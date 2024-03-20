Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence Improves to Two-Year High

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area consumer confidence improved a little in March to reach its highest level since February 2022, signaling a slow recovery for the struggling 20-nation economy. The reading of -14.9 — up from -15.5 in February — compares with a median estimate of -15 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The European Commission said in a statement that “consumer confidence still scores well below long-term average.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Barbara Sladkowska.

