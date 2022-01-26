U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

eureKARE Joins DNA Data Storage Alliance

eureKARE
·3 min read

eureKARE Joins DNA Data Storage Alliance

  • eureKARE joins the DNA Data Storage Alliance founded by Illumina, Inc., Microsoft, Twist Bioscience Corporation and Western Digital

  • Members collaborate to build awareness and promote adoption of DNA data storage as an effective and eco-friendly solution to the explosive growth of data

Luxembourg, Belgium, and Paris, France – 26 January 2022: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of synthetic biology and the microbiome, today announces that it has joined the DNA Data Storage Alliance.

Formed in October 2020 by Illumina, Microsoft, Twist Bioscience and Western Digital, the DNA Data Storage Alliance is the world’s first and most extensive alliances of industry and academic organizations in DNA data storage. The Alliance shares a mission to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem based on DNA as a data storage medium. This is done via public education, awareness raising, and the publication of white papers outlining the technology and its potential uses. Membership consists of a diverse range of stakeholders, combining a range of expertise, all essential for DNA data storage.

Kristin Thompson, Chief Business Officer of eureKARE, commented: “We are delighted to be joining the DNA Data Storage Alliance. It is clear to us that the storing of digital data is a major challenge for our generation and one that we hope to address by investing in DNA data storage approaches. DNA is a wonderful, eco-friendly solution to this problem due to its extremely dense nature. The market demand for a sustainable, low-cost approach, such as DNA data storage is anticipated to grow exponentially in the next few years and this technology truly has the ability to revolutionize our lives. Working together to create the architecture needed to read, store, and write data is an essential first step.”

eureKARE is an active stakeholder in the DNA data storage space and aims to invest in opportunities that address the challenge of the explosive growth in digital data through the use of DNA data storage to protect invaluable digital information. eureKARE has a direct understanding of the importance of archiving and safeguarding data, due to the mining of large data sets for the Company’s own AI driven tool, eureK[AI].

Storage and access of data is becoming an increasingly recognized challenge as massive amounts of digital data continue to be produced. DNA offers properties which provides an ideal solution to this problem; it naturally writes and stores data that can be accessed centuries later with high stability. In addition, the compact size and low energy requirements of DNA are also attractive benefits, as current needs for data storage require significant amounts of energy and space.

- End

About eureKARE

eureKARE is unique investment company dedicated to developing next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of synthetic biology and the microbiome. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports translational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European innovation through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

For more information

eureKARE SA
Marina Shapochnik, Head Investor Relations
marina.shapochnik@eurekare.eu

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Sukaina Virji, Genevieve Wilson
+44 (0) 203 709 5000
eurekare@consilium-comms.co


