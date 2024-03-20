Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence Improves to Two-Year High
(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area consumer confidence improved a little in March to reach its highest level since February 2022, signaling a slow recovery for the struggling 20-nation economy. The reading of -14.9 — up from -15.5 in February — compares with a median estimate of -15 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The European Commission said in a statement that “consumer confidence still scores well below long-term average.”
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy as Running Mate as He Eyes New Team
Ultra-Wealthy Are Souring on Chicago’s Most Elite Neighborhood
US Weighs Sanctioning Huawei’s Secretive Chinese Chip Network
Apple Is in Talks to Let Google Gemini Power iPhone AI Features
--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Barbara Sladkowska.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
China’s Super-Cheap EVs Offer Hope for Average American Buyers
Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ $700 Million Man, Will Transform Baseball—If He Wants To
Julius Baer Hits Reboot to Escape Swiss Banking’s New Malaise
Congress Should Think Bigger Than TikTok Ban, Tech Critics Say
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.