EUNORAU Launches Their Latest Model D6—A Smart Electric Bike for Urban Commuters

EUNORAU starts new campaign on Indiegogo

EUNORAU D6

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUNORAU launches another campaign to introduce their latest model- the D6. The D6 is an electric bike for urban commuters with a slick appearance and a built-in battery that can be taken out to be charged to 100% in 3–5 hours. Although the 36V 10Ah battery is hidden, the power it contains can take customers on a 35–50-mile journey at 20 miles per hour. The D6 is not only smaller than regular bikes but also is equipped with an LCD display and a remote sync APP, where riders can sync information like calorie burned, trip records, social networking. D6 is the most intelligent bike to ride.

With over 10 years of experience within the electric mobility sector, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA has been manufacturing and selling premium quality e-bikes at fair prices for customers around the world. From the beginning, the founders had a goal to respond to modern-day society’s ever-changing living standards, while offering consumers alternative modes of transportation that would be cheaper than cars and healthier than public transport (especially during the pandemic). “Our objective is to change people’s way of transportation, and contribute to sustainability,” said Kevin Fang, the CEO of the company.

Today, EUNORAU’s vision has flourished with 130 + dedicated employees, multiple warehouses, stellar supply chains, and an output of over 50,000 units per year. Their products are sold primarily via online channels, or wholesalers, including a variety of electric bikes; fat tires, cargos, e-bike kits, bike components, and more.

For more information, please check out their official website www.eunorau-ebike.com or sub-website on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/eunorau-d6/x/25737932#/ .

About EUNORAU:

Eunorau produces and delivers aﬀordable, high-quality, and durable electric bikes and e-bike accessories. Customers can adapt their existing bikes, or choose one of our special-designed models. One of our most popular models is the electric fat tire bike. Suitable for just about any terrain and landscape- our fat tire e-bikes are customer favorites because it is extremely sturdy, reliable, and provide a smooth ride.

All of EUNORAU's electric bikes are designed to serve both comfort and practical usability. Our step-through e-bike gives riders a more upright riding position, making it easy to mount and dismount. The design of our mid-drive e-bike provides greater performance because it drives crank, and increases torque. We also oﬀer an e-bike that folds into a compact form-especially convenient for city commuters.

