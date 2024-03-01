Euro area yields head for weekly rise, Italian-German spread hits fresh 24-month low

(Updates at 1610 GMT)

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were on track to end the week higher, with markets scaling back bets on European Central Bank rate cuts and data showing the bloc's underlying price growth remained stubbornly high.

Inflation across the 20-nation euro zone slowed to 2.6% in February from 2.8% a month earlier, slightly above expectations for 2.5%, while core figures declined to 3.1% from 3.3%, missing expectations for 2.9%.

That came a day after data showed the annual increase in U.S. inflation was the smallest in nearly three years in January, which had supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates in June and propped up bond prices on both sides of the Atlantic.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was set to end the week 4.5 basis points (bps) higher.

It was last at 2.40%, down a whisker on the day, having moved lower in line with a sharp fall by U.S. Treasury yields, after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slumped in February and as traders digested a string of remarks from Federal Reserve policy makers including from influential governor Chris Waller about the size and shape of the Fed's balance sheet.

The main event of the week for Europe remained the inflation data, and according to Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief euro zone economist at Capital Economics, the latest figures strengthened the conviction among policymakers that they "need more time to be convinced that inflation will fall sustainably to 2%".

"So an interest rate cut in April is now not going to happen," he added.

Markets were betting on 90 bps of ECB rate cuts in 2024 - compared with 83 bps the day before, 100 bps early this week and 150 bps in mid-January.

Markets also see a 90% chance of a first 25 bps rate cut by June, and just a 20% chance of such a move by April.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area’s periphery, was up 3 bps at 3.87%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields - a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the most indebted countries – was at 145 bps after briefly hitting a fresh 24 month-low at 138.6 in early trading.

Citi said in a note to clients that its analysts thought the pace of spread tightening might slow.

"The periphery might be approaching the limit of its resilience to reducing rate-cut pricing when supply is turning unsupportive and seasonal bank flows might elude the periphery," Citi said in a note to clients.

Expectations for a reduction in policy rates usually support assets of highly indebted countries.

Investors' focus will now turn to the ECB policy meeting next Thursday.

"With expectations of downward revisions to December growth and inflation projections and recent encouraging data on Q4 negotiated wages, we see a dovish bias to this meeting," Rohan Khanna, head of euro rates strategy at Barclays, said.

The ECB will first cut interest rates in June, according to a near two-thirds majority of economists in a Reuters poll, though they were split on the chances of the cut coming earlier or later than they expected.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; additional reporting by Alun John Editing by Toby Chopra, Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)