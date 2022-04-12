U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.92
    +49.39 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,557.50
    +249.42 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,661.62
    +249.66 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.61
    +43.28 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    +5.14 (+5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.80
    +18.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.43 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7190
    -0.0610 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2020
    -0.1830 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,285.93
    -836.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.21
    +16.71 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.87
    -44.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EPRXF
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Eupraxia” or the “Company”) (TSX:EPRX), is pleased to announce today that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Eupraxia will issue 6,297,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$2.05 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$12.9 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for 48 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of C$3.00.

The Offering is being conducted on a best efforts agency basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Raymond James Ltd., as sole bookrunner and lead agent, and a syndicate of agents, including BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”).

The Company will also grant the Agents an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, at the price sold pursuant to the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Common Shares, Warrants or Units as determined by the Agents upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the Company’s Canadian base shelf prospectus dated January 10, 2022 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). A prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) relating to the Offering will be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except the Province of Quebec. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering towards the Company’s ongoing research & development activities including the clinical development of EP-104IAR, other preclinical and clinical targets as well as for working capital and general capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 20, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as post-surgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs.

For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Vik Peck
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
250.590.3968 ext. 508
vpeck@eupraxiapharma.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Adam Peeler, on behalf of:
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
416.427.1235
adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking statement and forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding to the Offering generally, the terms thereof, the use of the proceeds thereof, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the satisfaction of the conditions of the closing of the Offering, including the receipt, in a timely manner, of required approvals) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, uncertainties related to the terms, timing and ability of the Company to complete the Offering, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.


Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Does It Matter That GameStop's Split Will Be a Stock Dividend?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound as investors weigh fresh inflation data

    U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, clawing back from a sell-off that started the week as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of Washington that showed prices in March further accelerated to a new 40-year high.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • U.S. stocks boosted amid hopes CPI data marks inflation peak

    U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as investors focused on a report showing so-called core inflation slowing even as consumer prices rose by the fastest rate in 40 years.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • CarMax Says Used-Car Sales Hit by Waning Consumer Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. sank after its fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed analyst estimates, with soaring prices and anxiety over the economy keeping some customers away.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as Repara

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • Dow Jones Rallies After Key Inflation Report As White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Tuesday after a key inflation report following Monday's stock market sell-off.

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • Is Amazon or Alphabet the Better Stock Split Investment?

    Two companies that lead many aspects of our digital lives, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), plan to execute 20-for-1 stock splits this summer. With both companies trading for thousands of dollars per share at the time of this writing, the stock splits would drop each company's stock under $160 at current share prices. The impending stock splits give investors who can't afford today's lofty share prices an opportunity to own a piece of these tech titans.

  • Big bank earnings expected to decline in first quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova previews earnings expectations for big banks.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought These Metaverse and Crypto Stocks. Should You?

    Cathie Wood recently initiated a position in a new metaverse company, while also doubling down on her favorite crypto play.