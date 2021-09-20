U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

eureKARE announces participation of the European Innovation Council in the opening of the eureKAWARDS

eureKARE
·3 min read

eureKARE announces participation of the European Innovation Council in the opening of the eureKAWARDS

  • Dr Iordanis Arzimanoglou, European Innovation Council Programme Manager for Health and Biotechnology, to open the inaugural eureKAWARDS on 10 November 2021

Luxembourg and Paris, France – 20 September 2021: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology, today announces that the European Innovation Council (EIC) Programme Manager for Health and Biotechnology, Dr. Iordanis Arzimanoglou, will open the eureKAWARDS with a keynote speech to highlight the synthetic biology based new economy and associated trends, on 10 November 2021.

Synthetic biology is entering a new era due to the emergence of disruptive technologies that will impact many fields including bioproduction, agriculture, data storage, and human gene and cell therapy. To support its development, eureKARE is organizing an international competition called the eureKAWARDS, which aims to discover and identify the most promising synthetic biology projects across Europe, and provide them access to eureKARE’s eureKASYNBIO biotech studio and all the necessary support and infrastructure to support start-up creation and/or R&D efforts, with the aim of turning promising synthetic biology science and innovation into successful projects and companies.

Dr. Iordanis Arzimanoglou, EIC Programme Manager for Health and Biotechnology, has over 30 years of experience spanning numerous international roles at the crossroads of genetics and innovation, having held senior executive management and research positions. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Thessaloniki Innovation Zone managing company, Greece, and prior to that, Chief Executive Officer of the Aarhus Biotech Cluster managing organization, Denmark, Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Aarhus, Department of Biomedicine, Assistant Professor of Molecular Genetics at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York and Chief of Cancer Genetics Research Program at Lennox Hill Hospital, New York.

Serge Pampfer, eureKARE CSO, commented: “Integral to the eureKAWARDS is the high level of support and guidance the winning project will receive. Having a person of Dr. Arzimanoglou caliber participate is a testament to our efforts as we look to celebrate innovative synthetic biology science in Europe.”

To be part of the first annual eureKAWARDS, please visit eurekare.eu/eurekawards for further information on how to submit your application. The application portal will remain open until 10 October 2021.

- End -

About eureKARE

eureKARE is a unique project development company dedicated to investing and developing next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports translational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European science through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

About the European Innovation Council

The European Innovation Council (EIC) represents the most ambitious innovation initiative that Europe has taken, with a budget of €10 billion for the period 2021-2027. The EIC has a mission to identify, develop, and scale up breakthrough technologies and disruptive innovations. It supports startups, SMEs, and research teams developing high-risk, high-impact breakthrough innovation, with a particular focus on scaling up game-changing solutions. Four EIC Programme Managers are currently onboard responsible for developing visions for technological and innovation breakthroughs, managing portfolios of EIC projects, and bringing together stakeholders to put these visions into reality.

For more information

eureKARE SA
Marina Shapochnik, Head Investor Relations
marina.shapochnik@eurekare.eu

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Sukaina Virji, Carina Jurs, Genevieve Wilson
+44 (0) 203 709 5000
eurekare@consilium-comms.co


