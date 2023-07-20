Euro-Area Consumer Confidence Improves More Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area consumer confidence increased more than expected in July, an encouraging sign for the 20-nation currency bloc. The reading of -15.1 — after -16.1 in June — compares with an economist estimate of just -15.8. The European Commission said improvement shows that the gauge “is slowly but steadily recovering toward its long-term average.” The data come hours after revised Eurostat numbers revealed that the region avoided a winter recession after all.

