Euro-Area Inflation Bounces Back as Energy Aid Is Phased Out

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone inflation picked up in December, highlighting the rocky path back to 2% foreseen by the European Central Bank as governments remove support for lofty energy costs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices rose 2.9% from a year ago, up from 2.4% in November, Eurostat said Friday. That matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The burden from energy eased by much less than in the previous month, driven in large part by Germany’s decision to cover households’ heating bills in the final month of 2022. A measure of core prices omitting such volatile elements fell for a fifth month, to 3.4%.

The first acceleration in headline inflation since April had been flagged by ECB officials, who’ve warned that hitting their target remains a challenge even after a dramatic slowdown in recent months. Progress is set be more gradual this year because of additional statistical effects and the continued phase-out of state aid.

Investors have nevertheless piled into bets that the ECB will start lowering interest rates sooner than mid-2024 — a point some officials have identified as the earliest possibility. A bumpier downward path for inflation could help policymakers cool such wagers, which have been pared a little at the start of this year.

Money markets held wagers on rate cuts, pricing 145 basis points of monetary-policy easing by end-2024, compared with almost 175 basis points expected last week.

“We currently foresee that inflation may pick up again temporarily in the near term,” ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in late December. “We still have some way to go and we will see how difficult the famous ‘last mile’ will be.”

Story continues

The euro-zone data follow a string of national reports that revealed divergence across the bloc’s biggest economies. While inflation jumped in Germany, it accelerated more moderately in France and held steady in Spain.

A sluggish economy may aid the ECB to temper price pressures. Weighed down by high borrowing costs, weak global demand and geopolitics, euro-area output probably shrank in the fourth quarter after a similar contraction in the preceding three months — resulting in a first recession since the pandemic, albeit a mild one.

Labor-market resilience, though, is keeping alive concerns that price growth could be more stubborn — especially if workers’ wages continue to increase at the current pace.

The region’s inflation pickup won’t last long, according to economists polled by Bloomberg, who see an average rate of 2.7% in the first quarter.

That’s a little more optimistic than the ECB, which projected at its December meeting that prices would grow 2.9% in that period, only hitting the 2% goal in mid-2025.

“Unit labor costs are rising, which adds to inflationary pressures,” Vice President Luis de Guindos said last month. “We will analyze developments in wage costs and profit margins, as both factors could delay the return of inflation to our 2% target. We are keeping a very close eye on this.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Barbara Sladkowska, James Hirai and Zoe Schneeweiss.

(Updates with markets in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.