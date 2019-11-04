U.S. Markets open in 4 hrs 47 mins

Euro-Area Manufacturing Stays in Slump as Job Losses Accelerate

Piotr Skolimowski

Euro-zone manufacturing remained near the weakest in seven years last month, a poor start to the final quarter that raises pressure on the region’s governments to add fiscal stimulus.

While IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose slightly to 45.9 from 45.7, beating estimates, the reading shows the sector firmly in contraction. Job losses accelerated and order books deteriorated.

Germany continued to be the principal source of manufacturing frailty in the 19-nation region. Italy, Spain and Austria all also weakened.

“The goods-producing sector is on course to act as a severe drag on GDP again in the fourth quarter,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “Geopolitical concerns, ranging from Brexit to U.S. trade policy, continue to create uncertainty.”

Jobs were cut at the fastest pace since the start of 2013, a trend IHS Markit called “especially worrying” as it increases the risk that the downturn will spill over into the household sector. Incoming new orders fell “sharply,” and demand was weak across both domestic and international markets.

Employment fell most in Germany, where the rate of job shedding was the steepest in nearly a decade. The government there is coming under increasing international pressure from institutions such as the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to step up spending with a fiscal stimulus package.

ECB President Mario Draghi made a last call for fiscal support from euro-area governments as he ended his term last week, and his successor Christine Lagarde is widely expected to continue the effort. The central bank rolled out a contentious new monetary stimulus package in September in an attempt to revive growth and inflation.

