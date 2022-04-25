U.S. markets closed

Euro Manganese Appoints Ms. Hanna Schweitz to its Board and Announces Q2 2022 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese Inc.
·3 min read
  • EUMNF
Euro Manganese Inc.
Euro Manganese Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Hanna Schweitz to its Board of Directors effective April 25, 2022.

Ms. Schweitz has significant experience in the metals and EV battery materials industry, which will be invaluable to the Company as it moves forward with the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the “Project”) in the Czech Republic.

Ms. Schweitz is currently Director of Battery Materials and Asset Development at WMC Energy, an independent physical commodity merchant and industrial asset development company based in The Netherlands. WMC Energy assists companies in the lithium-ion battery material supply chains with their raw material supply, financing and risk mitigation needs. Prior to WMC Energy, she spent three years as Director of Metals and Raw Materials at Northvolt AB, leading the team responsible for procurement of metal (copper and aluminium) and cathode raw materials (nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium).

Earlier in her career, Ms. Schweitz spent 13 years with Boliden AB, a major European metal producer and processor, in progressively senior roles principally working in purchasing, sales and risk management of a variety of precious and base metals. Ms. Schweitz has a Master’s Degree in Business Economics from Umeå University in Sweden.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented: “We welcome Hanna to our Board. She adds depth to our collective skills and experience, which will help tremendously as we continue to engage customers in the fast-moving market for battery raw materials. Hanna’s skills are highly relevant and we look forward to benefitting from her insights and perspectives.”

Ms. Schweitz said, “I am excited to be part of Euro Manganese. A company developing a project in Europe to extract critical battery raw materials by recycling old tailings is just what we need to support the transition to a truly sustainable society.”

Ms. Schweitz has been granted stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of C$0.4775 per common share. The options will vest one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

Q2 2022 Operational Update Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host its Second Quarter 2022 Operational Update conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:30pm PT (6:30pm ET) (Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8.30 am AEST). CEO Matt James and CFO Martina Blahova will provide an operational update on the Project and its upcoming milestones. The call will also be webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8avtssir

North America

Europe

Australia

Date

Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time

3:30pm PT | 6:30pm ET

11:30pm BST

6:30am AWST | 8:30am AEST

Dial-In

(855) 702-9142
Conference ID:2780906

+1 (478) 219-0702
Conference ID:2780906

(180) 000-5989
Conference ID:2780906

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a speciality chemicals company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of high-purity manganese products in the heart of Europe, serving the electric vehicle battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic, within the European Union. At the same time as the Project produces high-purity manganese it will be remediating the tailings area, which is a longstanding source of groundwater pollution.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
John Webster
Non-executive Board Chair
+1 (604) 618-5141

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 747 229 66 88

Media Inquiries:
Louise Burgess
Investor Relations and Communications Senior Director
+1 (604) 312-7546

E-mail: info@mn25.ca
Website: www.mn25.ca

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8


