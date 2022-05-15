Euro Manganese Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Project Developments

Euro Manganese Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce key developments during the second quarter 2022 and to date. The Company has now filed its second quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).



Key Developments

First shipment of the demonstration plant underway. The first consignment was shipped on April 30, 2022 and the final consignment is expected to be shipped in the coming weeks. Both shipments are being made by ocean freight from China, a change from rail, due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Delivery of the initial shipment is expected on site in June. Assembly of the demonstration plant modules will commence upon delivery. Completion of commissioning and the start of production from the demonstration plant is targeted for September. The demonstration plant will be used for customer supply chain qualification of Euro Manganese’s high-purity manganese products.

View a video of the demonstration plant cold commissioning. View photos of testing and shipping the demonstration plant.

Ms. Hanna Schweitz appointed to the Board of Directors. Ms. Schweitz brings significant experience in the European metals and EV battery materials space, specifically in the procurement of raw materials for Northvolt and WMC Energy. Her appointment on April 25, 2022 adds further depth to the Board’s collective skills and experience.

Approval of land access agreement terms by the Municipality of Chvaletice. Terms include the rental of the land to the Company until the earlier of a 40-year period or upon remediation of the land. The land rental agreement is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022 and grants the Company access to approximately 19% of the total land area required for the Project and approximately 15% of the total tailings area. The Company is progressing negotiations on land access agreements for the remaining surface rights.

Majority of land on which Project is located rezoned for mining use. The Municipality of Trnavka, on which approximately 85% of the Project’s tailings are located, formally approved the rezoning of such land for mining use in March 2022. The rezoning demonstrates continued support from the Trnavka Municipality. The remaining area of the underlying land falls under the authority of the Municipality of Chvaletice and the Company anticipates that the rezoning of the Chvaletice land underlying the Project’s tailings deposit to be formally approved for mining by year-end 2022.

Completion of a private placement to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. On February 10, 2022, the Company completed a private placement of 17,800,000 common shares to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") at a price of $0.4775 per share for gross proceeds of $8,499,500 (the "Placement"). The proceeds from the Placement increase the Company’s flexibility in financing its Chvaletice Manganese Project.

Balance owing under royalty termination agreements settled. On January 31, 2022, the Company issued 4,820,109 common shares at a price of $0.47262 per share valued at $2,278,080 (US$1.8 million) and paid US$1.8 million to settle the balance owing under royalty termination agreements dated May 31, 2021. This eliminates US$91.1 million in expenditures over the Chvaletice Manganese Project’s 25-year life, reducing operating costs by US$3.40 per tonne of plant feed, and increasing the after-tax NPV of the Project by US$25.3 million (approximately 4%) based on the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and using the PEA’s 10% discount rate.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, said:

“The second quarter of 2022 was extremely productive for Euro Manganese despite some challenges caused by world events. Further, the support we received from EBRD and from local municipalities demonstrates the importance of bringing the Chvaletice Manganese Project to fruition.

We added a number of qualified people to our team in the Czech Republic in preparation for the arrival of our demonstration plant and we look forward to drawing on the skills and experience of our new Board member, Hanna Schweitz, as we continue to engage with prospective customers seeking battery raw materials.

Our near-term focus remains on the delivery of sample products from our pilot plant, followed by larger samples from the demonstration plant once it commences production. This will allow customers to continue or initiate their supply chain qualification. Other targets anticipated this year include the completion of our Feasibility Study, the acquisition of the remaining land access rights, and the submission of our final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment. Accomplishing these goals and entering into offtake agreements with potential customers, followed by engaging strategic and financial partners, will help us create value for our stakeholders.”

Q2 2022 Operational Update Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host its Second Quarter 2022 Operational Update conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:30pm PT (6:30pm ET) (Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8.30 am AEST). CEO Matt James and CFO Martina Blahova will provide an operational update on the Project and its upcoming milestones. The call will also be webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8avtssir

North America Europe Australia Date Monday, May 16, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Time 3:30pm PT | 6:30pm ET 11:30pm BST 6:30am AWST | 8:30am AEST Dial-In (855) 702-9142



Conference ID: 2780906 +1 (478) 219-0702



Conference ID: 2780906 (180) 000-5989



Conference ID: 2780906

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

