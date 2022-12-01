U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.20
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4000
    +0.0940 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,982.77
    -186.93 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.73
    -3.42 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,800.62
    -425.46 (-1.51%)
     

Euro Sun Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement, Waiver Agreement Related to Secured Lending Facilities and Management Changes

Euro Sun Mining Inc.
·4 min read
Euro Sun Mining Inc.
Euro Sun Mining Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”). An aggregate of 41,790,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) were sold under the First Tranche at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$2,089,500.

Euro Sun intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day.

In addition, as previously announced, certain changes were made to the board of directors effective as at closing of the Offering. The board of directors of the Company currently consists of Danny Callow, David Danziger, Bruce Humphrey, Scott Moore, Paul Perrow, Neil Said and Grant Sboros.

The Offering and the closing of the First Tranche are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance. No finders’ fees were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche.

Secured Lending Facilities

Euro Sun is further pleased to announce that it has entered into a waiver and consent agreement (the “Waiver Agreement”) with its secured lender, Lind Global Fund II, LP (“Lind”) on a conditional basis. Pursuant to the Waiver Agreement, Lind has agreed to waive, for a period of six months from the date of closing of the Offering, certain rights pertaining to the Convertible Security Funding Agreement dated February 18, 2022 and a Convertible Security Funding Agreement dated July 8, 2022, each between Euro Sun and Lind (collectively, the “CSFAs”). These rights include: (i) the right of Lind to terminate the CSFAs in respect of a change of control event, and (ii) a historical event of default in respect of overdue and unpaid liabilities of Euro Sun in the amount of more than $250,000. Under the CSFAs, an event of default arises where there is a “Change of Control Event” which includes: (a) a change in the composition of the board of directors of the Company where more than 50% of the individuals that were directors at the date of the CSFAs cease to be continuing directors; and, (b) any of the individuals who are the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer of the Company at the date of the CSFAs cease to hold such position. This waiver allows Euro Sun to have flexibility to implement changes in management. In addition, Euro Sun intends to take steps to make all indebtedness current or otherwise restructure its indebtedness to satisfy the terms and conditions of the CSFAs.

The Waiver Agreement is conditional on the directors undertaking to: (i) call and hold a meeting of shareholders on or before January 31, 2023 (the “Meeting”); (ii) present a resolution at the Meeting for the approval of Lind, or its affiliate(s), being entitled to receive shares of the Company beyond the share maximum imposed by the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the CSFAs; and, (iii) vote all shares of Euro Sun over which they have direction and control in favour of these matters at the Meeting. In addition, investors in the Offering have also agreed to vote all shares of Euro Sun over which they have direction and control in favour of these matters at the Meeting.

Further details will be provided in the information circular to be sent to shareholders of Euro Sun in respect of the Meeting which will be posted under the Corporation’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Resignation of CEO

The Company also announces that, effective November 30, 2022, Scott Moore has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Grant Sboros has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective November 30, 2022. Grant Sboros has been appointed as a director and Scott Moore will continue as a director of the Corporation.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the ability of the directors to call and hold the Meeting, the receipt of shareholder approval for the items of business at the Meeting, the anticipated date of the Meeting, the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory authority and approvals in connection with the Waiver Agreement and the Meeting; and satisfaction of the conditions of Lind for the waiver of certain and possible events of default under the CFSA’s and the ability of the Corporation to not have events of default under the CFA’s when the waiver expires.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Euro Sun has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Euro Sun’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Euro Sun. Although Euro Sun considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the Offering, the Meeting and Waiver Agreement; the occurrence of a material adverse change, disaster, change of law or other failure to satisfy the conditions to the Waiver Agreement; the inability of the Company to apply the use of proceeds from the Offering as anticipated; the inability to satisfy the conditions to the waiver by Lind of certain and possible events of default under the CFSA’s; the existence of an event of default under the CFSA’s after expiry of the waiver and the inability to obtain a further waiver from Lind in respect of such events of default under the CSFAs; the ability of the Company to achieve its corporate objectives or otherwise advance the progress of Euro Sun; risks related to management changes including the recruitment and retention of individuals with the necessary skills and experience; risks related to the international operations; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; general market and industry conditions; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Euro Sun does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Blackstone stock falls after limiting real estate fund withdrawals

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of the Blackstone Group after announcing limits to withdrawals from real estate funds.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Costco stock drops following weak November sales data

    Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.

  • Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock

    Retirees or others looking for dividends can look at tobacco staple Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to stabilize their portfolio and put some money in their pockets. Altria isn't a stock for everyone, but here is why those holding it can sleep well at night, knowing that their investment is generating reliable dividend income. Zoom out enough, and you'll see that Altria's been a rough stock to hold over the past five years.

  • Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities may see the worst.

    Buyers are getting squeezed by higher real estate prices and soaring mortgage rates, which could force more out of the market.

  • Tesla stock ends flat ahead of Semi electric-truck launch

    Shares of Tesla Inc. end flat on Thursday, seeming to ignore a potential catalyst later in the day with the electric-vehicle maker launching its electric commercial truck, the Semi, after years of delays.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • Fisker rejects short-seller's allegations; says no bank guarantee with partner Magna

    Fisker said it intends "to take immediate and aggressive action to address the false and misleading claims made by Fuzzy Panda Research," adding that it owns the intellectual property for the Fisker Ocean Platform. In a report disclosing an unspecified short position earlier on Thursday, Fuzzy Panda Research said that Fisker's access to its funds is limited by bank guarantees that set a mininum cash balance.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Tesla Is Offering $3,750 Off a New Car. It Won’t Last.

    The EV maker doesn't usually offer sales or haggle over prices, but subsidies taking effect in January seem to have changed things.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 12 Safest Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safest stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Safest Stocks To Invest In. The stock market outlook for 2023 is rather dismal as per the majority of Wall Street analysts. According to Deutsche Bank, global stocks are forecasted […]

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.