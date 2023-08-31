Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Just Reported Yearly Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at AU$36m, beating analyst expectations by 5.5%. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Eureka Group Holdings after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Eureka Group Holdings

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Eureka Group Holdings' sole analyst is for revenues of AU$42.0m in 2024. This would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 48% to AU$0.033 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of AU$38.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.025 in 2024. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Eureka Group Holdings' future following the latest results, with a great increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analyst has upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of AU$0.56, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Eureka Group Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Eureka Group Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Eureka Group Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Eureka Group Holdings going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Eureka Group Holdings (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.