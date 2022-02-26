U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,579.06
    +835.57 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Euro Manganese Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EUMNF
Euro Manganese Inc.
Euro Manganese Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 25, 2022. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.

In respect of election of the Company's directors, all five management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:

Nominee

Total Votes
Cast

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld
(Abstained)

% Withheld
(Abstained)

John Webster

132,618,497

96,614,242

72.85

36,004,255

27.15

Matthew P. James

132,618,497

114,465,603

86.31

18,152,894

13.69

David B. Dreisinger

132,618,497

130,676,402

98.54

1,942,095

1.46

Gregory P. Martyr

132,618,497

103,392,115

77.96

29,226,381

22.04

Thomas M. Stepien

132,618,497

132,239,702

99.71

378,795

0.29


Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:

Total Votes

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Votes
Withheld
/Abstained

Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

133,353,400

133,100,996

99.81

Nil

Nil

252,404

Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)

132,618,497

132,306,374

99.76

309,923

0.23

2,200

Resolution 4 – Approval of Amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan(2)

132,618,497

132,279,843

99.74

316,454

0.24

22,200

Resolution 5 – for purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 of the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"), ratification and approval of the issuance of 17,800,000 Shares pursuant to a Placement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (3)

132,618,497

132,323,749

99.78

270,548

0.20

24,200


(1)

In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan (Resolution 3) by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,587,243 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast for Resolution 3 was 129,031,254, of which 128,719,131 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 99.76% of the total votes cast, and 309,923 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.24% of the total votes cast.

(2)

In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the amendments to the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,587,243 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast for Resolution 4 was 129,031,254, of which 128,692,600 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 99.74% of the total votes cast, and 316,454 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.25% of the total votes cast.

(3)

In accordance with the rules of the ASX, the Company is required to disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") or any associates of EBRD. No votes were cast in favour of Resolution 5 by EBRD or any associates of EBRD, which results in a total of 132,618,497 Shares being voted in connection with Resolution 5.


In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

Nominee

Total Proxies Received

Proxy directed to vote For

Proxy directed to vote Against

Proxy directed to Abstained

Proxy could vote at their discretion

Resolution 1 –
Election of directors:

John Webster

130,842,497

94,838,242

N/A

36,004,255

Nil

Matthew P. James

130,842,497

112,689,603

N/A

18,152,894

Nil

David B. Dreisinger

130,842,497

128,900,402

N/A

1,942,095

Nil

Gregory P. Martyr

130,842,497

101,616,115

N/A

29,226,382

Nil

Thomas M. Stepien

130,842,497

130,463,702

N/A

378,795

Nil

Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

131,577,400

131,324,996

N/A

252,404

Nil

Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)

127,255,254

126,943,131

309,923

2,200

Nil

Resolution 4 – Approval of Amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan(1)

127,255,254

126,916,600

316,454

22,200

Nil

Resolution 5 – Ratification and approval of the issuance of 17,800,000 Shares pursuant to a Placement with the EBRD (2)

130,842,497

130,547,749

270,548

24,200

Nil


(1)

Excludes 3,587,243 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.

(2)

Excludes nil votes by EBRD or any associates of EBRD.


A total of 132,618,497 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors and for resolutions 3, 4 and 5 above, representing approximately 35.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 133,353,400 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 2 above, representing approximately 35.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Euro Manganese Inc.

Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 747 229 66 88

E-mail: info@mn25.ca
Website: www.mn25.ca

Fausto Taddei
Vice President, Corporate Development
& Corporate Secretary
+604-681-1010 ext. 105

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8


Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Retraces Gains as Risk Appetite Improves

    Stronger than expected consumer spending lifted yields

  • Silver Prices Fall Following Gold Prices Lower

    Silver prices as strong consumer spending lifts Treasury Yields

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Why Shares of Block Exploded Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged more than 26% today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, while also providing guidance for the year ahead. Block reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 in the quarter on revenue of $4.08 billion, both of which beat analyst estimates. Gross profit on Cash App came in at $518 million, while gross profit at the rest of Square came in at $657.3 million.

  • Tesla stock extends $100+ bounce after Daiwa analyst says buy, for these reasons

    Shares of Tesla Inc. gained Friday, to extend the previous session's more-than $100 bounce, after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan said it's finally time to start buying again, as supply chain concerns and rising oil prices weigh on legacy auto makers.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dropped Friday morning, shedding almost 4.6% in the first hour of trading before gaining some ground. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock was already under a bit of pressure this week after Rivian's expansion project ran into hurdles, and it appears some of the things CEO RJ Scaringe just said at the Wolfe Research virtual global auto, auto-tech, and mobility conference failed to lift investor sentiment. One of the biggest challenges that Scaringe highlighted at the conference on Thursday was the ongoing semiconductor-chip shortage, according to Reuters.

  • Stock market rebound ‘more of a technically-driven rally,’ strategist says

    Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on a market rebound from Russia-Ukraine motivated volatility, opportunities in a bear market, inflation, and the Fed's monetary policies amid oil and food commodity price spikes.

  • Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could keep stocks sliding for weeks before the market finally hits bottom

    U.S. stocks staged an impressive reversal on Feb. 24 — including a 950-point intraday move to the upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — but there’s too much eagerness to declare that the U.S. market has bottomed. Read: Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Market bottoms more typically are made when despondent investors throw in the towel.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Stocks Staged a Huge Turnaround. Markets Now Have a Problem.

    U.S. responds to Russia’s Ukraine invasion with more sanctions, Moderna sees fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose this fall, Morgan Stanley confirms federal probes of block-trading business, and other news to start your day.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

    It snapped up Tesla, Coinbase and Zoom Thursday. Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark's flagship Ark Innovation ETF.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Investors shifted bets on how the Fed will proceed with rate increases in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.