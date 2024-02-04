Is Eureka Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:EGH) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Eureka Group Holdings' (ASX:EGH) stock increased by 3.4% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Eureka Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eureka Group Holdings is:

13% = AU$19m ÷ AU$144m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Eureka Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Eureka Group Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.3% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Eureka Group Holdings was able to see an impressive net income growth of 29% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Eureka Group Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Eureka Group Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Eureka Group Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Eureka Group Holdings is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Eureka Group Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Eureka Group Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 5.1%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Eureka Group Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

