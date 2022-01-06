Euro Manganese Completes Share Issuances to EIT InnoEnergy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Project Support Agreement entered into by the Company and EIT InnoEnergy, as announced on February 22, 2021, and to the receipt of two investment tranches aggregating €187,500 (CAD$278,012), the Company has issued 478,027 common shares ("Shares") to EIT InnoEnergy.



The first EIT InnoEnergy investment tranche of €62,500 (CAD$92,850) was advanced to the Company on March 24, 2021, for which the Company agreed to issue 147,380 Shares at the price of CAD$0.63 per Share (refer to EMN news release dated March 30, 2021). The second investment tranche of €125,000 (CAD$185,162) was advanced to the Company on July 26, 2021, for which the Company agreed to issue 330,647 Shares at the price of CAD$0.56 per Share (refer to EMN news release dated July 27, 2021). The issue prices of the Shares issued pursuant to each investment tranche were determined using the 10-day volume weighted average stock price on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") prior to receipt of such investment tranche. The share issuances were approved by the TSXV effective April 7, 2021 and August 9, 2021.

EIT InnoEnergy is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), which is a body of the European Union. It leads the industrial stream of the European Battery Alliance, an initiative launched by The European Commission in October 2017 with the objective to build a strong and competitive battery industry in Europe. The support of EIT InnoEnergy, which also includes assistance in securing financing and offtake agreements, is intended to help accelerate the successful integration of the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project") into Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) battery value chain.

The funds from the first two investment tranches were used to support ongoing work on the Project’s definitive feasibility study and the Project's demonstration plant, which is intended to produce large-scale samples of high-purity manganese for supply chain qualification by prospective customers, including European electric vehicle makers and battery manufacturers. The third and final investment tranche of €62,500 from EIT InnoEnergy under the Project Support Agreement is expected later in the first quarter of 2022.

Following the issuance of the 478,027 Shares to EIT InnoEnergy, the Company has 377,961,442 Shares issued and outstanding. In accordance with Canadian securities laws and policies of the TSXV, the Shares issued to EIT InnoEnergy are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on May 7, 2022.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

