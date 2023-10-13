Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,799.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,277.50
    -37.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.00
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    +2.64 (+3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.00
    +16.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.36 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.13
    +0.44 (+2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7400
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,799.42
    +57.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.02
    -1.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,617.66
    -27.12 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,315.99
    -178.67 (-0.55%)
     

Euro industrial output up in August, but sharply down year-on-year

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A worker stands next to a machine cutting newly manufactured bars of steel at the United Cast Bar Group's foundry in Chesterfield

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production rose by more than expected in August, data showed on Friday, as factories made more consumer goods although overall output was down by more than 5% from a year earlier.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose by 0.6% month-on-month in August for a 5.1% year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% monthly increase and a 3.5% decline from a year earlier.

The stronger than expected month-on-month numbers resulted from a 1.2% rebound in production of durable consumer goods, such as televisions or fridges, after a similar-sized decline in July.

Output of non-durable consumer goods, such as food or clothing, rose by 0.5% for a second consecutive month. Capital goods output ticked up by 0.3% after a sharp fall in July. Production of energy and intermediate goods, such as steel or glass, declined.

Compared with a year earlier, all types of production were some 5-7% lower, except for non-durable consumer goods, whose decline was 1.4%.

The earlier this week to 0.7% in 2023 and 1.2% in 2024, from July forecasts of 0.9% and 1.5%. expressing concerns about geopolitical fragmentation and a resurgence of inflation.

For Eurostat release, click on:

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Advertisement