined to provide more details including ransom claims and impact from the production suspension.

  • Rivian can't sell its vehicles directly to Georgia customers. It isn't happy about it.

    Georgia law stipulates automakers must use franchise dealerships to sell vehicles to customers. Most electric vehicle manufacturers, including Rivian, have a direct sales business model.

  • Does Charging an EV Cost More Than Filling Up Your Gas Tank Today?

    As gas prices hit record highs across the U.S. -- with the GasBuddy app showing prices of $5.15, on the low end, in places like Bakersfield, California -- drivers with electric vehicles may be feeling...

  • Moment Audi motorist ploughs into learner driver before running away

    CCTV cameras captured the Audi driver slamming into the back of a red VW.

  • Toyota Slammed by More Supply-Chain Woes Due to Japan Earthquake

    The Japanese auto maker plans to idle factories and further cut production, saying parts shortages are taking their toll on operations.

  • Authorities: Fog triggers fatal chain-reaction crashes on Missouri highway

    Authorities said at least six people were killed and many more injured during a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 in Missouri during the morning rush hour Thursday just as dense fog enveloped the area. The pile-up occurred around 8 a.m. near Charleston in the southeastern part of the state, miles away from the Illinois line, according to police. Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, told KFVS-TV in Missouri that 50 vehicles or more were involved, including several

  • Audi A6 Avant E-Tron concept station wagon

    Up front, only a small handful of styling cues differentiate the A6 Avant E-Tron concept from its sedan counterpart. Both body styles feature a body-colored insert where you'd expect to find a grille and sharp-looking headlights with Matrix LED technology that will soon be legal in the United States. It's what's beyond the front end that counts: The roof line peaks above the front passengers and gently slopes towards a spoiler mounted above a steeply-raked D-pillar. The rear end is dominated by a light bar with digital OLED elements that are customizable, a feature that illustrates an upcoming way to personalize a car. All told, the Avant's design puts a bigger emphasis on form than on function.

  • Gruesome discovery in toolbox on side of road prompts investigation, Georgia cops say

    When the worker first opened the toolbox, he thought it was a mannequin, according to media outlets.

  • 'I can't take this anymore': Driver's last words before jumping off 288 bridge after crash

    State police say the Richmond man got out of van after hitting pick-up Tuesday afternoon, shouted that statement and disappeared over the bridge side

  • Porsche says 80 percent of its cars will be electric by 2030

    The Taycan has once again outsold the 911, but there's still no word on when the iconic sports car will get an electric makeover.

  • At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

    At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway. The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site. Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crew responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.

  • 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash, 9 killed

    A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people. (March 17)

  • Airbus taps Delta in drive to develop hydrogen-powered plane

    Carrier Delta Air Lines Inc will help planemaker Airbus in its effort to develop a hydrogen-powered passenger airplane, the companies said on Thursday. Delta is the first U.S.-based airline the European planemaker is partnering with for hydrogen aircraft. Atlanta-based Delta said the partnership does not entail any financial investment on its part.

  • Japan to revoke Hino's engine certification over false emissions data

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's transport ministry will revoke Hino Motors Ltd's certification for four engines following submission of inappropriate emissions data by the Toyota Motor Corp unit, the ministry said on Friday. The move, which will also apply to Toyota Motor Corp and Isuzu Motors Ltd vehicles that use one of the Hino engines, will be formally announced by the ministry on March 25, it said in a statement.

  • Can you mix regular and premium gas to save money? What to know as prices soar

    Drivers are looking for cost-cutting measures as the price of fuel continues to rise.

  • Boyfriend Tried to Save N.H. Woman, 22, Who Died in Boat Accident While Vacationing in Florida

    "He turned the boat around and couldn't get to her as fast as he wanted, so he jumped in afterward and swam her to shore," Lindsey Partridge's mom told Boston25 News of her boyfriend, Jacob