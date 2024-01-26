Euro Zone Is Crawling Toward 2% Inflation With Shaky Landing

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone data next week may offer policymakers the awkward combination of a shrinking economy and limited progress in getting inflation to their 2% goal.

Annual consumer-price growth is likely to have weakened only marginally to 2.7% in January, following the end of a second consecutive quarter when gross domestic product fell 0.1%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The mild recession that would imply — the first since the pandemic — will at least suggest that unprecedented tightening by the European Central Bank hasn’t inflicted too much damage on the economy. Even so, such outcomes would also highlight that the task of taming prices is incomplete.

“We need to be further along in the disinflation process before we can be sufficiently confident that inflation will actually hit the target in a timely manner,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told reporters this week, while observing that “risks to economic growth are to the downside.”

“We think the euro area stagnated in the final quarter of 2023. For the ECB’s Governing Council that would offer some further reassurance that the economy is not falling off a cliff and that it can afford to wait for confirmation that inflation is on track to return and stay at its 2% target.”

Policymakers on each side of the Atlantic are confronting inconclusive data at a time when they’re also gauging when they can begin to ease constriction on the economy by cutting borrowing costs.

Numbers on Friday showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation cooled to an almost three-year low — even with robust holiday spending.

The core price gauge that euro-zone officials focus on, stripping out volatile elements such as energy, is expected to have slowed only slightly to 3.2%.

For ECB policymakers, the picture gets further muddied by divergences between individual economies. National reports in the coming week may show inflation stayed stuck at 3% or higher in Germany, France and Spain, while it was probably below 1% for a third month in Italy.

Similarly, economists anticipate Germany to have suffered a GDP contraction in the fourth quarter — even though a data revision for the prior three months will mean that it avoided the text-book definition of a recession. Meanwhile Italy stagnated at the end of the year, and France and Spain grew.

Whatever the outcomes next week, policymakers are downplaying the seriousness of the economy’s weakness at a time when the jobs market remains tight.

“We do still have a risk of a technical recession, but not a real, deep recession,” Croatian central-bank Governor Boris Vujcic told Bloomberg Television’s Maria Tadeo on Friday. “It is more of a stagnation.”

