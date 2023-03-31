Euro-Area Inflation Sinks But Record Core Reading Tests ECB

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation plunged by the most on record, but a new high for underlying price gains highlighted the tricky task facing the European Central Bank as it decides how far to lift interest rates.

Consumer prices rose 6.9% from a year ago in March — down from 8.5% in February and less than the 7.1% median estimate in a Bloomberg poll of economists.

The slowdown was driven by a steep retreat in energy costs from the eye-watering levels they reached after Russia attacked Ukraine last year.

But core inflation, which excludes such volatile items, quickened to 5.7%, showing the currency bloc’s worst-ever price spike is far from over.

Such opposing forces can be seen in the region’s biggest economies, with underlying price growth barely budging in Spain even as the headline measure almost halved to just 3.1%.

ECB officials are increasingly focused on the former, reflecting concern that the shock from soaring power and heating costs has brought about a phase of domestically driven inflation as firms hike prices and workers demand higher salaries to make up for lost purchasing power.

Money markets pared rate-hike wagers, pricing a 3.61% peak by October compared with as high as 3.71% before Friday’s data. Germany’s two-year yield was 2 basis point higher at 2.73%, having earlier risen to 2.83%.

After 3.5 percentage points of rate increase since last July, ECB President Christine Lagarde said this month that officials “will be looking to see a sustained downward turn in underlying inflation measures to be confident that the inflation path will converge to our target in the medium term.”

Returning to that 2% goal has become more complicated in recent weeks due to turmoil in the financial sector that culminated in UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG.

While the upheaval may lead to more restrictive lending — a disinflationary force — “it’s completely open for now how big that effect” will be, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said this week.

For now, the banking stress is easing — prompting more hawkish ECB policymakers to urge further rises in borrowing costs.

Such calls are backed by an economy that’s proved surprisingly resilient in the face of the energy crisis. Surveys by S&P Global pointed to firmer business activity in March, albeit driven exclusively by the services sector.

The labor market has also remained robust throughout the war in Ukraine, with separate data Friday showing unemployment stable at 6.6% in February.

There may be a downside to such strength, however. ECB economists warned Thursday in a blog post that a feedback loop involving higher wages, widening corporate profit margins and rising prices “risks strong second-round effects.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Alessandra Migliaccio, Barbara Sladkowska and James Hirai.

