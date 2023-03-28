U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,680.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,795.75
    +7.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.20
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6400
    -0.9150 (-0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,924.66
    -914.97 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,499.85
    +22.98 (+0.08%)
     

Euro 7 emissions proposals, the sequel Europe's carmakers don't want to see

Christina Amann and Marie Mannes
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: A worker on the assembly line at Volkswagen's plant in Wolfsburg, Germany

By Christina Amann and Marie Mannes

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - European carmakers are fighting back against proposed emission regulations they argue are too costly, rushed and unnecessary, but which the European Commission says are needed to cut harmful emissions and prevent a repeat of the Dieselgate scandal.

European Union countries and lawmakers will negotiate "Euro 7" proposals this year on tighter limits for car emissions - for diesel cars, but not petrol - and for heavy-duty trucks and buses, including nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide.

The EU has progressively tightened limits since "Euro 1" in 1992.

The Commission's proposal widens real-driving emissions (RDE) testing and adds continuous testing of emissions via an on-board monitoring system.

Euro 7 would take effect in mid-2025 for cars and in mid-2027 for trucks and buses.

The rules would also cover tyre and brake emissions.

Executives including Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares say the rules are "useless" while carmakers invest tens of billions of euros in electric vehicles (EVs) and start phasing out fossil-fuel cars.

The tempo of complaints has increased recently.

Lobby group the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Euro 7 would raise new car prices by 2,000 euros ($2,145) and an executive at Czech carmaker Skoda claimed the Volkswagen unit would have to axe 3,000 jobs. Iveco CEO Gerrit Marx called the proposals "plain stupid".

The European Commission estimates Euro 7 could add up to 150 euros to car prices and 2,600 euros for trucks and buses.

The ACEA says pollutant reductions from Euro 7 will be minimal. The Commission argues they will be significant.

Mattias Johansson, Volvo Cars' head of governmental affairs, told Reuters the 2025 deadline left "practically no reasonable lead time" to make engine changes and lacks details on testing procedures. Volvo has committed to being fully electric by 2030.

Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum said new emission sensors will require "huge investments" and Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of Traton unit MAN estimates Euro 7 will cost it 1 billion euros.

Truck makers also complain Euro 7 comes as they face tougher CO2 limits from 2030.

"It is an accepted behaviour of politicians in Brussels to bash the automotive industry because we deserve it" following Dieselgate, Iveco's Marx said.

A Commission spokesperson declined to comment on executives' statements, but said Euro 7's real-driving emissions tests were important because of "scandals in the past about cheating devices".

In the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to fitting about 11 million cars worldwide with software to cheat diesel emissions tests - costing the German carmaker more than 32 billion euros in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs.

Last week, the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT), an independent non-profit organisation, said 77% of tests on pre-RDE Euro 6 diesel vehicles exceed a "suspicious" emissions threshold, indicating "likely use" of cheating devices.

Stefan Bratzel, head of think-tank the Center of Automotive Management, said Dieselgate has created an image problem for carmakers where "you couldn't trust in what they said."

Not all of the auto industry is unhappy about Euro 7.

Vitesco CEO Andreas Wolf said the powertrain supplier sees it as an opportunity.

"The timeline means stress for a lot of companies," he said. "But we are prepared for everything."

Cummins feels Euro 7 "strikes a good balance between being tough, clear and enforceable," said Pete Williams, the U.S. engine maker's European head of technical compliance.

But Williams added there are some vague areas, including how on-board monitoring (OBM) - a system inside a vehicle to detect if the vehicle is exceeding emission limits - should work.

"We know how to spell OBM, but we don't know what it is," Williams said. "So obviously we’re encouraging the Commission to move quickly to define that."

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

(Writing By Nick Carey, additional reporting by Nick Carey in London, Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • EU countries poised to approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars

    European Union countries' energy ministers are set to give final approval on Tuesday to the bloc's law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels. The vote comes three weeks later than planned after Germany's transport ministry lodged last-minute opposition to the law, threatening to derail the EU's main policy for bringing cars in line with its climate change targets. The European Commission struck a deal with Germany over the weekend to resolve the row, by offering assurances that combustion engine cars that only run on e-fuels will be exempted from the 2035 ban.

  • Marketmind: Calm returns: Investors switch to bank fundamentals

    Turbulence in global markets is gradually giving way to stability. A strong show of confidence is coming from U.S. authorities as bank regulators say the system is sound but rules need review. A recover in U.S. markets, especially in beaten-down bank shares, lifted Asian stocks on Monday while the safe-haven dollar declined.

  • Asia Stocks, Europe Futures Rise as Banks Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities climbed along with European futures while the dollar traded lower as fears of broader contagion from the banking turmoil eased.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkA gauge of Asian shares climbed about 0.8%, with benchmark indexes rising in Hong Kong, Japan, South

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • St. Louis sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts, joining other US cities

    The city of St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday it was joining a number of major U.S. cities that are suing Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp for failing to install anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri follows similar actions taken by several U.S. cities to address increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts that use a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

  • United Airlines' World-Changing Venture May Be Here in 2 Years

    The daughter of Sofia Coppola recently went viral for a TikTok in which she made vodka pasta sauce and casually revealed that she was grounded for trying to use her dad's credit card to charter a helicopter to see a friend. After all, charting a helicopter to travel is something the obscenely wealthy (and generally just obscene) characters from "Succession" do. If all goes well, it looks like air taxis might start hitting the market by 2025, as Archer and United Airlines have announced plans to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago.

  • Florida Moves Closer to Revolutionary Transportation

    Florida is a big place with a lot to do, from Disney World in Orlando to the lovely beaches in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The private inter-city rail Brightline opened in 2018, and it's owned and run by the real estate company Florida East Coast Industries. Brightline got started with a train that got you between Miami and West Palm Beach in about an hour, with a stop at Ft. Lauderdale along the way.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

    Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout — one of the biggest in decades — also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country's ports and waterways joined the strike. Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of about 5% over two years plus one-off payments.

  • Here Are the Most Uncomfortable Cars, According to Drivers

    Commenters were invited to sound off about the most uncomfortable cars they've ever driven, and they don't hold back.

  • An Exciting EV Virtual Conference On The Horizon

    The world will gain another insight into how is the EV future shaping up on March 30th during the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Online Conference which will be presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest. The conference will cover a range of aspects of the upcoming all-electric world: from charging solutions and batteries to mining and multiple markets that EVs cover. Innovations In EV charging This ever-evolving field will be presented by Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ: CRGE) who recently

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Should Investors Chase Nvidia or AMD Stock at Current Levels?

    Investors may be wondering if it's still time to buy some of the popular names among semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them

    Retirement account withdrawals not only help you cover basic living expenses, but they also can fund the lifestyle you've always envisioned in your golden years. That money, however, can have unintended tax consequences. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) and other withdrawals … Continue reading → The post Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.